De La Salle North Catholic's Elliot Ball-.Dowling takes a long three-point attempt during the Knight's state semifinal game against Cascade Christian on Friday, March 3, at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.
De La Salle North Catholic's Quincy Aranda dribbles up the floor during the Knight's state semifinal game against Cascade Christian on Friday, March 3, at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.
De La Salle North Catholic's Quincy Aranda flies to the rim during the Knight's state semifinal game against Cascade Christian on Friday, March 3, at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.
De La Salle North Catholic's state title dreams ended with a 52-51 loss to Cascade Christian in the state semifinals on Friday, March 3, at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.
Despite fighting the good fight, the De La Salle North Catholic boys basketball team’s state championship dreams fell just short after dropping their state semifinal game, 52-51, to defending state champion Cascade Christian on Friday, March 3, at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.
The Knights trailed for the bulk of the final three quarters before tying the game 48-48 on a Elliot Ball-Dowling three-pointer with 1:16 to play, but a Drew Hall lay-in put the Challengers back in front with :36 to play — and this time for good.
De La Salle North Catholic head coach James Broadous II said he was impressed with Cascade Christian, especially on the defensive end, but was equally impressed with his guys and how they managed against a very good Challenger team.
“Cascade is a really good team,” Broadous II said. “They’ve got guys who can score, but more importantly they’re a great defensive team and that caused us some problems on offense for a bit, but we played hard. It was disappointing our guys didn’t win, but they gave it all they had.”
Cascade Christian was led by 7-foot center Austin Maurer who finished with 18 points and 17 rebounds, while going 6-for-9 from the field. Additionally, the Challengers got 13 points from Hall—none bigger than the back-cut lay-in that amounted to the game-winner.
“It was a good play and that’s a good team,” Broadus II said. “We knew it was going to be a good basketball game, and it was.”
The Knights were led by Quincy Aranda who tallied 12 points, two assists and a steal. They also got 10 points and 10 rebounds from sophomore post Jaylen Hill, and eight points from Ball-Dowling who finished 2-for-5 from behind the arc.
De La Salle North Catholic players were obviously disappointed and to an extent devastated by the defeat, but Broadus II said that was to be expected from a group that’s poured their souls into what to this point had been nothing shy of a phenomenal season.
“This is their life, you know?” the coach said. “There’s a lot of things that these kids go through that they have to bounce back from, so it’s not uncommon for them to be sort of the underdog or to have to fight back. We’ve been doing that in this program for 11 years and it didn’t surprise me to see that fight in them.”
And how difficult will it be for the Knights to get motivated for tomorrow’s third place game? Not hard according to Broadus II, after-all, this is what they do.
“They’re basketball players,” he said. “This is going to hurt. You saw the tears and it’s going to hurt tonight, but tomorrow is another opportunity to play the game that you love and you always want to win your last game. I think we’ll be ready to go.”
The third-place game between De La Salle North Catholic and Oregon Episcopal — who lost in the other semifinal to Westside Christian — is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. on March 4, at Marshfield High School.
Wade Evanson covers high school sports in Washington and Columbia counties, as well as the Hillsboro Hops.
"As a lifelong participant and fan of all things sport, I appreciate the work and time necessary to excel on the various fields of play. It’s that appreciation that drives me to both acknowledge, reward, and celebrate the commitment made by boys and girls athletes from the field to the court, mat to the pool, diamond to the track, and beyond."