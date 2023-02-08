Blazers Josh Hart vs Charlotte 122622

Portland Trail Blazers forward Josh Hart goes up for a layup against the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 26 at the Moda Center.

 PMG PHOTO: JOHN LARIVIERE

The Portland Trail Blazers have reportedly traded forward Josh Hart to the New York Knicks, first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Portland receives Cam Reddish in the deal, along with Ryan Arcidiacono and Svi Mykhailiuk, plus a 2023 protected first-round pick. The first-round pick is lottery protected according to Wojnarowski, meaning if the Knicks failed to make the playoffs they would keep the pick and instead send four future second round picks.

