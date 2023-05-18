Being the younger sibling can pay off sometimes, especially in the game of golf.
Five years ago at the 2019 Oregon high school girls golf state championship, a Cleveland High School freshman in Kyra Ly finished 14th at state with a 12-over 156 after rounds of 77 and 79 at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks.
Fast forward to 2023, and this time it was Kyra’s little sister Kate taking on the Quail Valley course as a freshman at state. And younger sister got the low score.
Kate Ly finished in a tie for second place at the girls golf state tournament Tuesday, May 16, thanks to a 2-under 70 in the second round after she matched Kyra’s 2019 first round score of 77 for a 3-over 147 total.
And before Kate could even get into her car after the awards ceremony, she made sure older sister Kyra knew she got her.
“Yeah, she already knows,” Kate said with a smile following her final round.
Kate came up two shots short of the individual champion in Ida B. Wells senior Helen Brodahl, tying Jesuit senior Anna Poulin at 3-over for the tournament.
No matter who the bloodline is, taking second place as a freshman is no joke, and Kate is already hoping to build off of what Kyra built.
Last season, Kyra set an OSAA record for lowest 36-hole score at state when she fired off back-to-back 7-under 65s at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell. The 65s also tied the lowest single round score in OSAA history.
Having the blueprint – and the scores – laid out in front of her, Kyra’s success is easy motivation for Kate to aspire to and try to best.
“I feel like I have to beat her score,” Kate said. “And that was really what was going through my mind today, like, I gotta beat her.”
First mission accomplished for Kate.
But like most sibling rivalries, it’s one filled with love and the two sisters get the job done on the course in different ways.
Kyra is new school with plenty of power in her driving game to shorten courses, although Cleveland head coach Lauri Hausafus said don’t underestimate the smaller Kate thanks to her club speed.
Meanwhile Kate is strong in her iron play, as seen by a front nine in the second round at state where the freshman put up a 5-under 31 to take the lead after 27 holes played.
“We kind of just learn from each other because we both are good at different things,” Kate said. “Her long game’s good and my short game’s good.”
Kyra is doing plenty of learning too as she’s also a freshman this year, except she’s at the collegiate level playing for Oregon State.
The success is following Kyra though as she had her best collegiate finish on May 10 in the NCAA Regionals at The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Indiana.
Kyra finished tied for 21st individually at 2-under 214 in the three-round event, including a 2-under 70 in the final round that was the low score of the five Beavers.
Kyra also finished the tournament with 13 birdies, the most for the weekend from an OSU team that took second place and qualified for nationals for only the second time in program history, first since 1998.
The NCAA Women’s Championship tournament runs May 19-24 from Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona where the Beavers are looking to cement themselves as the best team in program history. The 1998 squad finished in 16th place at nationals.
Needless to say, the Ly sisters are making plenty of waves in the golf world both locally and now nationally. Hausafus just wishes there were more than two of them.
But there’s plenty of more success in the two freshmans futures, and they’ll be sure to share it with each other the second they can get to their phone.