On May 6, in a place she used to call home, Crystal Dunn scored two goals for the Portland Thorns.
The goals got the headlines after that 3-3 draw with the Courage in Cary, North Carolina. But from Dunn’s perspective, the big accomplishment was going the distance for a full match. Repeating that 90-minute performance six days later was even more fulfilling.
“That felt really good to just really appreciate how far I’ve come,” she said. ”You know, it's a lot to get back into shape, no matter if you're coming back from pregnancy or injury.”
Dunn’s son, Marcel, turns 1 on Saturday, May 20. The next afternoon Marcel's mom will be back at work when the Thorns welcome Chicago at 2 p.m. Sunday as Dunn and the Thorns seek a return to the dominant soccer they were playing until a recent dip in form.
While the team has struggled to two draws and a loss, Dunn’s recent play has stood out. Her ability to influence a match in a variety of ways has returned, evidence that her plan to be at her best for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup worked.
Dunn somewhat famously trained alongside her Thorns teammates for much of her pregnancy. She did that with an eye toward this season, and this FIFA Women's World Cup. That she was able to return and score a playoff game-winning goal last season was a surprise even to Dunn, but evidence that her plan worked. She was back with the United States Women's National Team for its January camp and matches in New Zealand and she expects to be back there on July 20 when this Women's World Cup kicks off.
“Everything I did last year was about preparation for starting this year off on my best foot,” Dunn said.
Deployed by Thorns’ first-year coach Mike Norris to be both a midfield link player and a disruptor in Portland's pressing system, Dunn has embraced that role and more. Her four goals this season are tied with Sophia Smith for the team lead.
Norris said one way Dunn impacts play is how she connects with wide attackers as well as Thorns fullbacks.
“Her special awareness puts ourselves in a good position,” Norris said. “She reads the game well and obviously is attacking minded.”
With the national team, Dunn has thrived mostly as an outside back. But, with the Thorns, she’s in her element as a midfielder in a high-press system.
“We are a pressing team. I think it fits me well. I love when I don't have the ball, to get the ball back as early as possible,” Dunn said. “I love being in the midfield, being able to be creative and connecting with the frontline.”
Dunn has had success everywhere she's played: state championships at South Side High in Rockville Center, New York; a NCAA national championship in her junior season at North Carolina; NWSL titles with the North Carolina Courage and last season with Portland; the 2019 Women's World Cup championship.
One factor in Dunn’s successful return after her pregnancy is her willingness to embrace change, something she’s had to do since her freshman season at North Carolina when she unexpectedly found herself playing as a defender. It was then that Dunn learned the value of studying video after a match. She has trouble sleeping after a match, so usually will rewatch the game that night.
“I'm a massive fan of watching film,” she said. “I think that's the best way that I can receive feedback from my own job on the field.”
Beyond studying her own performances, Dunn watches soccer with a keen eye. Growing up, Mia Hamm was a player she tried to emulate. Getting to know Hamm and be coached by her a bit while at UNC had a big influence on Dunn. In the men’s game, the attacking prowess of what Brazilian right back Dani Alves brought to the field is an example of a player Dunn has watched closely.
In addition to film study, Dunn points to the variety of positions she’s played as experience she values.
“Just being versatile has given me the best vision of the field. I get to play every single place and I get to experience and value every single position on the field,” Dunn said.
Returning to professional soccer after giving birth to Marcel was a different journey than that of returning from an injury. Without the pain that comes with an injury, Dunn said she at first expected more from her body than it could deliver.
“Your body feels fine. Your knees are good. Your ankles are good," Dunn said. "You are just waiting for your body to get to a place where you can physically handle the demands of the game again. So, it's just a patient waiting game.”
Such patience was a challenge.
“As an athlete, you're like, ‘I’m ready to go. I feel good,’" Dunn said. "But it's all about allowing yourself time to give yourself grace and just working your way back and slowly but surely.”
With the World Cup now two months away, Dunn’s pleased with her progress.
“I’m a firm believer that any moment you're on the field, whether you're training or whether you're playing, is preparation for the World Cup,” Dunn said. “I don't take any day lightly. I'm always trying my hardest to maximize my efforts on the field.”
Those efforts have Dunn on the cusp of playing in a World Cup for the second time. She was a key contributor at right back for the United States in 2019 and, nearing her 31st birthday, is primed for another title push.
“As much as we are very competitive and we all want to win games and we want to play at our best at all times, I think the biggest lesson you need to learn is that you want to peak in the World Cup,” Dunn said. “You want to feel like you are hitting the ground running come World Cup time, and that's exactly where my mindset is.”
A new position that has pushed Dunn to grow over the past year is, of course, motherhood. Dunn spent part of her first Mother’s Day coaching other folks’ kids at a soccer camp before “just spending time with my son, just looking at him and getting to celebrate how far I've come as a mom.”
She’s also seen significant growth from the league she's called home for most of the past decade.
Dunn was the NWSL’s breakout star in its third season, earning 2015 league MVP honors with the Washington Spirit. But, her accomplishments that season weren’t exactly front-page news.
“There weren't many people paying attention to this game,” Dunn said. "But, seeing where the game is now, you look up in every single market and there are fans waiting at the gates wanting to be in the seats and tweeting."
Yes, social media is part of the growth of her sport.
“Social media, as scary and kind of negative as it can be at times, I think it also has given this massive platform to shine light on the league,” she said. “And not just our league, women's soccer in general.”