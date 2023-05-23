The Rams scrapped. They battled. They weren’t about to give up.
But their unyielding effort and persistence didn’t prove to be enough.
The Central Catholic High School baseball team saw its season come to a close with an 11-5 loss to Sheldon in a Class 6A state playoff first round game played Monday, May 22 at Clackamas High School.
The Rams, despite having just two hits – a pair of infield singles – still found a way to push five runs across the plate, and, battling to the end, they made the game interesting in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring twice in the frame and having the bases loaded when the contest ended.
“We’re just a scrappy team,” said Central Catholic junior Cade Gehlen, who scored a run and drove in a run in the contest. “We’re going to do what we can to scrap runs together. We never go down easy. We’re just going to fight until the last out.”
“That’s a testament to this team,” said Central Catholic junior Andrew Kralj, who had a hit and scored a run. “I don’t think we’re going to die easy. We’ll be back.”
With the win, Sheldon, the No. 3 team out of the Southwest Conference, improved to 15-13 on the season. The Irish also move on to play at top-seeded West Linn in a state playoff second round game on Wednesday.
Central Catholic, which had come on strong after getting off to a 1-7 start to the campaign, finished its season at 17-10.
“It was great. It was really fun,” Kralj said of the Rams’ season. “This is a good group of guys. I’m really excited to come back next year.”
Central Catholic also claimed the Mt. Hood Conference championship this season, going 15-2 in conference play.
“It means everything,” Gehlen said of the conference crown. “It was our first conference title since 2015. And to do that with this group of guys is amazing. The season was great. We had a really slow start, but then we figured things out. We just scrapped games together and got a conference title.”
Central Catholic took a quick lead in Monday’s playoff tilt, getting a run in the bottom of the first inning. Sophomore Lance McKey got things going for the Rams, drawing a one-out walk on a 3-2 pitch. He stole second base, moved to third on a passed ball and then scored on a sacrifice fly by senior Luke Anzellotti, giving the Rams a 1-0 advantage.
Sheldon swiftly tied the game in the top of the second inning, when freshman left-hander Ty Burnham belted a home run over the fence in right field, knotting the game at 1-1.
The Irish then scored four runs in the top of the third inning, with the big hit of the frame being a two-run ground single past a drawn-in infield by senior Ryland Detzler, giving Sheldon a 5-1 lead.
Central Catholic got one of those runs back in the bottom of the frame. Gehlen, leading off the inning, was hit by a pitch. He moved to second base on an error on a pickoff attempt and would eventually score on a grounder by senior Armand Lettiere, making the score 5-2.
The Irish lead was at 7-2 when the Rams came up in the bottom of the fourth inning. It was there when the speedy Kralj produced another run. Leading off the inning, Kralj hit a fly ball to right, which was misplayed by the Sheldon right fielder. Keeping his foot on the pedal the entire play, Kralj sprinted around the bases, diving head first to safely beat a throw to third base.
“(Central Catholic head coach, and third base coach, Justin) Barchus tried to stop me at second, but I didn’t see that and kept going,” Kralj said with a smile. “I was just glad I was safe.”
Kralj would then score on a wild pitch, trimming the margin to 7-3.
“I saw the ball bounce past the catcher, and I saw the opportunity,” he said.
But Sheldon, getting a two-run bloop single from sophomore Quincy Peterson in the top of the fifth, and an RBI double by John Mueller in the sixth, would take an 11-3 lead to the bottom of the seventh inning.
Still, Central Catholic kept battling. Junior Gavin Dunn and sophomore Tre Hoffert each walked on 3-2 pitches to lead off the frame. Then, after the runners moved up on a balk, Dunn would score when Sheldon misplayed a grounder by Gehlen, making the score 11-4.
Hoffert would score on a groundout by McKey, trimming the margin to 11-5. Anzellotti and Kralj followed with back-to-back walks to load the bases. But Sheldon got a game-ending strikeout to wrap up the victory.
“We’re not going to quit until the last out,” Gehlen said. “It was nice to see some fight and grit with this team.”
Central Catholic starting pitcher, sophomore Logan Anzellotti, threw the first three innings, giving up six runs on five hits while striking out four and walking one.
The Rams have just three seniors on their varsity roster, leading to plenty of hope for the future.
“We’re really young, and I think we’re going to come back next year and do something great,” Kralj said. “We know where we can be, and where we need to go. This season was great. I think it was the best one we could have, and I’m ready for next year.”
“The sky is the limit for the next couple of years for our program,” Gehlen said. “We’re super young and talented, and I’m excited to see what we can do next year.”
For Sheldon, junior left-handed pitcher Nolan Miller threw the first six innings in getting the victory, giving up three unearned runs on two hits while striking out two and walking three.
Petersen went 3 for 4 at the plate with two runs and two RBIs. Mueller and Detzler each added a pair of hits for the Irish. Burnham scored twice and drove in two.