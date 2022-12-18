This 80-yard touchdown run in the third quarter highlighted another big game for Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, who ran for a career-high 141 yards and two touchdowns and also threw for two scores in Oregon's Saturday win over Stanford at Autzen Stadium.
Bo Nix plans to play one more college football season, and that should raise expectations for the Oregon Ducks in 2023.
Nix on Sunday, Dec. 18 announced his plan to return to play his COVID-19 bonus season, rather than enter the NFL draft.
"There's nothing like a Saturday in Autzen Stadium in front of the best fans in college football. There's nothing like playing for my coaches and going to battle with my teammates. There's nothing like being an Oregon Duck,” Nix said.
While it appears five-star recruit Dante Moore will flip to UCLA, this is big for 2023 expectations. Experienced QBs with NFL futures tend to have big seasons in college.
As Matt Prehm of DuckTerritory.com notes, the Ducks have had six signal callers since 2000 decide to return for another year. In those extra seasons from Joey Harrington (2000), Kellen Clemens (2004), Dennis Dixon (2006), Darron Thomas (2010), Marcus Mariota (2013) and Justin Herbert (2018) Oregon went 67-13 and won four Pac-10/12 titles.
After transferring from Auburn, Nix has thrown for 3,388 yards and 27 touchdowns and run for 504 yards and 14 TDs entering the Dec. 28 Holiday Bowl against North Carolina.
Granted, Michael Penix Jr. will be back at Washington and Caleb Williams at USC next fall, but the return of Nix ups the ceiling for Oregon in Dan Lanning’s second season.