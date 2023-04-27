Brent Richards dribbles for Orange County SC against the Portland Timbers

Former Portland Timbers homegrown player Brent Richards dribbles for Orange County SC on April 26 at Providence Park. Richards had one dangerous shot as a late-match substitute upon his return to Portland. The Timbers prevailed 3-1 in the U.S. Open Cup match.

 PMG Photo: Diego G. Diaz

The April 26 homecoming wasn’t everything Brent Richards would have liked.

For one thing, Richards’ Orange County SC was eliminated from the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup tournament by the Portland Timbers, the team with which he started his professional soccer journey.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Locations

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

Recommended for you