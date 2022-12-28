Damian Lillard scoring leader ceremony 122622

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard acknowledges the crowd at a postgame ceremony recognizing him as the franchise's new all-time leader in points scored on Dec. 26 at the Moda Center.

Plenty of emotions came to the mind of Damian Lillard when he was honored post-game against Charlotte on Dec. 26 after he broke the Portland Trail Blazers' career scoring record last week in Oklahoma City.

But after the fans left and the ceremony ended, the superstar offered up an unexpected emotion over the pomp and circumstance: uncomfortable.

Damian Lillard scoring ceremony 122622

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard holds his twins Kali and Kalii following a ceremony to honor him as the team's new all-time leader in points scored on Dec. 26 at the Moda Center.
Damian Lillard scoring leader ceremony 122622

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, right, is presented with an award by Blazers owner Jody Allen during a ceremony to honor Lillard as the team's all-time leader in points scored Dec. 26 at the Moda Center.
Blazers vs Charlotte Hornets 122622

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) goes up for a shot against Charlotte on Dec. 26 at the Moda Center.

