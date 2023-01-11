In an era of change for college sports — with name, image and likeness money available and the opportunity for athletes to move from program to program — it can be easy to overlook a more traditional reward from a college scholarship: an education.

Members of the Portland State women’s basketball team who are first-generation college students know that a sport can be life-changing. About one-third of team’s 14-player roster come from families with no background of college educations, according to Vikings coach Chelsey Gregg.