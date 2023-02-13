Portland State guard Cameron Parker dribbles on Feb. 4, 2023 (Randy Preston photo)

Always a top distributor, Jesuit High alum Cameron Parker has become an offensive force for The Portland State men's basketball team in his final season of college basketball.

 PMG Photo: Randy Preston

Sharing has been central to Cameron Parker’s college basketball career. The fact that he is approaching 800 career assists reflects that.

But, until this season, Parker didn’t get to share his success with family. It’s why the Portland native and former Jesuit High standout chose to spend his bonus season playing for Portland State.

