Being the younger sibling can pay off sometimes, especially in the game of golf.

Five years ago at the 2019 Oregon high school girls golf state championship, a Cleveland High School freshman in Kyra Ly finished 14th at state with a 12-over 156 after rounds of 77 and 79 at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks.

 

Tags

Managing sports editor

I'm Pamplin Media Group's managing sports editor, overseeing our sports sections across our entire network. On top of that, I help the Portland Tribune by covering the Portland Trail Blazers and local high school sports. From Colorado, I enjoy the lack of snow in Portland and enjoy a night out perusing the next big food truck.

Recommended for you