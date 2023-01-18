OSU Beaver fans in cowboy hats at Reser Stadium in November 2022

It figures to be all hats on deck on Sept. 9 for Oregon State fans when the upgraded Reser Stadium hosts its first football game, a visit from UC Davis.

 PMG photo: Raleigh Emerson

The Pac-12 football schedule, the last as we know it, has been unveiled.

The complete slate for the Oregon Ducks and the Oregon State Beavers are below, but first, a few observations:

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

Recommended for you