Nassir Little Portland Trail Blazers

Nassir Little, seen in a file photo from January 2022 against Minnesota, has returned to the Portland Trail Blazers' lineup, and helped beat the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday.

 PMG PHOTO: JAIME VALDEZ

Maybe a two-game weekend sweep will get the Portland Trail Blazers back on track.

A day after beating Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, the Trail Blazers beat the Doncic-less Mavs again, using a strong fourth quarter in a 140-123 win Sunday night at Moda Center.