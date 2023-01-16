League play is underway for almost every league in every classification, boys and girls, across Oregon high school basketball.
With that in mind, we take a look at which teams are currently in position to make the postseason if the season were to end today using the playoff qualifications outlined by the OSAA.
Class 6A and 1A are 32-team tournaments, and new this year is any league champ is guaranteed a home playoff game, regardless of final OSAA ranking. Class 5A-2A still requires league champs to be in the top 16 of the OSAA ranking to guarantee a home game.
Class 4A will still be using it's play-in style, while 3A switched to a 20-team bracket starting this season. Class 2A and 5A will be 16-team brackets.
For this exercise, league ties were broken first with head-to-head competition, then OSAA rankings (plus from a few judgement calls from time to time).
Here's the latest projection of what the tournament fields look like for the 6A-1A boys basketball season. You can see the girls bracketology online here as well.
Latest update: Jan. 16 8 a.m.
Class 6A
Autobids (3 per league)
PIL: Lincoln, Roosevelt, Benson
Metro: Southridge, Jesuit, Mountainside
Pacific: Sherwood, Century, Liberty
Mt. Hood: Barlow, Sandy, Clackamas
Three Rivers: West Linn, Tualatin, Tigard
Central Valley: West Salem, McNary, Sprague
Southwest: South Medford, North Medford, Grants Pass
At large (11)
Beaverton
Central Catholic
Gresham
Roseburg
David Douglas
Cleveland
Oregon City
South Eugene
Forest Grove
Lake Oswego
Nelson
Next five out: Sheldon, Lakeridge, Jefferson, Sunset, Westview
The field
No. 32 Century at No. 1 West Linn
No. 17 Sandy at No. 16 Sherwood
No. 25 Liberty at No. 8 Southridge
No. 24 McNary at No. 9 Central Catholic
No. 28 Lake Oswego at No. 5 Beaverton
No. 21 Cleveland at No. 12 Roseburg
No. 20 David Douglas at No. 13 West Salem
No. 29 Sprague at No. 4 Clackamas
No. 30 Nelson at No. 3 Tualatin
No. 19 Tigard at No. 14 Grants Pass
No. 22 Benson at No. 11 Gresham
No. 27 Forest Grove at No. 6 Lincoln
No. 26 South Eugene at No. 7 Barlow
No. 23 Oregon City at No. 10 Jesuit
No. 18 Roosevelt at No. 15 South Medford
No. 31 North Medford at No. 2 Mountainside
- Moved Sherwood from 18 to 16 seed as projected league champions.
- Moved South Medford from 16 to 15 seed as projected league champions, make room for Sherwood.
- Swapped Nelson and Sprague to avoid Nelson-Clackamas league matchup.
Class 5A
Autobids
NWOC (4): Wilsonville, La Salle Prep, Parkrose, Hood River Valley
Midwestern (3): Churchill, North Eugene, Crater
Mid-Willamette (4): Woodburn, Crescent Valley, West Albany, Central
Intermountain (3): Summit, Bend, Redmond
At large (2)
Mountain View
Thurston
Next five out: Ashland, Putnam, Corvallis, South Albany, Ridgeview
The field
No. 16 Hood River Valley at No. 1 Summit
No. 9 Crater at No. 8 La Salle Prep
No. 12 North Eugene at No. 5 Woodburn
No. 13 West Albany at No. 4 Churchill
No. 14 Central at No. 3 Redmond
No. 11 Crescent Valley at No. 6 Mountain View
No. 10 Thurston at No. 7 Parkrose
No. 15 Bend at No. 2 Wilsonville
- Swapped Central and North Eugene to avoid Central-Woodburn league matchup.
Class 4A
Autobids (3 per league)
Cowapa: Seaside, Astoria, Scappoose
Tri-Valley: Estacada, Madras, Gladstone
Oregon West: Philomath, North Marion, Stayton
Sky Em: Junction City, Marshfield, Cottage Grove
Skyline: Henley, Mazama, Hidden Valley
Greater Oregon: Baker, Pendleton, La Grande
At large (6)
Cascade
Crook County
The Dalles
North Bend
Marist Catholic
Phoenix
Next five out: Newport, Klamath Union, St. Helens, Molalla, Tillamook
Play-in field
Byes to state: Philomath, Junction City, Baker, North Marion, Seaside, Astoria, Henley, Estacada
C8 Phoenix at B1 Stayton
C7 Marist Catholic at B2 Madras
C6 North Bend at B3 Mazama
C5 The Dalles at B4 La Grande
C4 Cottage Grove at B5 Gladstone
C3 Hidden Valley at B6 Marshfield
C2 Crook County at B7 Pendleton
C1 Cascade at B8 Scappoose
- Swapped The Dalles and Cottage Grove to avoid The Dalles-Gladstone league matchup.
Class 3A
Autobids
Lewis & Clark (3): De La Salle North Catholic, Westside Christian, Oregon Episcopal
Coastal Range (3): Banks, Riverdale, Yamhill-Carlton
PacWest (3): Dayton, Santiam Christian, Sheridan
Mountain Valley (3): Creswell, Pleasant Hill, Sisters
Far West (4): Cascade Christian, South Umpqua, St. Mary's Medford, Douglas
Eastern Oregon (3): Burns, Vale, Nyssa
At large (1)
Valley Catholic
Next five out: Harrisburg, Amity, Catlin Gabel, Neah-Kah-Nie, Umatilla
The field
No. 16/17 winner at No. 1 Dayton
No. 17 Nyssa at No. 16 St. Mary's Medford
No. 9 Pleasant Hill at No.8 Burns
No. 13/20 winner at No. 4 OES
No. 20 Sheridan at No. 13 Vale
No. 12 Valley Catholic at No. 5 Creswell
No. 15/18 winner at No. 2 Westside Christian
No. 18 South Umpqua at No. 15 Yamhill-Carlton
No. 10 Santiam Christian at No. 7 Banks
No. 14/19 winner at No. 3 De La Salle North Catholic
No. 19 Sisters at No. 14 Douglas
No. 11 Riverdale at No. 6 Cascade Christian
- Moved Burns from 9 to 8 seed as projected league champions.
- Swapped South Umpqua and Nyssa to avoid South Umpqua-St. Mary's Medford league matchup.
- Swapped Riverdale and Santiam Christian to avoid Riverdale-Banks league matchup.
Class 2A
Autobids
Northwest (3): Knappa, Mannahouse Christian Academy, Faith Bible
Tri-River (4): Western Christian, Santiam, Kennedy, Salem Academy
Valley Coast (4): East Linn Christian, Gold Beach, Oakland, Monroe
Blue Mountain (2): Stanfield, Grant Union
At large (3)
Heppner
Blanchet Catholic
Central Linn
Next five out: Weston-McEwen, Regis, Willamina, Bandon, Vernonia
The field
No. 16 Grant Union at No. 1 Mannahouse Christian Academy
No. 9 Heppner at No. 8 Knappa
No. 12 Oakland at No. 5 Western Christian
No. 13 Central Linn at No. 4 Salem Academy
No. 14 Monroe at No. 3 Kennedy
No. 11 Blanchet Catholic at No. 6 Gold Beach
No. 10 Santiam at No. 7 Stanfield
No. 15 Faith Bible at No. 2 East Linn Christian
- Moved Knappa from 9 to 8 seed as projected league champions.
- Swapped Monroe and Faith Bible to avoid Monroe-East Linn Christian league matchup.
Class 1A
Autobids (4 per league, no at large)
Valley 10: Open Door Christian, Country Christian, Columbia Christian, Portland Waldorf
Casco: Crosshill Christian, Perrydale, Willamette Valley Christian, St. Paul
Mountain West: Mohawk, Triangle Lake, Alsea, Mapleton
Skyline: Elkton, Myrtle Point, North Douglas, Days Creek
Mountain Valley: Rogue Valley Adventist, Bonanza, Lost River, Chiloquin
Big Sky: South Wasco County, Horizon Christian, Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler, Ione/Arlington
Old Oregon: Nixyaawii, Union, Cove, Joseph
High Desert: Crane, Adrian, Harper Charter, Dayville/Monument
The field
No. 32 Mapleton at No. 1 Crane
No. 17 Harper Charter at No. 16 Mohawk
No. 25 Triangle Lake at No. 8 Cove
No. 24 Perrydale at No. 9 Elkton
No. 28 St. Paul at No. 5 South Wasco County
No. 21 Horizon Christian at No. 12 Willamette Valley Christian
No. 20 North Douglas at No. 13 Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler
No. 29 Ione/Arlington at No. 4 Adrian
No. 30 Alsea at No. 3 Open Door Christian
No. 19 Joseph at No. 14 Bonanza
No. 22 Columbia Christian at No. 11 Lost River
No. 27 Days Creek at No. 6 Crosshill Christian
No. 26 Myrtle Point at No. 7 Union
No. 23 Portland Waldorf at No. 10 Rogue Valley Adventist
No. 18 Chiloquin at No. 15 Country Christian
No. 31 Dayville/Monument at No. 2 Nixyaawii
- Moved Mohawk from 21 to 16 seed as projected league champions.
- Swapped Dayville/Monument and Mapleton to avoid Dayville/Monument-Crane league matchup.
- Swapped St. Paul and Days Creek to avoid St. Paul-Crosshill Christian league matchup.