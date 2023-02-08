The Portland Trail Blazers have reportedly traded forward Josh Hart to the New York Knicks, first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Portland receives Cam Reddish in the deal, along with Ryan Arcidiacono and Svi Mykhailiuk, plus a 2023 protected first-round pick. The first-round pick is lottery protected according to Wojnarowski, meaning if the Knicks failed to make the playoffs they would keep the pick and instead send four future second round picks.
Reddish, 23, has played in only 20 games this year due to a groin injury, at first. Then the fourth year forward didn’t get back into the lineup for the Knicks and hasn’t played since Dec. 3.
Reddish averages 10.2 points per game for his career, along with three rebounds, 1.2 assists and one steal per game. He also shoots at a 32.3% clip from deep on four attempts per game for his career.
“I’ve always liked Cam Reddish a lot,” Damian Lillard said following the Blazers 125-122 win over Golden State on Wednesday. “I watch a lot of games, and when I’ve seen him, he’s a guy that can shoot the ball. I think he’s a legit 6-8, good athlete. I’ve seen him in some matchups against some good players and he can really defend when he’s focused on it. Obviously the talent is through the roof.”
Lillard knows his stuff, saying Reddish was highly touted out of high school and ended up attending Duke for college ball.
Reddish excelled in 36 games played, scoring 13.5 points per game along with 3.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals as Duke made the Elite Eight along with Zion Williamson.
The Atlanta Hawks drafted Reddish in the 2019 NBA Draft and Reddish played 118 games in Atlanta, averaging 11.1 points per game, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals.
The Hawks traded him in January of 2022 to New York where Reddish has never been able to find his footing in the rotation.
“He hasn’t found a home yet, but he’s one of those guys where you always look like, ‘Man, if he gets to the right place, could it just click?’” Lillard said. “I take a lot of pride pouring into guys, especially in a situation like this. I like the opportunity for him and for us.”
The 6-foot-8 forward could be a replacement in the starting lineup for Hart, and has some upside defensively by averaging a steal per game during his career.
Meanwhile, losing Hart means losing 8.2 rebounds a game as he’s been a vital player on the glass this year for Portland.
Hart, 27, finishes his time in Rip City with 64 games played, averaging 11.7 points per game, 7.6 rebounds, 4 assists and 1.1 steals.
Offensively, Hart’s shot from deep fell off while in Portland, and the volume went down to only three 3-point attempts per game as well.
Still, losing a player after building a relationship with them over the course of the past year isn’t an easy thing to go through for the team.
“Everybody else is looking at it from a business standpoint and how to improve and all these things, but we get up and spend time with each other every day,” Lillard said. “That makes it hard and especially with Josh because we formed a friendship, and you just get used to people being around. Any time that happens it’s tough.”
Making it a little bit tougher was the fact that the news of the deal went out right as the Blazers started to take the floor for warmups against visiting Golden State on Wednesday.
Hart gave a quick hug and handshake to Lillard before taking off back down the tunnel, while other players huddled around an assistant coach with his phone out.
Gary Payton II replaced Hart in the starting lineup and the Blazers were off and running, Hart-less.
"It was crazy, honestly," Trendon Watford said of the Hart trade news. "We went over, we started looking at the phone. We noticed he came out, said something to Dame and went right back. It was just crazy, I had never experienced something like that."
In terms of improving the Blazers, the deal isn’t one that moves the needle much, if at all, with Reddish being unproven at the NBA level.
Hart had a player-option in his contract, but was widely expected to opt-out following this season, leaving the Blazers with a choice to get value now or potentially lose him during free agency for nothing.
“He’s going to be wanted on the open market, and there’s a chance you lose a player like that if you’re not able to match that number,” Lillard said. “It’s not something where you say, ‘Oh that’s going to put them over the top,’ but I think it’s a game of chess, especially when you’re in a smaller market.
“You just gotta trust the process in that we’re positioning ourselves to do something that can really help us.”
It remains to be seen whether this is the first and only move first-year general manager Joe Cronin makes. The NBA trade deadline is at noon Thursday, Feb. 9.
