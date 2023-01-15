Maybe a two-game weekend sweep will get the Portland Trail Blazers back on track.
A day after beating Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, the Trail Blazers beat the Doncic-less Mavs again, using a strong fourth quarter in a 140-123 win Sunday night at Moda Center.
Portland improved to 21-22 with the two weekend wins, which came after five consecutive losses and six losses in seven games. The Blazers racked up the points in the two games, having beaten the Mavs 136-119 Saturday.
The Blazers outscored Dallas 42-28 in the fourth quarter to pull away Sunday.
Damian Lillard had a monster weekend. He followed up his 36 points, 10 assists and five rebounds on Saturday with 40 points, six assists and three rebounds on Sunday.
Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic and Jerami Grant each scored 20 points.
Nassir Little provided a spark off the bench in his first action since Nov. 29. He scored 10 points and hit three 3-pointers.
Doncic sat out the second game of the back-to-back (as he has all season); he was one of five Dallas rotation players to miss the game. He had only 15 points on Saturday, 19 points below his average.
Spencer Dinwiddie had 28 points and Jaden Hardy 25 on Sunday for the Mavericks (24-21). Christian Wood, who missed Saturday’s game, had 23 points and 16 rebounds.
Three standout stats
Strong fourth — Portland led only 98-95 entering the fourth quarter, but extended the lead to as many as 26 points in a great fourth quarter.
Strong shooting — Entering the fourth quarter, the only difference between the teams was three more free throws made by Portland. Each team had the same number of field goals and 3-pointers made.
The Blazers finished 43 of 85 from the field (.506), 17 of 45 on 3-pointers (.378) and 37 of 42 on free throws (.881), all the makes better than Dallas.
Free throws — Lillard, who’s shooting .885 from the free-throw line, went a perfect 26 of 26 at the free-throw line in the two games against Dallas.
The Blazers went 58 of 64 at the free-throw line (.906) in the games.
Game grade: A
No matter that Dallas played without Doncic and others, it’s a big deal any time a team can win back-to-back games against the same opponent (just ask Oklahoma City, which swept Portland a few weeks ago).
Lillard had another great game. His 76 combined points in the two games were really important, because they amounted to must-win games. The Blazers could have exited the weekend 19-24 and in 13th in the NBA Western Conference, under scenarios, but it didn’t happen.
The Blazers play a tough road game 6 p.m. Tuesday at Denver. The Nuggets, even with Nikola Jokic missing a game with an injury, have a 30-13 record entering the week — best in the West. They've won six games in a row. A win at Denver (19-3 at home) would be a big deal.