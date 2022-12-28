Plenty of emotions came to the mind of Damian Lillard when he was honored post-game against Charlotte on Dec. 26 after he broke the Portland Trail Blazers' career scoring record last week in Oklahoma City.
But after the fans left and the ceremony ended, the superstar offered up an unexpected emotion over the pomp and circumstance: uncomfortable.
Lillard described a few scenes from his childhood to try and explain the feeling. He grew up with cousins all around him playing games and doing everything together as a unit.
He described how his mom didn’t take too kindly to a joke Lillard said to his brother when it looked like they couldn’t all fit in the car for a road trip to Arizona.
If his brother couldn’t go, no one was going.
“I come from that type of environment where it’s never about you, you look after people, you have people’s back, you just don’t search for attention and don’t make things about yourself,” Lillard told reporters. “I think when you come from that, it just makes it kind of weird when everybody is focused on you.
“That’s the kind of background I come from: one for all, all for one. I just think that’s why these moments are hard for me. I appreciate it, but I’ll do better with it when I go home and sit by myself and just look back instead of everyone just focusing on me.”
Lillard crossed the mark with 18,041 career points after hitting a free throw against OKC on Dec. 19, and now he sets a new bar with each made bucket.
But as many know, the road to get there wasn’t easy as an overlooked prospect out of Oakland, California, and then a mid-major guard at Weber State.
Lillard’s longtime friend Dondrale Campbell, now the head boys basketball coach at Grant High School after a number of years at Cleveland and throughout the Portland metro area, has had a front row seat to the superstar’s rise.
“He broke 18,000 points as a little, big-head kid out of east Oakland that nobody really believed in until he started shooting a jump shot,” Campbell said. “I’m very proud of him and very thankful for his impact and also his influence on me because he’s been very influential as a leader but also as a friend and family member.”
That’s really the impact of Lillard’s 18,000+ points scored. It’s not so much about the wins or losses in between, but the change he’s been able to help spark in a Pacific Northwest city that’s embraced him from the beginning.
Campbell has seen the impact firsthand, working in the community and coaching inner city high school ball, along with Lillard’s brother Houston working in the football community.
Those 18,041 points mean one thing in the record book, but for the thousands of children in the city tapping their wrists when the clock strikes Dame Time, it signifies a chance to be great.
“A lot of kids don’t believe, coming from the inner cities, that people are going to take a chance on them until they see somebody give them an opportunity,” Campbell said. “He’s kind of shed a light on that and showed them not to be afraid of that.
“You may not see it in terms of ‘Damian Lillard directly,’ but you see it in the kindness or the responsibility or even just the different people being put in position. I believe that’s a direct impact of him and his leadership on the city and influence.”
Lillard started a program called RESPECT in 2012-13, his rookie season in Portland. And the program is still around today at McDaniel, Roosevelt and Parkrose high schools.
The three pillars of that program are to show up, work hard and be kind. And if Lillard has proven anything on his way to the top of the Blazers' scoring chart, it’s that those three phrases are truly at the center of his life.
He’s shown up despite nagging injuries that followed him for years. He’s worked hard to make a name for himself despite being overlooked. And he’s been kind to everyone he’s come across during his time in Portland as seen by the number of people coming out to congratulate him on this milestone.
The debate has already begun about whether or not Lillard is the greatest Blazer to every play in the black and red. The guard said that’s not up for him to decide, but the resume is a hard one to argue against.
At the top of that list, though, is the impact he’s made on Portland and how much love the city shows him right back.
He’s got the points, he’s made the change to the city, and he’s a proud father of three kids in Damian Jr., Kali and Kalii.
The next step in one of the best NBA’s best careers boils down to one thing: bringing home a title.
“My trainer Phil Beckner always tells me, ‘When you’re great, you don’t need to tell everybody. Everybody will tell you,’” Lillard told reporters. “The way I want to stamp myself is by winning a championship. But I do think the body of work and everything is there for that claim to be made by other people.”
Championship or not, it’s safe to say there won’t ever be another Damian Lillard in the city of Portland. And that big-headed kid from east Oakland won’t ever be forgotten.