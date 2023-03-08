No doubt, this college basketball season has not met expectations for most of the area’s Division I teams.
The exceptions: the women’s teams at Portland and at Portland State.
The Pilot women won the West Coast Conference Tournament championship, upsetting 16th-ranked Gonzaga 64-60 on Tuesday, March 7 in Las Vegas. Portland will find out Sunday afternoon where it lands in the NCAA Tournament field — a well-deserved opportunity after missing out in 2020 when COVID-19 canceled the tournament.
Erasing an 11-point halftime deficit and making plays down the stretch, the Pilots displayed tremendous character and desire. Alex Fowler, who had extra motivation (not that she needed it) after she was overlooked for WCC Player of the Year, was the tournament outstanding player. All 15 of her points came in the second half and Fowler's and-1 play in the final minute put Portland ahead for good in the title tilt.
It's the second tourney title in four seasons under Michael Meek, who clearly has the Pilots on the rise. To overcome the loss of star guard Haylee Andrews to a second ACL injury is an impressive accomplishment.
The Viking women didn't win a title this season. But after going winless in Big Sky play a season ago, they won two tourney games and reached the Big Sky semifinals in Chelsey Gregg's second season as head coach.
Not impressed? Well, PSU was 0-21 against Big Sky teams a year ago, so nine wins against conference foes this season was a good step forward for a still young team under second-year coach Chelsey Gregg.
Folks in Eugene will probably be on edge come Sunday. From this point of view — and that of most experts who project the tournament field — Oregon’s men and women are among the last teams out of the NCAA Tournament. The Duck men can still do something about their fate at the Pac-12 Tournament, where they will play either Washington State or California at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, in the quarterfinals. By finishing fourth in the conference, Oregon avoided Wednesday’s first round.
Don’t put it past the Ducks to run the table. They’ve done it before under Dana Altman as a sixth seed, winning four in four days. And we all remember Oregon State’s remarkable surge a couple of years ago. To win the Pac-12’s automatic NCAA bid, Oregon likely needs to beat top-seed UCLA in the semifinals on March 10. Do that, and it’s one game for the title on Saturday, March 11.
Our advice to the Ducks: keep feeding N’Faly Dante and don’t fall too much in love with the 3-point shot.
In the regular-season finale against Stanford, Dante was the difference maker with two huge blocks at the rim (and five in the game), the kind of effort plays a team needs to win at this time of year.
After that win, coach Altman said he hopes his team plays with that kind of effort the rest of the way. He noted that all 18 of Oregon’s wins have come by holding opponents to under 70 points. The offense has been hit and miss, a frustration Altman chalks up to the changing lineups as players returned from injuries. While his team is as healthy as it’s been all season, Altman said, “Here we are in March and we don’t have a (set) rotation.”
This still feels like a Ducks’ team that needs to play with the lead. Oregon has had a few hard-to-explain losses and has been very beatable on the road throughout the conference season. Losses at Washington and Washington State a couple weeks back might have knocked the Ducks clean off the tournament bubble. Earlier, they lost by 27 at Colorado, at home to Utah Valley and by 17 at home to Arizona State in a game that wasn’t even as competitive as that score.
So, it’ll be interesting to see which version of the Ducks shows up in Vegas. Do they rebound and defend even if their shots don’t fall? If so, they have a shot. If not, they will likely spend Sunday, March 12, awaiting an NIT bid.
The women’s teams from Oregon and Oregon State each won their first-round game at last week’s Pac-12 Tournament, then lost in the quarterfinals.
The Ducks, in theory, remain on that bubble and will be interested observers when the NCAA Tournament field is announced at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 12. The Pilots claiming the WCC berth took one more at-large bid off the board, lessening Oregon's chances of getting one of the final spots in the NCAA field.
The argument for the Ducks making the NCAAs is that the Pac-12 is the deepest conference in the land — by far. After her team beat the Ducks in Las Vegas, Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer lobbied for Oregon, saying the Pac-12 should get eight teams into the NCAAs, including Oregon.
If the Ducks don’t get in, they’ll certainly play in the WNIT.
Certainly, the common theme in these parts this college basketball season has been injuries. The Oregon men started the season without two starters and for a while in November and December only had seven or eight players available. The Oregon women lost post Sedona Prince prior to the season and for some games had only seven players available. The Oregon State women didn’t have talented 6-foot-3 freshman Timea Gardiner for the first couple of months and sophomore guard Talia von Oelhoffen, after playing hurt for a while, was not able to play in the Pac-12 Tournament.
The most emotionally difficult injury had to be Portland Pilots guard Haylee Andrews tearing her ACL for the second consecutive season. To their credit, the Pilots still finished a strong second in the WCC season and entered this week needing wins on Monday and Tuesday to earn their conference’s automatic NCAA bid.
If that doesn’t happen, a WNIT bid is likely for Michael Meek’s Pilots.
The Portland men had a roller-coaster second season under Shantay Legans end with a loss to BYU in the second round of the WCC Tournament. That came after the Pilots made a WCC tourney record 19 3-pointers in a win over San Diego on March 2. The 14-19 season didn’t meet expectations on the Bluff — which sums up this season for all but a couple of the Division I programs in this state.
All-conference recognition
The fact that Portland's Alex Fowler was not the WCC Women's Basketball Player of the Year is befuddling, to say the least. That honor went to Gonzaga's Kaylynne Truong, who shifted to point guard for 12 weeks in place if injured sister Kayleigh and led the Zags to the regular-season WCC title.
Fowler was named to the WCC First Team for the fourth year in a row. She led the conference in scoring, was second in steals and seventh in assists per game.
Portland sophomore Maise Burnham was named to the WCC's second team and Emme Shearer received honorable mention.
On the men's side, Portland's Moses Wood was a second-team choice and Tyler Robertson received honorable mention. Juanse Gorosito was named to the all-freshman WCC team.
Portland State’s Cameron Parker, a Jesuit High alum, was named to the Big Sky Conference Men’s Basketball second team. In his one season at PSU, the senior point guard averaged 18 points and led the conference in assists (6.1). In conference games, he averaged 20.4 points and 6.7 assists. He entered the Big Sky Tournament shooting .527 from the floor, .435 from 3-point distance and .827 from the line.
PSU sophomore Esmeralda Morales was a second-team selection to the Big Sky Conference Women’s Basketball second team. She played a conference leading 36.8 minutes a game and was top five in the Big Sky in six statistical categories.
Oregon center N'Faly Dante was named to the Pac-12 men's basketball all-conference first team and guard Will Richardson received honorable mention.
Pac-12 women’s basketball all-conference honors were announced Feb. 28, prior to that tournament. Oregon State’s Raegan Beers was named Freshman of the Year and Sixth Player of the year. Beers and Oregon’s Endyia Rogers were among 16 players on the Pac-12 first team.
Also on the first team was Beaverton native Cameron Brink of Stanford, who was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year for the second time.
West Linn grad Aaronette Vonleh, now at Colorado, was voted the Pac-12’s co-Most Improved Player. Oregon’s Chance Gray and Grace VanSlooten joined Oregon State’s Beers on the five-player all-freshman team.
Among those getting all-Pac-12 honorable mention are Oregon’s Te-Hina Paopao and VanSlooten, Oregon State’s Talia von Oelhoffen and Colorado’s Vonleh.