Sharing has been central to Cameron Parker’s college basketball career. The fact that he is approaching 800 career assists reflects that.
But, until this season, Parker didn’t get to share his success with family. It’s why the Portland native and former Jesuit High standout chose to spend his bonus season playing for Portland State.
“Just being able to see my parents after the games, my grandparents after the games is special,” Parker said. “I always like looking at the crowd and seeing my family and friends.”
All Portland State supporters have to love what they’ve seen from Parker in recent weeks. While the Vikings have lost more than they’ve won in a conference season where every game seems to come down to the wire, Parker has been playing at a very high level.
After averaging 25.5 points, 8.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals as the Vikings beat Idaho on Feb. 2 and lost to Eastern Washington on Feb. 4, Parker was named the Big Sky Conference player of the week. He scored a career-high 29 points in the loss to EWU and followed that with another career high on Feb. 9, scoring 32 in a loss at Northern Colorado, making 10 of 12 shots from the floor.
Then, in the wild Feb. 11 win at Northern Arizona highlighted by Isaiah Johnson’s incredible winning shot, Parker had 21 points, seven assists and five rebounds.
Parker gets three more games at the Viking Pavilion. PSU hosts Idaho State on Feb. 16, Weber State on Feb. 18 and Sacramento State on Feb. 27.
Parker came to PSU for this one season after two seasons at Montana in which he led the Big Sky in assists. That came after he put up assist numbers above seven per game in two seasons at Sacred Heart, including an NCAA record 24-assist game on Dec. 1, 2019, against Pine Manor.
So, it’s easy to understand why opponents would focus on not letting Parker pass the basketball.
Through Feb. 11, Parker is again leading the Big Sky in assists (5.96 per game overall; 6.5 in conference games). But he’s been assertive looking for his own shot, too. He’s the Vikings’ scoring leader (17.2, 19.75 in conference).
“A lot of teams guard me for the pass and in the past obviously I’ve been a pretty good passer,” Parker said. He noted that having good 3-point shooters to feed the ball is part of that equation.
“I just know when I attack that not a lot of people are helping (on defense) because they know I’m just gonna throw it out because we have such good shooters in Jorrell (Saterfield), Bobby Harvey, Hunter Woods (all above 35% from 3-point distance).”
Parker said his aggressive drives to the hoop also create jump shot opportunities for himself because opponents are hesitant to go over screens and potentially leave him a path to the basket.
“I know when they go under the screens that jump shot is there. So I’ve been trying to shoot more and then try to get to a free-throw line a lot, too.”
He’s done that.
His158 made free throws and his 191 attempts are both among the top five nationally.
He gets to the line because a lot of his offense comes from drives to the basket. He’s effective in creating contact and still getting off a shot.
Sometimes in a half-court situation, Parker must drive to the hole as the shot clock winds down and opponents take away other options. It can look forced in such circumstances, but Coach Jase Coburn said Parker does an excellent job of taking what opponents give him and that the coaches and teammates are confident Parker will make the right play.
Conference play has been somewhat frustrating for the Vikings, who were 5-8 in Big Sky games through Feb. 11. PSU is 2-4 at home with three games left at Viking Pavilion.
But Parker, and Coburn, both see a team that continues to improve.
“Especially in this league, you’ve got to take it one game at a time because, as you can see, anyone can beat anyone,” Parker said.
Parker and the Vikings are second in the Big Sky at points per game (76.7). The point guard and his teammates are at their best when the tempo is high.
“Here at PSU we play with a lot of freedom and coach has a lot of trust in us,” Parker said.
“We’re a really good team when we push the ball. Especially in transition, we’re one of the best teams in the country. We have to get the stop in order to do that,” Parker said. “I’ve been trying to rebound more myself so I don’t have to wait for that outlet pass as much.”
Parker said he hasn’t yet put a lot of thought into what’s next when his college basketball career ends. He graduated from Montana with a journalism degree and would like to give sports broadcasting a try.
But, for the next month or so, his focus is on making the most of his remaining opportunities to play for the Vikings.
“We have a good group of guys. And we stay focused in practice,” he said. “This is definitely the most fun I’ve had in my college career.”
College basketball this week
The final regular-season games at the Chiles Center take place Saturday, Feb. 18. The Portland women take on Pacific at 5 p.m., followed by the Pilot men hosting Santa Clara at 5:30 p.m.
The Pilot women, in the hunt for the WCC regular-season title, also are home on Thursday, Feb. 16, against Saint Mary’s (TV on KRCW).
The Portland State men, trying to build momentum from Isaiah Johnson’s incredible game-winner Feb. 11 at Northern Arizona (SportsCenter’s play of the day), host Idaho State on Thursday, Feb. 16, and Weber State on Saturday, Feb. 18. Both games start at 7 p.m.
The PSU women, striving to finish with a winning record in the Big Sky, visit Idaho. State on Feb. 16 and Weber State on Feb. 18.
In the Pac-12, the Oregon men continue their efforts to get on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble with games Wednesday, Feb. 15, at Washington (8 p.m., ESPNU) and Sunday, Feb. 19, at Washington State (4 p.m., FS1).
The women’s teams from Oregon and Oregon State also visit the Washington schools with games Friday, Feb. 17, and Sunday, Feb. 19.