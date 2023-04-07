Among the priorities during three weeks of spring football practice for the Portland State Vikings are figuring out who will replenish the defensive line and who will anchor the offensive line.
The checklist includes learning a new defensive scheme, integrating a pair of talented transfers, starting to establish a pecking order at deep positions such as wide receiver and running back and keeping junior quarterback Dante Chachere fed.
Portland State’s 16 two-hour spring practices culminate on Friday, April 21 with a 10 a.m. spring game open to the public at Hillsboro Stadium.
The Vikings graduated four starters from an effective defensive line and must replace Tyson Pauling, the all-Big Sky Conference center on the offensive line.
Coach Bruce Barnum said PSU is a bit shorthanded this spring on the defensive front and still planning to add defensive line depth through the transfer portal. Every other position appears to have strong competition for playing time.
Other than an established center, the Viks return six experienced offensive linemen, have eight linemen expected to come off redshirts and added Boise State transfer Dallas Holliday, who Barnum said “plays with an attitude.”
Chachere is preparing for his second season quarterbacking the Vikings, after throwing for 1,968 yards and running for a team-leading 744 in 2022. The number Barnum is focused on is Chachere’s weight.
He’s at 197 pounds now after finishing last season at 172 pounds. Barnum said keeping Chachere healthy is critical and that playing with around 200 pounds on Chachere’s 6-foot-3 frame should make him more durable without hurting his mobility.
“He was only healthy for one game last season. He was healthy for Northern Arizona last year. That was our best game, probably, offensively,” Barnum said.
In addition to Holliday on the offensive line, another impact transfer is receiver Jermaine Braddock from San Jose State, who Barnum said can be explosive when he changes direction.
Even with the graduation of Beau Kelly and Mataio Talalemotu, Braddock joins a deep group of receivers led by junior to be Nate Bennett who had 47 catches last season.
The Vikings would like more durability from running backs. It’s a position that flashed talent and developed depth because injuries forced players to step up throughout last season.
While the defensive line must be rebuilt, there is plenty of competition at the linebacker and defensive back positions.
One significant change at Portland State is a shift in defensive philosophy — and in the coaches who will coordinate the defense.
Defensive backs coach Colin Fry and defensive line coach Mark Rhea were promoted from within and will share defensive coordinator title. They replace Payam Saadat, who served as defensive coordinator at Portland State for five seasons. Barnum said he offered Saadat a different role, but that Saadat declined.
Saadat’s “flex” defenses were aggressive and found success forcing turnovers, but over the last two seasons gave up too many big plays.
Barnum said the motivation for the change is to limit those explosion plays.
“I need to get more guys just reacting and playing. They might have been thinking a little bit too much,” Barnum said. “Bottom line is, we had too many big plays on defense against us. We had 63 two years ago. We had 47 last year.”
Barnum said he interviewed coaches from outside the program before settling on promoting Fry and Rhea. Fry will call the defense during games.
“I think for the this football team, guys respect those guys. They’ve worked hard for them. They're good teachers,” Barnum said. “So, I decided to split it up. So they're working together. One’s an expert on the front, one’s an expert the back end, and they're bringing it all together.”
On the offense, AC Patterson has been promoted to offensive coordinator. Most recently the recruiting coordinator who helped the Vikings land a highly-touted incoming group, Patterson has been a part of Barnum’s PSU staff for six years over two stints along with three seasons as an offensive control assistant coach for the Minnesota Vikings. The son of longtime NFL assistant coach Andre Patterson, currently defensive line coach for the New York Giants, AC will continue to coach running backs at PSU.
“Barny has been a great man to me from the start, and I'm just glad to have this chance and hopefully we can put together a good show,” Patterson said.
Barnum said he received budget approval in the first week of April and is in the process of rounding out his coaching staff. He needs to hire a special teams coach, along with coaches to help focus on linebackers and wide receivers. Those positions might not be announced until summer.
“It’s coming together. Not as fast as I would like, but everybody in America probably says that,” Barnum said.
Spring football also is in full swing in Corvallis and in Eugene. Oregon State’s spring football game is April 22 at Reser Stadium. Oregon’s spring football game is 1 p.m. April 29 at Autzen Stadium.