In the final game of the regular season on May 17, Grant High School baseball was in a bout with a Century club looking to shore up a postseason spot sitting on the bubble of the rankings.

The fight of the Jaguars led to a tie game at 2 heading to the bottom of the seventh when Generals senior Ben Christensen came to the plate with the bases loaded and only one out following an intentional walk of senior Kellen Segel.

 

Tags

Managing sports editor

I'm Pamplin Media Group's managing sports editor, overseeing our sports sections across our entire network. On top of that, I help the Portland Tribune by covering the Portland Trail Blazers and local high school sports. From Colorado, I enjoy the lack of snow in Portland and enjoy a night out perusing the next big food truck.

Recommended for you