Mission accomplished once more at the Moda Center with the Portland Trail Blazers (32-45) falling 138-114 to the visiting Sacramento Kings (47-30), dropping the Blazers into the fifth-worst record in the league on their own.
Trendon Watford returned to the starting lineup while recent 10-day contract signee Skylar Mays got the start at point guard.
Mays came out looking like he had something to prove too, hitting a couple 3-pointers and went into halftime with nine points.
That shooting is what was much better for Portland compared to its 40-point loss to the Kings on Wednesday when it made only nine 3-pointers for the game. The Blazers had eight such makes at half.
However, the Kings got pretty much whatever they wanted on offense with four guys already in double digits at the break.
Domantas Sabonis continued to pick apart the Blazers as well with 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the first two quarters. Sacramento held a 36-22 advantage in points too despite Drew Eubanks being the Blazers leading scorer with 12.
The rest went according to plan for the most part with the Blazers aiming to lose. Portland did pull within seven points in the fourth quarter, but a quick 8-0 run from the Kings pumped the lead back up to 15 and the tanking Blazers didn’t come back again.
The Kings had four players all score 20 points in Murray, Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk. Sabonis also had 12 rebounds and eight assists while Fox had 11 assists and eight rebounds.
Sharpe finished the night with 27 points to lead the Blazers while Eubanks had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Skylar Mays and Jabari Walker both pitched in 14 points.
The good news is the tank got a boost from the Orlando Magic winning on Friday, giving Portland the fifth worst record in the league all on its own now after entering tied with the Magic.
Up next is a four-game road trip before finishing the season at home against Golden State. The first tip of those final five comes at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Minnesota.
Good instincts: Portland has done a better job closer to the rim, especially Sharpe who had two loud blocks in the first half coming downhill and smacking the ball off the glass. That athletic ability to recover is what makes it seem like Sharpe can one day be an all-around talent, and the blocks were a good example Friday.
Limiting their best: Once again, Portland held its own in transition against a Kings team that likes to feast there. It was a 12-6 fastbreak advantage for the Blazers at halftime. That expanded to a 26-17 advantage for the Kings in the second half.
Saving it from a F was the late run to make it a seven-point game, but still some ugly basketball from the Blazers on purpose. Sharpe continues to make the important plays to give hope for his future in the NBA, but he did have seven turnovers on the night. Mays looked solid though and proved he could be a player in the NBA. The losing ways look to continue on the road trip, and that’s the plan until the end for this crew.
