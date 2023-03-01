In one of the more intriguing first-round matchups in the OSAA Class 6A boys basketball state championship tournament, it was Cleveland High School that came away victorious.
Led by 18 points apiece from senior SC Tresvant and junior Jackson Owens, No. 13 Cleveland defeated No. 20 Lake Oswego 66-52 on Wednesday, March 1, in front of a raucous home crowd.
Even more important than the offensive show Cleveland put on at times, the Warriors' defense — especially against the state's second-leading scorer, sophomore Winters Grady — had head coach Sam Glasgow smiling.
"Our guys did a great job of keying in, watching film, knowing key guys," Glasgow said Wednesday. "Winters Grady is a great player. He’s known around the state. We felt like if we could take him and Aengus Sutherland out of the game a little bit and force some of the other guys to beat us, we felt we would be in a pretty good spot."
Glasgow noted that Owens excelled in his main assignment of guarding Grady, never allowing him to get into his usual rhythm.
"I thought Jackson Owens as the primary defender on Winters, and then the team overall, did an outstanding job of sticking to our defensive game plan," Glasgow said. "Rattling them and taking them out of their game early led to a really good defensive performance for the full 32 minutes."
In the end, Grady — who scored his 1,000th point for Lake Oswego on Saturday, Feb. 25, in a win over Lakeridge — was held to just over half his season average of 27.6 points, scoring 14 against Cleveland. Sutherland managed the same total for Lake Oswego to tie for the team high.
Holding those players to just 28 combined points was the difference, but the Warriors' versatile offense was also a key factor in the win. Aside from Tresvant and Owens, seniors Ben Lyons and Jackson Cooper each had 11 points, and senior Jamel Pichon ran the show with seven points, eight assists and seven rebounds.
That versatility was on display early in the proceedings as Cleveland jumped out to an 8-0 lead to start the game behind baskets from Cooper, Tresvant and Owens. From there, the Warriors never trailed, although Lake Oswego made a spirited comeback in the second half to bring the deficit to five points.
"We called a timeout at some point and just regrouped," Lake Oswego senior LJ Dixon said of the late rally. "It hit us that it was going to be our last time playing together, and we did everything we could to turn that around. It was just a little too late."
Indeed, Pichon may have had the lowest scoring total of all the starters, but he may have been the most important player on the floor Wednesday night.
"He’s a guy where the numbers aren’t going to blow you away, but he impacts the game in so many ways," Glasgow said of Pichon. "He’s a real cerebral player with a high IQ for a high school guy. He just has a good feel for the game, and his feel has continued to improve throughout the year."
Glasgow added: "I was really proud of his overall, all-around performance. It’s something that everyone in the locker room knows he’s capable of doing, but I’m glad that the whole state is able to see it on this stage."
Pichon is also happy to play the role of facilitator, or scorer, or whatever else is needed to get a win. The Warriors don't care who leads the team in scoring, so long as Cleveland ends up with more points at the end of the game.
"Almost our whole team scored. That’s usually how it goes," Pichon said Wednesday night. "It’s just about who can get open. Once one guy gets open, they focus on him — our other guys start filling in. That’s why we’re so good as a team."
After dispatching the Lakers in the first round, Cleveland can finally say the 'L' word that they've been avoiding all week: Lincoln.
The Warriors are set for a third matchup with the fourth-seeded Cardinals, one of their league mates from the PIL. Glasgow forbade his team from looking past the first round, though.
"The only ‘L’ team we could mention between when we got the matchup and after this game was ‘Lake Oswego.’ There was no talk of Lincoln," Glasgow said.
Now, with a ticket to the Chiles Center for the state quarterfinals on the line, Pichon says he is ready for the rubber match. Cleveland and Lincoln split their regular-season series, with each team winning on the other's home court.
Glasgow was hesitant to provide any bulletin board material to the Lincoln side, but he is happy that his Warriors will square off with the Cardinals one more time.
"I’m excited for the matchup because it’s two really, really good teams," the coach said. "As a competitor, that’s what you want. It’s really good for our league to show the state where we’re at. We’ve got a lot of really good teams that play basketball in the PIL."
Laker seniors go down fighting
As for Lake Oswego, senior Owen Alles noted that team felt good in preparations. Unfortunately for the visitors, the game simply got away from Lake Oswego, and they could never any truly solid footing.
"The coaches gave us a great scout like always. We have a coach who doesn’t sit on our bench, but he does our scouting for us, so shout out to him," Alles said after the game. "We were ready, we were prepared, but we just couldn’t put it together in the end."
With the defeat, the Lakers' season comes to an earlier end than any of them wanted. Still, the team went out on their shields and were able to develop talents and build bonds that will last well past this season.
Winters Grady and Aengus Sutherland will be back next season and figure to be central in any Laker success. Perhaps crucially, they will already have a head start in the team chemistry department thanks to the foundations laid by the seven departing seniors.
"The biggest thing I love about this team was just being there for the guy to the right and left of you," said senior Max Archambo, who had 11 points in his final game. "It’s something that’s kind of short word-wise, but it goes a long way when you think about it. This group of guys have shown that."
Dixon, meanwhile, was a newcomer to the team this year after transferring from Sunset High School. He only had one year under head coach Marshall Cho, but his time as a Laker broadened his definition of what it means to be on a team.
"It was really eye-opening," Dixon said of spending his senior year at Lake Oswego High School. "With Sunset, we didn’t do a lot of stuff outside of when we were together as a team on the court. I feel like (Coach Cho) got us to do stuff outside of practices … and that brought us together more.
"I just feel like I realized it was bigger than just basketball."