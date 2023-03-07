Portland Timbers midfielder Evander dribbles vs. Sporting KC

Evander, pictured dribbling against Sporting Kansas City on Feb. 27, scored his first MLS goal on March 4 in the Portland Timbers' loss at LAFC. Space has been hard for the Brazilian midfielder to find in his first two MLS matches. 

 PMG Photo: Diego G. Diaz

Patience can be hard. Especially after five idle months. Especially in our instant-gratification society.

But patience is a challenge fans of the Portland Timbers must accept.

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Locations

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

Recommended for you