Last year’s Central Catholic High School boys basketball squad was a great team, and it featured plenty of multi-sport athletes.
In 2022, a majority of those players are all gone, leaving a new wave of talent on the hardwood coming to forefront for the Rams.
Those new faces got a big taste of what the varsity of basketball is all about by playing in the Les Schwab Invitational this past week. Central Catholic won its first game over Lake Oswego 64-53, but lost the remaining three to Sierra Canyon (87-48), Tualatin (71-59) and Lincoln 89-83).
While a 1-3 mark isn’t what the Rams were hoping for, taking the defending state champs in Tualatin and a title-hopeful Lincoln squad down to the wire are still a big sign of what can still be on the horizon.
“One difficult thing when you go to a private school, all these kids, they may know each other from the club circuit, but as you go into a public school you know your role or what your job is per se,” Rams coach David Blue said. “For us, it’s just being able to establish roles for guys and understand, ‘You’re all talented in your own right, but understanding what’s a good shot for our team and being smart.’”
Blue went on to say how he’s enjoyed how unselfish his crew is early on and the basketball IQ of the group is growing with each night out.
Ahead of the curve though seems to be sophomore Isaac Carr, who is one of only a handful of returners from last season’s squad.
Carr led the Rams in scoring in the LSI with an average of 21.3 points per game across the four contests in Hillsboro.
Taking over as the primary point guard as a sophomore, Carr is ready for the challenge of working with his new guys while also finding his open shots.
“I feel like they came in and we worked on it in the summer and fall,” Carr said. “They all just fit in pretty early. We’re still figuring stuff out as a team, but we’re all capable of playing at this level.”
Some of the other familiar faces include junior guard Tony Angelo and senior Gray Thompson, both of which can provide a shooting spark while Angelo can also act as point guard to help set up his team.
As for the new talent, brother Nazier and Zamir Paschal, better known as Duce and Bam respectively, showcased their raw talent throughout the week.
Duce averaged nearly nine points a night in the LSI while Bam was right at 11 per contest.
“(Duce is) long, really good slasher, finisher and has been really good defensively for us and has continued to improve,” Blue said. “Bam is a special talent … He’s a menace on the defensive end as well.”
Bam had 10 steals across the four games for the Rams to go with his scoring ability. Meanwhile Duce and junior Marley Zeller make for a difficult forward duo that any team in the state will have trouble trying to get around offensively.
At the heart of this Rams team is defense. With a young crew, Blue wants his team to knock down shots on offense to help set the defense, and to also get out and go when they cause a turnover. That was seen firsthand in the first quarter of the tournament against Lake Oswego when the Rams led 23-6 after eight minutes.
“That’s how we want to play every single game,” Carr said after the LO game. “When we were in there before the game we were talking about bringing energy and coming out starting the way we did today … Now we gotta do that every game.”
Central Catholic will get one more non-league contest against another top team in Oregon when it plays Beaverton at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 on the road.
After that, it’s all Mt. Hood Conference play where the Rams are defending champions. Teams like Barlow, Clackamas, David Douglas, Gresham and Sandy – who are all off to great starts – are sure to make the conference one of the toughest in 6A.
The first league matchup is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Clackamas.