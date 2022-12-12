Damian Lillard mug shot

DAMIAN LILLARD

Damian Lillard tied his own franchise record for most 3-pointers in a game with 11 and scored 38 points in three quarters as Portland routed Minnesota 133-112 Monday at Moda Center.

Yes, Lillard could have taken a shot at Klay Thompson’s NBA regular-season record of 14 3-pointers made in a game, but the Timberwolves never threatened the Blazers in the fourth quarter.