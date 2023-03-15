The Oregon men’s basketball team was shorthanded on Wednesday but the Ducks avenged an early-season loss and earned their 20th win of the season in the opening round of the National Invitation Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena.
The Ducks beat UC Irvine 84-58 in front of 2,431 fans.
The win means Oregon (20-14) has won at least 20 games in each of Dana Altman’s 13 seasons in Eugene.
Oregon will host UCF in the second round. On Wednesday, Central Florida routed Florida 67-49. That second-round game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Rivaldo Soares, Nate Bittle and little-used Tyrone Williams each recorded career highs to lead the way for a Ducks team without its top three scorers: guards Will Richardson and Jermaine Cousinard and post N’Faly Dante.
Soars had 21 points and 10 rebounds. Bittle scored 17 and was credited with three blocked shots. Williams, who played only 149 minutes and scored 39 points all season, had 12 points and 10 rebounds in 23 minutes.
Richardson, the program leader in career games played, will not play in the NIT because of a hip injury. Cousnard (shoulder) is unlikely to return for the weekend game against UCF. Dante, who is nursing an ankle injury from the Pac-12 Tournament, might be able to play.
Wednesday’s result turned the tables on a 69-56 win for UC Irvine on Nov. 11 in Eugene. In that game, the Anteaters shot 12 of 28 on 3-pointers. In the rematch, the Ducks were 12 of 28 on 3s and limited Irvine to 4 of 23.
• The Oregon women open the WNIT at 7 p.m. Friday hosting North Dakota State. There will be a live stream on GoDucks.com. If they win, the Ducks will face the winner between BYU and Rice in the second round at home on a date to be determined.
• The Portland Pilot women are the only team from Oregon who made the NCAA Tournament. The Pilots open the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament against Oklahoma at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 18. The game at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles will be televised on ESPNU.
