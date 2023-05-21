In the final game of the regular season on May 17, Grant High School baseball was in a bout with a Century club looking to shore up a postseason spot sitting on the bubble of the rankings.
The fight of the Jaguars led to a tie game at 2 heading to the bottom of the seventh when Generals senior Ben Christensen came to the plate with the bases loaded and only one out following an intentional walk of senior Kellen Segel.
After taking a couple balls, Christensen saw three consecutive strikes, swinging on the last one and heading back to the dugout. Grant didn’t score and the game went into extras.
Junior John Kent came in to pitch in the eighth and ninth innings, shutting Century down in order both times to keep Grant alive.
In the bottom of the ninth, Christensen was back at the plate with Segel on first.
This time, Christensen certainly didn’t miss, sending a two-run home run to dead center that went off the corner of the high school building.
“I was just waiting for it, I knew it was coming,” Segel said of his perspective on the final at bat from Christensen. “He didn't get it done his last at bat, but I knew he was gonna make up for it and he just sent that ball off the school. That was amazing.”
It was a high energy shot for the Grant senior who is noticeably the one bringing the most energy to the field.
Whether it’s Christensen cheering out in the field at second following a big strikeout from Segel on the mound, or a little banter in the dugout while his team is hitting, No. 22 can be heard loud and clear.
“I do as much as I can to keep everyone in high energy, especially when it's hot,” Christensen said. “I try and do my part in keeping everyone up on the bench and everything.”
When Christensen isn’t hitting bombs or making plays at second, he’s an important arm on the mound for the Generals, who finished in third place in the PIL this season at 20-7 overall, 14-4 in league play.
He’s been one of the key pieces for the Generals since he stepped onto the varsity field as a freshman. Or as Segel puts it, Christensen is just a dawg.
“As soon as he stepped foot on campus here, we knew we had a really special player,” Grant head coach Matt Kabza said of Christensen. “Both ways, hitting and pitching. He threw really well last night against Jesuit and then comes back out here and delivers on the offensive side.”
Really that’s been the case for this entire 2023 class as Grant has been at the top of the PIL standings the last three seasons (and possibly four if not for COVID).
Segel too has been a standout with the Generals as their top pitcher, and an important power hitter. He had a two-run home run himself in the matchup with Century and also threw seven innings on the mound.
There’s plenty of other seniors on the Generals squad as well in Elliott Brown, Jack Langfeldt, Max Mansfield, Sam Giansante, Gus Degen, Wyatt Moeller and Michael Gerber.
“I love these guys,” Kabza said. “They're a tight knit group and they're dedicated and they show the younger guys the correct way to do things that are good role models and create the culture for our program. I’m really proud of what they've been able to accomplish this year.”
And there’s still more to accomplish for this crew as the playoffs begin at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 22. Grant landed the No. 13 seed and will host No. 20 Tigard in the first round.
The 2023 seniors unfortunately didn’t get a regular playoffs their freshman or sophomore years, and last season the Generals lost a tight game in the first round to Westview 3-2.
Grant wanted a chance to be back at home in the playoffs and it got it. Now it’s about improving on those previous mistakes to make a little more noise in 2023.
“I think after last year, we really wanted that home playoff game again. And we also really want to win that home playoff game,” Christensen said. “And so I think everyone returning really wants it and all the young guys also really want that, whether they were at that game last year, or they were just watching from the stands.”
Kabza said it’s not about playing a perfect game in the playoffs, but playing the cleanest game possible to not allow any game-deciding mistakes.
He believes he’s got the crew to do it this season after a 20-win regular season.
“Just gotta bring it all when it comes to that game,” Segel said of the playoffs. “Can't make mental mistakes. Gotta give it all every at bat. Gotta do what you got to do to get on base and just be a team player.”