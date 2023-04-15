It wasn’t the result the Portland Thorns were aiming for.
But that doesn’t prevent their 1-1 draw with the Houston Dash on Friday, April 14 in front of 15,657 fans at Providence Park being a step in the right direction.
Heading into a Wednesday NWSL Challenge Cup match at San Diego followed by a Saturday, April 22 league match at home against Racing Louisville, the Thorns have two wins and a draw.
Sure, as head coach Mike Norris said Friday, the team wanted to build on the momentum it had from two four-goal performances to begin the season. But, it wasn’t like the Thorns were flat, or lacking attacking ideas against Houston. The shots pinging off posts and the crossbar were evidence of that. The 22 shot attempts were plenty.
It's a tribute to the stress Thorns put on foes that saw Houston clearly playing for the draw in the second half, even dribbling the ball to the corner twice in stoppage time — a ploy usually used by teams protecting a lead.
Given that seven significant players were away on international duty, most of them returning to Portland Wednesday and several after journeys to Europe and back, the Thorns put on an inspiring show.
While expressing disappointment at the result, the consensus from Norris, Meghan Klingenberg and Sam Coffey in postgame comments was that this was another opportunity to get better.
"There’s not many teams in the league that can say ‘Hey, when we’re playing like us, nobody can stay with us,” Klingenberg said. “I think there were periods during the game where we lost ourselves a little bit. And when we do that, teams can compete with us.”
Specifically, there was a phase of play leading up to Houston’s goal when the Dash’s high press had the Thorns pinned deep — essentially giving Portland a taste of its own aggressiveness.
“Houston’s a good team,” Klingenberg said. “They’re physical. They’re high pressure. They’re direct. And that’s difficult to combat sometimes when you’re playing on your back foot. The part that I was really proud of, though, was that the team didn't stay on the back foot.”
For his part, Norris liked the way his team responded to Houston’s aggressive style.
“I felt that we dealt with their physicality up front, on the ground and in the air, really well.” Norris said. “We spoke about that being key tonight. So in terms of contesting first balls, winning second balls, that will be key moving forward.”
Not surprisingly, Sophia Smith was involved in Portland’s ninth-minute goal, running into space for a pass from Klingenberg, speeding around one defender and making a short pass back for Crystal Dunn to convert with a left-footed shot from six yards. Smith was oh-so-close to creating a couple more goals, including a shot off the crossbar in the first half.
Houston’s goal came from Maria Sanchez, who found space to charge forward after Thorns rookie right back Reyna Reyes stepped up to try to intercept a pass. Reyes looked to have a beat on the ball, but once it got past her Sanchez had a clear path into the 18-hard box.
It was the first professional start for Reyes, who stepped in to play the first half with Natalia Kuikka coming off two games for Finland and travel from Europe. Norris said Reyes will learn from that play.
“She's acknowledged that she wants that moment back. She'll recover. She'll be good moving forward,” Norris said. “I think you saw in the first 15-20 minutes, she started positively and she looked comfortable in the environment.”
Klingenberg was happy her counterpart at outside back got to experience playing in front of Thorns fans in a counting match.
“We can see her quality out there. Her feet are really fast and she's super tough and gets in there and tackles,” Klingenberg said. “She has a lot of potential and it was just nice to see her get some minutes and have some fun.”
Given the number of international standouts on this Thorns roster, players such as Reyes figure prominently in the team’s plans this season. Olivia Moultrie is another example. Against Houston, she started in midfield with Christine Sinclair unavailable because of travel challenges that delayed her return to Portland.
Moultrie was among the Thorns who found herself in dangerous spots but was unable to finish against Houston.
For the players who aren’t building toward this summer’s World Cup, the international break was no vacation. It was an opportunity for some intense training.
“I think more than anything, the mindset of the players showing up every day here during those 14 days was amazing,” midfielder Sam Coffey said. “We were energized, more energized than ever and just getting after it every single day.”
As Coffey noted, such opportunities to focus on training are rare during the season. This week’s two games will test the team’s depth. But Coffey is confident it won’t disrupt focus.
“It's easy in a season with so many games to get ahead of yourself and think ‘Oh my gosh, we have this many coming up and travel and all this,” Coffey said. “We just need to come back to now and focus on taking care of the details.”
The Thorns are back in action at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, visiting San Diego for their first Challenge Cup match of the season. Then it’s back home for a Saturday, April 22 7:30 p.m. match against Racing Louisville. Paramount+ will stream both matches.
One aspect of the Houston match that drew positive feedback was the debut of the Thorns new alternate jersey, which looks sharp.
“I think they're so unique,” Coffey said. “I think they're very us. I think we're just undeniably, unapologetically Portland. So I'm a big fan.”
• Portland added Adriana Leon to its deep roster last week on a short-term loan that gives the Canadian winger a chance to train and compete with Portland through June 30 in the run up to the Women’s World Cup. Leon plays for Manchester United of the Women’s Super League in England and is slated to return to Man U after the World Cup.
• Former Oregon Ducks defender Croix Soto has signed a one-year contract with the Kansas City Current. She joins former Duck Chardonnay Curren on the KC roster.