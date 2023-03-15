Oregon Ducks men's basketball 2022-23 Rivaldo Soars v UConn

Rivaldo Soares, pictured in a Thanksgiving Day loss to UConn, led Oregon men's basketball to a win over UC Irvine in the first round of the NIT on Wednesday, March 15.

 PMG Photo: Raleigh Emerson

The Oregon men’s basketball team was shorthanded on Wednesday but the Ducks avenged an early-season loss and earned their 20th win of the season in the opening round of the National Invitation Tournament at Matthew Knight Arena.

The Ducks beat UC Irvine 84-58 in front of 2,431 fans.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

