The April 26 homecoming wasn’t everything Brent Richards would have liked.
For one thing, Richards’ Orange County SC was eliminated from the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup tournament by the Portland Timbers, the team with which he started his professional soccer journey.
And, he would have preferred to be in the starting lineup for the contest against the Timbers, the club team that, back in 2012, made Richards its first homegrown player. He did his best on April 26, entering in the 77th minute at right back, but Portland won 3-1 to advance to the Open Cup’s round of 32. Richards’ took a half-volley shot that would have tied the score if not for a strong reaction save by Timbers goalkeeper Hunter Sulte.
Still, being back on the Providence Park turf was cool for Richards, who grew up in Camas, Washington, and developed as a youth player at Gresham-based Eastside Timbers. He’s played in this stadium at different levels of soccer, both for and against Timbers teams. But it had been a while since he’d come here as an opponent to face Portland Timbers 2.
“It was cool,” Richards said after the April 16 match. “It’s been a long time since I’ve been here when it’s been this full. … It was really special.”
Richards turns 33 next month. He’s the oldest player on the Orange County roster. He’s started six of the club’s first seven league games, so not starting the midweek match at Portland made sense because Orange County plays a league match on Saturday, April 29, at New Mexico United.
More than a decade after his one season on the Timbers' first-team roster, Richards appreciates the lesssons he gained while with the Timbers.
“Taking good care of your body as well as you can” was one of them, Richards said. “When I was first in the Timbers locker room, guys like Jack Jewsbury were doing all the right things: making sure that they’re prepared for training everyday, doing all the stretching. … I’ve been trying to model myself after guys like that.”
In addition to durability, versatility has helped Richards continue in pro soccer. For Orange County, he primarily plays as a right back but also has played as a central defender and as a more attacking right-side wingback.
Richards’ offensive instincts were on display as OCSC pushed for a tying goal at Portland. He overlapped up the right wing to deliver a couple of crosses into dangerous spots and unleashed the hard shot from 19 yards that generated a reaction save from Sulte and reactionary “oohs” from the crowd of more than 11,000 at Providence Park.
Had that Richards shot found the net and helped Orange County upset the Timbers, it would have been a full-circle moment for Richards, who signed as a homegrown player in January of 2012 and made his pro soccer debut in an Open Cup match. On that night, Cal FC upset the MLS Timbers.
Before he signed his first pro contract with Portland, in 2010 Richards was the MVP and rookie of the year of the Premier Development League. Still playing forward at the time, Richards helped the Timbers Under-23s to a perfect season and league title.
The club’s high hopes for Richards didn’t materialize. A knee injury in preseason in 2013 — Caleb Porter’s first as Timbers coach — stalled his progress. He appeared in only six matches for the Timbers' first team.
He remembers being quite nervous as a rookie making the jump from his standout college career at Washington to Portland’s first team.
“I remember playing games in this stadium and really feeling the nerves and not being ready for it,” Richards said.
After recovering from the knee injuries, Richards played in more than 30 matches for Timbers 2 before rekindling his career as a defender for Reno 1868 in the USL Championship. He played four seasons in Reno and is his third with Orange County SC.
Richards is now the veteran voice on an Irvine, California-based team hoping to rediscover the form from its 2021 championship season. Richards said he and his Orange County teammates felt like they played well enough to beat the Timbers, which left his club frustrated but encouraged.
Though the visit to Providence Park was the end of this Open Cup run for Orange County, Richards plans to extend his own playing career.
“It’s gone way too fast for me,” Richards said. “Hopefully I’ve got some more years left in me. But it's been a really, really enjoyable ride for me and I’m really thankful that I've gotten to do it for so long.”