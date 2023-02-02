Blazers vs Magic 016.JPG

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) dribbles the ball against the Orlando Magic.

 PMG Photo: Jaime Valdez

Damian Lillard has been selected for his seventh career NBA All-Star game as a reserve.

The league’s 30 coaches voted on the 14 reserve spots for the 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 All-Star Game in Utah. Coaches voted for two guards, three frontcourt players and two players at any position in their respective conferences.

 

Tags

Managing sports editor

I'm Pamplin Media Group's managing sports editor, overseeing our sports sections across our entire network. On top of that, I help the Portland Tribune by covering the Portland Trail Blazers and local high school sports. From Colorado, I enjoy the lack of snow in Portland and enjoy a night out perusing the next big food truck.

Recommended for you