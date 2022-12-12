Damian Lillard tied his own franchise record for most 3-pointers in a game with 11 and scored 38 points in three quarters as Portland routed Minnesota 133-112 Monday at Moda Center.
Yes, Lillard could have taken a shot at Klay Thompson’s NBA regular-season record of 14 3-pointers made in a game, but the Timberwolves never threatened the Blazers in the fourth quarter.
Lillard, who has played very well since returning from an injury and who is approaching Clyde Drexler’s franchise scoring record, had 38 points on 13-of-21 shooting and he went 11 of 17 from the 3-point line.
He had scored 36 points in Saturday’s 124-118 win over the Timberwolves, also at Moda Center.
The Blazers (15-12) led throughout the game, including 70-59 at halftime, when Lillard had notched 27 points and made 8 of 10 3-pointers.
Minnesota (13-14) had another strong game from center Rudy Gobert (16 points, 20 rebounds), but the Timberwolves, playing without injured Karl-Anthony Towns, never led in the game. D’Angelo Russell had 23 points.
Jerami Grant added 24 points and Jusuf Nurkic 16 rebounds for the Blazers.
Standout stats
Great shooting: The Blazers shot .539 from the floor and .457 from the 3-point line (21 of 46).
One free throw: After going 15 of 15 at the free-throw line in Saturday’s game, Lillard shot only one free throw on Monday, and made it.
Record holder: Lillard might have come up short of Thompson’s regular-season record, but he still holds the NBA record for most 3-pointers made in a playoff game — 12 when scoring 55 points in a loss to Denver in 2021.
Game grade: A
This was an “A” effort and result all the way. You see teams, often, split these back-to-back games, but, again, the Blazers led the entire game and looked good doing it.
Of course, it’s nice to ride the hot shooting of Lillard, who still plays at a superstar level.
Portland now takes its show on the road, starting 5 p.m. Wednesday at San Antonio, followed by games at Dallas, Houston and Oklahoma City (twice).