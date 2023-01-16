League play is underway for almost every league in every classification, boys and girls, across Oregon high school basketball.
With that in mind, we take a look at which teams are currently in position to make the postseason if the season were to end today using the playoff qualifications outlined by the OSAA.
Class 6A and 1A are 32-team tournaments, and new this year is any league champ is guaranteed a home playoff game, regardless of final OSAA ranking. Class 5A-2A still requires league champs to be in the top 16 of the OSAA ranking to guarantee a home game.
Class 4A will still be using it's play-in style, while 3A switched to a 20-team bracket starting this season. Class 2A and 5A will be 16-team brackets.
For this exercise, league ties were broken first with head-to-head competition, then OSAA rankings (plus from a few judgement calls from time to time).
Here's the latest projection of what the tournament fields look like for the 6A-1A girls basketball season. You can check out the boys bracketology online with us as well.
Latest update: Jan. 16 8 a.m.
Class 6A
Autobids (3 per league)
PIL: Benson, Jefferson, Cleveland
Metro: Jesuit, Beaverton, Southridge
Pacific: Sherwood, Newberg, Liberty
Mt. Hood: Clackamas, Barlow, Sandy
Three Rivers: Tualatin, Oregon City, Lakeridge
Central Valley: West Salem, McNary, South Salem
Southwest: South Medford, Willamette, Grants Pass
At large (11)
Sheldon
Century
Tigard
Mountainside
West Linn
Sprague
Sunset
Central Catholic
Nelson
McMinnville
Lake Oswego
Next five out: Roseburg, Grant, Forest Grove, Lincoln, Westview
The field
No. 32 Sandy at No. 1 Jesuit
No. 17 Newberg at No. 16 West Salem
No. 25 Sunset at No. 8 Willamette
No. 24 Sprague at No. 9 Oregon City
No. 28 Lake Oswego at No. 5 Clackamas
No. 21 Tigard at No. 12 Jefferson
No. 20 Century at No. 13 Sheldon
No. 29 Central Catholic at No. 4 Tualatin
No. 30 Nelson at No. 3 Beaverton
No. 19 Cleveland at No. 14 Sherwood
No. 22 Mountainside at No. 11 Lakeridge
No. 27 McMinnville at No. 6 Barlow
No. 26 Liberty at No. 7 Grants Pass
No. 23 West Linn at No. 10 Benson
No. 18 McNary at No. 15 Southridge
No. 31 South Salem at No. 2 South Medford
- Swapped Nelson and Lake Oswego to avoid Nelson-Clackamas league matchup.
- Swapped Central Catholic and McMinnville to avoid Central Catholic-Barlow league matchup.
- Swapped McNary and Newberg to avoid McNary-West Salem league matchup.
Class 5A
Autobids
NWOC (4): Wilsonville, Putnam, La Salle Prep, Canby
Midwestern (3): Springfield, Thurston, Crater
Mid-Willamette (4): Silverton, Crescent Valley, Corvallis, West Albany
Intermountain (3): Summit, Ridgeview, Bend
At large (2)
South Albany
Eagle Point
Next five out: Lebanon, North Eugene, Mountain View, Redmond, Central
The field
No. 16 West Albany at No. 1 Springfield
No. 9 Corvallis at No. 8 Wilsonville
No. 12 Putnam at No. 5 Crescent Valley
No. 13 Thurston at No. 4 Summit
No. 14 Bend at No. 3 Silverton
No. 11 Canby at No. 6 Crater
No. 10 Eagle Point at No. 7 La Salle Prep
No. 15 Ridgeview at No. 2 South Albany
- Moved Wilsonville from 12 to 8 seed as projected league champions.
- Swapped West Albany and Bend to avoid West Albany-Silverton league matchup.
- Swapped Putnam and Eagle Point to avoid Putnam-La Salle Prep league matchup.
Class 4A
Autobids (3 per league)
Cowapa: Astoria, Scappoose, St. Helens
Tri-Valley: Gladstone, Molalla, The Dalles
Oregon West: Philomath, Newport, Stayton
Sky Em: Marshfield, Marist Catholic, Junction City
Skyline: Henley, Mazama, Klamath Union
Greater Oregon: Baker, Pendleton, La Grande
At large (6)
Crook County
Madras
Cascade
Seaside
Phoenix
Sweet Home
Next five out: Hidden Valley, Estacada, North Marion, North Bend, Tillamook
Play-in field
Byes to state: Baker, Gladstone, Astoria, Marshfield, Molalla, Henley, Philomath, Marist Catholic
C8 Sweet Home at B1 The Dalles
C7 St. Helens at B2 La Grande
C6 Phoenix at B3 Scappoose
C5 Seaside at B4 Stayton
C4 Klamath Union at B5 Newport
C3 Cascade at B6 Junction City
C2 Madras at B7 Mazama
C1 Crook County at B8 Pendleton
Class 3A
Autobids
Lewis & Clark (3): Valley Catholic, Westside Christian, De La Salle North Catholic
Coastal Range (3): Banks, Corbett, Riverdale
PacWest (3): Amity, Santiam Christian, Jefferson
Mountain Valley (3): Pleasant Hill, Elmira, Creswell
Far West (4): Sutherlin, Lakeview, Brookings-Harbor, Coquille
Eastern Oregon (3): Nyssa, Vale, Burns
At large (1)
Neah-Kah-Nie
Next five out: Harrisburg, Taft, Cascade Christian, Yamhill-Carlton, Douglas
The field
No. 16/17 winner at No. 1 Banks
No. 17 Creswell at No. 16 Jefferson
No. 9 Lakeview at No. 8 Valley Catholic
No. 13/20 winner at No. 4 Corbett
No. 20 Elmira at No. 13 De La Salle North Catholic
No. 12 Vale at No. 5 Santiam Christian
No. 15/18 winner at No. 2 Sutherlin
No. 18 Burns at No. 15 Neah-Kah-Nie
No. 10 Riverdale at No. 7 Pleasant Hill
No. 14/19 winner at No. 3 Amity
No. 19 Brookings-Harbor at No. 14 Westside Christian
No. 11 Coquille at No. 6 Nyssa
- Moved Valley Catholic from 9 to 8 seed as projected league champions.
Class 2A
Autobids
Northwest (3): Nestucca, Knappa, Faith Bible
Tri-River (4): Gervais, Western Christian, Colton, Salem Academy
Valley Coast (4): Central Linn, Monroe, Bandon, Oakland
Blue Mountain (2): Stanfield, Enterprise
At large (3)
Regis
Irrigon
Oakridge
Next five out: Willamina, Weston-McEwen, East Linn Christian, Lowell, Clatskanie
The field
No. 16 Faith Bible at No. 1 Salem Academy
No. 9 Bandon at No. 8 Nestucca
No. 12 Oakland at No. 5 Colton
No. 13 Oakridge at No. 4 Stanfield
No. 14 Irrigon at No. 3 Gervais
No. 11 Enterprise at No. 6 Western Christian
No. 10 Regis at No. 7 Monroe
No. 15 Knappa at No. 2 Central Linn
- Moved Nestucca from 11 to 8 seed as projected league champions.
- Swapped Irrigon and Oakridge to avoid Irrigon-Stanfield league matchup.
Class 1A
Autobids (4 per league, no at large)
Valley 10: Damascus Christian, Country Christian, Southwest Christian, North Clackamas Christian
Casco: St. Paul, Crosshill Christian, Willamette Valley Christian, Falls City/Kings Valley
Mountain West: Triangle Lake, Crow, Mohawk, Eddyville Charter
Skyline: North Douglas, Umpqua Valley Christian, Powers, Myrtle Point
Mountain Valley: Trinity Lutheran, Bonanza, Chiloquin, Rogue Valley Adventist
Big Sky: South Wasco County, Trout Lake, Sherman, Ione/Arlington
Old Oregon: Imbler, Echo, Nixyaawii, Powder Valley
High Desert: Crane, Prairie City/Burnt River, Jordan Valley, Adrian
The field
No. 32 Willamette Valley Christian at No. 1 Crane
No. 17 Umpqua Valley Christian at No. 16 Triangle Lake
No. 25 Sherman at No. 8 Jordan Valley
No. 24 Myrtle Point at No. 9 South Wasco County
No. 28 Eddyville Charter at No. 5 Prairie City/Burnt River
No. 21 Bonanza at No. 12 Southwest Christian
No. 20 North Clackamas Christian at No. 13 Rogue Valley Adventist
No. 29 Crosshill Christian at No. 4 Nixyaawii
No. 30 Mohawk at No. 3 North Douglas
No. 19 Ione/Arlington at No. 14 Powder Valley
No. 22 Trout Lake at No. 11 Trinity Lutheran
No. 27 Adrian at No. 6 Imbler
No. 26 Crow at No. 7 St. Paul
No. 23 Chiloquin at No. 10 Echo
No. 18 Powers at No. 15 Country Christian
No. 31 Falls City/Kings Valley at No. 2 Damascus Christian
- Moved Triangle Lake from 27 to 16 seed as projected league champions.
- Swapped Bonanza and North Clackamas Christian to avoid Bonanza-Rogue Valley Adventist and North Clackamas Christian-Southwest Christian league matchups.