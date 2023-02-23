Oregon high school boys basketball is coming down to the wire with the calendar flipped to February.
With that in mind, we take a look at which teams are currently in position to make the postseason if the season were to end today using the playoff qualifications outlined by the OSAA.
Class 6A and 1A are 32-team tournaments, and new this year is any league champ is guaranteed a home playoff game, regardless of final OSAA ranking. Class 5A-2A still requires league champs to be in the top 16 of the OSAA ranking to guarantee a home game.
Class 4A will still be using it's play-in style, while 3A switched to a 20-team bracket starting this season. Class 2A and 5A will be 16-team brackets.
Rankings for 3A-1A will freeze on Saturday, Feb. 18, followed by 4A on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 6A on Saturday, Feb. 25, and then 5A on Wednesday, March 1.
For this exercise, league ties were broken first with head-to-head competition, then OSAA rankings (plus from a few judgement calls from time to time).
