The idea of twins having a special power is more than likely a myth, but don’t tell Franklin High School softball that.
Leading the charge for the Lightning are the Brauckmiller twins, who are reigning PIL Co-Players of the Year.
Isabelle, the younger one by three minutes, is the starting catcher and is often the battery mate of her twin in Elizabeth, who are nicknamed Izzy and Lizzy, respectively.
When Elizabeth isn’t pitching, she’s holding down shortstop for the Lightning, putting the twins at two leadership positions at all times.
But the question remains, do they have some twin-related, mind-linking powers?
“When I play at short, we can look at each other, I do this head nod, so we know how to throw people out at second,” Elizabeth said. “So I'd say we do have a little bit of a mind connection.”
Of course, to throw a runner out at second or even pick them off, it requires quite the arm from home plate.
Isabelle has proven she’s more than capable over the years, and it’s become a vital piece of the Franklin defense and why it has continued its dominance over the PIL recently.
“She changes the dynamic of a game if things aren't going well for us,” Franklin head coach Gina Aman said of Isabelle. “I'll use (a game against Lincoln) as an example: Things weren't going well but she picked two people off to get us out of the inning, they didn't score. She's a game changer. Things aren't going our way and we're struggling a little bit, she tries to produce outs for us to help us out.”
Being a catcher requires a level of toughness, and Elizabeth has proven to be just as strong as well out in the field.
Aman recalls from a game with Lincoln where Elizabeth got busted in the nose and started bleeding everywhere, but she stayed in the game to keep delivering.
Not only that, but Elizabeth is more of a natural shortstop rather than a pitcher, but she steps into the circle anyway to help out her Lightning squad any way she can.
“She's just got that grit and she loves to play and she's so passionate out there when she plays,” Aman said of Elizabeth. “I want kids to see that because she's having fun when she's doing it. And that's what we want kids to see because this game should be fun.”
In a 22-3 win over Ida B. Wells on May 2, the Brauckmiller duo displayed how they get the job done at the plate as well.
Isabelle, batting leadoff, reached base all five times she got thanks to four singles and a walk. She scored all five times as well, thanks in large part to Elizabeth’s plate presence out of the three-hole.
Elizabeth hit a sacrifice fly in the first to score Isabelle, followed by a single in the third to do the same and then later in the third, an inside-the-park grand slam.
Mix in centerfielder Harley Beach and the Lightning have a core up the middle of the field that is one of, if not the toughest, in the city.
“Their softball IQ is by far better than anybody else's,” Aman said. “They by far outweigh, and I will use our whole entire league in that matter, nobody has that softball IQ that they do. And that is a blessing to have.”
Having a two-pack of talent like that didn’t just come naturally either.
The Brauckmillers have grown up playing the game together. And being born with a teammate has allowed them to push each other to be the best they can possibly be.
“I love it because we kind of have like, not competition, but we always want to push each other,” Elizabeth said. “Like if one's not doing good, we try to help each other and I really like working with her.”
The sisterhood comes with a little infighting of course, especially when Isabelle is trying to call pitches for Elizabeth and two disagree.
But the two know how to work around it and have Franklin in the hunt once again for the PIL title.
“Yes, I make fun of her sometimes, but I like seeing my twin thrive even if I'm not,” Isabell said. “I hope she's doing better than me most of the time.”
Sitting at 10-5 in league, 14-8 overall, Franklin is fourth in the PIL behind Roosevelt and McDaniel tied for first at 11-3 and Cleveland in third at 11-4.
The Lightning should have a spot in the postseason, sitting at No. 26 in the OSAA rankings currently for the 32-team field.
Most importantly though, the Brauckmillers are trying to teach the rest of their young squad to have fun and enjoy the game as is.
“I just want to see them have fun,” Isabell said. “Yes, we all want to win. I just want to see them have fun and not get down on themselves.”
There are plenty more wins coming up for the Brauckmillers, who are playing softball next year for Mt. Hood Community College out in Gresham.
There’s no doubting a PIL title and the first-round home game that comes with it in the playoffs would be nice.
But after having a season lost due to COVID and plenty of other memories behind them, the twins couldn’t be more thankful for their time in the maroon and gray.
“It's stressful sometimes, but it's probably the best thing ever,” Isabelle said of playing with her twin. “I wouldn't change it for the world.”