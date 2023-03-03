It wasn’t meant to be.

Despite fighting the good fight, the De La Salle North Catholic boys basketball team’s state championship dreams fell just short after dropping their state semifinal game, 52-51, to defending state champion Cascade Christian on Friday, March 3, at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.

Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.

West Bureau Sports Editor

"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."

