Oregon football: Ducks sprint past Stanford in 45-27 win

This 80-yard touchdown run in the third quarter highlighted another big game for Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, who ran for a career-high 141 yards and two touchdowns and also threw for two scores in Oregon's Saturday win over Stanford at Autzen Stadium.

Bo Nix plans to play one more college football season, and that should raise expectations for the Oregon Ducks in 2023.

Nix on Sunday, Dec. 18 announced his plan to return to play his COVID-19 bonus season, rather than enter the NFL draft.

Tags

Recommended for you