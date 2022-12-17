Starting over isn’t easy, but luckily for Sam Glasgow he’s got plenty of the old building blocks still around him.
The first-year head coach of the Cleveland High School boys basketball squad inherits a team that is coming off its first Portland Interscholastic League title in 60 years and its first appearance in the state quarterfinals in the same amount of time.
Not an easy performance to repeat, but for the Warriors Class of 2007 alum in Glasgow, he’s excited for the challenge and knows he’s still got an experienced and hungry group in 2022-2023.
“This is a real unique spot to walk into because it’s not a rebuild by any stretch,” Glasgow said. “You got a team that’s returning a couple starters from last year, Chiles Center team, PIL champ, so I’m trying to, as the new head coach, almost kind of stay out of their way and work my way seamlessly in because they are the ones who have been here a while.”
While there is some strong experience back in the green and yellow, the start to the season has been a little tough with the Warriors at 1-3 overall, the latest loss a 69-64 defeat in their PIL opener against league-favorite Lincoln.
One big name that is gone from the Cleveland sideline is Christian Green, who was a do-it-all forward/guard combo. He transferred to Jefferson for his senior season.
Coming back is senior center Jackson Cooper, alongside returning senior guards SC Tresvant and Jamel Pichon. Ben Lyons, August Shin and Nate Adamski give Cleveland three more seniors and throw in junior Jackson Owens and there’s plenty of talent on this Warriors squad to get back to the Chiles Center.
“We’ve been together since the summer time,” Tresvant said of meshing with a new coach and some new players. “We’ve been in the gym, always laughing in the locker room, especially trying to get our coach into the Cleveland spirit and our community.
“I feel there’s a lot of similarities with our chemistry, all three guys – Jamel, me and (Cooper) – we knew we had some big leadership roles to fill this year,” Tresvant said. “We just want to be able to keep the chemistry with our team and keep it together.”
One of the biggest factors that led to Cleveland’s first league title in 60 years was its effort on defense instilled by former coach Dondrale Campbell, who’s now coaching at Grant.
That same energy and effort needed to succeed on that end was apparent in Cleveland’s lone win of the season: A 61-53 victory over Sherwood.
The Bowmen had only eight points at halftime with Cleveland up 27-8 and simply had nowhere to go offensively. Sherwood made a run in the fourth quarter, but by then it was too late.
“It’s a hard act to follow and it’s definitely a balancing act,” Glasgow said of transitioning to the head coach position. “It’s kind of up to me as the coach to be the grown up in the room and help these guys navigate the transition … They’re a tough group of kids, they’re a group of kids you almost have to reign back rather than fire up, which is also really helpful for me as a coach.”
One of those players is Tresvant, who is stepping into the point guard role after Lawson Vella graduated after last season.
Tresvant provides plenty of speed, but more importantly he causes havoc on defense to create plenty of fastbreak chances by either rushing to the rim or finding his teammates for good looks.
Pichon plays with a similar ferocity and Cooper gives the Warriors a big body inside to help stretch the floor and get plenty of buckets with great footwork.
“Lawson Vella, I had some big shoes to fill,” Tresvant said. “I just come out every night trying to play my game personally and how I know how to play.”
While Cleveland is sitting at 1-3, that’s nothing to hang its head about. The other two losses came to Beaverton, a preseason top 10 team, and Southridge, who entered this week with a 5-1 mark.
The Warriors have more tests on the way as they are set to compete in the annual Les Schwab Invitational, which runs Dec. 26-30 at Liberty High School.
Right off the jump, Cleveland plays Duncanville out of Texas, a team that is nationally ranked in the top five by multiple outlets.
Mix in some of the state’s best teams and there will be no game off for the Warriors post-Christmas, but this gritty group under Glasgow is ready to go.
“I just want to see our defensive game improve, late game,” Tresvant said. “I feel like we kind of slipped up a little bit, but it’s just trial and error. We gotta get back to the drawing board and figure it out.”