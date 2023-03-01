In one of the more intriguing first-round matchups in the OSAA Class 6A boys basketball state championship tournament, it was Cleveland High School that came away victorious.

Led by 18 points apiece from senior SC Tresvant and junior Jackson Owens, No. 13 Cleveland defeated No. 20 Lake Oswego 66-52 on Wednesday, March 1, in front of a raucous home crowd.

