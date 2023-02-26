There was no shaking David Douglas High School’s Steven Ramos on Sunday, Feb. 26 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Even when the senior fell down 4-0 quickly in the first period of the 220-pound state title match, Ramos remained calm.
This year marked his fourth time at state, missing out on the podium as a freshman and sophomore before taking fourth last season as a junior.
That experience and understanding of his wrestling game allowed Ramos to come back and tie the match at five before grabbing a takedown of South Salem’s Alex Decrozuic to win the match 8-6 and take home his first state title.
“You kinda gotta wrestle as if you’re always down a point, so it didn’t hit me as hard as other people I think,” Ramos said. “I was wrestling the same way I would have wrestled if it was 0-0, I was up five, down five, either way.”
The match was a bit back and forth in scoring thanks to both wrestlers being slapped with a stalling penalty.
Both grapplers scored escapes as well to up the ante by one each time, ultimately lead to the 6-6 tie.
Decrozuic took a shot in the closing seconds, but missed, which opened the door for Ramos to put his weight forward and get the deciding takedown on the edge of the circle.
Steven Ramos from David Douglas comes back from a 4-0 deficit to win 7-5 thanks to this late takedown in the third. State champ at 220! #opreps pic.twitter.com/ZngUd47jeb— Austin White (@ajw_sports) February 26, 2023
“(Decrozuic) didn’t come out as aggressive, so (Ramos) positioned his body better, he wore (Decrozuic) down too, he was a lot more tired,” Scots coach Billy Goldsberry said. “That worked in Steven’s favor, the condition he’s in. He was in a better position, he wanted it.”
As the No. 2 seed, Ramos started the tournament with a 7-4 decision in the second round, followed by a pin at 2 minutes, 47 seconds in the quarterfinals. And in the semifinals, he pinned West Linn's Earl Ingle at 4:37 to earn his spot for a title.
Ramos was conditioned for this position not just physically, but mentally as the senior said he saw his whole wrestling career during the final seconds of the state title win.
“I was talking about this since the start, I was like ‘I’m going to be the state champ,’” Ramos said. “Finally got the opportunity to, so we’re happy.”
Ramos' win ends a small drought for one of Portland's best wrestling programs at David Douglas. The Scots last state champion came in 2018 when both Anthony Cha and Kyle Beal took home the top individual prize.
To see someone like Ramos dedicate himself and reach the pinnacle of his sport in the state of Oregon is a shining example of the kind of person the senior is.
“He’s just a great competitor, and he’s a great student-athlete, he’s got a 3.7 GPA right now,” Goldsberry said. “He’s been wrestling since seventh grade and he’s continually put the time in, so to finally end it with a state championship, it couldn’t be sweeter than that.”
Ramos wasn’t the only Scot in the finals as sophomore McKenzie Mills made a run to the 190-pound 6A/5A girls final.
It started with a pin in 1:34 against the top seed, then a 10-2 major decision in the semifinals.
Mills couldn’t quite beat the clock after getting taken down by Ali Martinez from McNary in the first period of the title match, losing by pin at 1:59.
Anthony Linares and AJ Wedge had good tournaments on the boys side as well. Linares took home fourth at 170 and Wedge finished in fourth at 285.
David Douglas finished in ninth place in the team standings with 78 points, marking it as the top finishing Portland squad for a second-consecutive year.
“It was a good team effort, we took ninth as a team, still a lot to improve upon,” Goldsberry said. “Tons of stuff for us to work on as a team to get more people on top of the podium like Steven.”