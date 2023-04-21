Emily Johansen admits she’s most comfortable behind the scenes.
A film studies major, the Portland State senior from Tualatin enjoys documenting the travels of her softball teammates. She’s usually the person behind the camera for a weekly video log on Instagram that records the antics of her Viking teammates.
But, come game time, Johansen plays a staring role.
A left-handed hitting first baseman in her fourth college season, Johansen is a significant contributor with her bat and her glove for a Portland State team that is second in the Big Sky Conference standings. She has been recognized three times this season with the Big Sky Conference Player of the Week award.
Hitting third in the lineup, Johansen was batting .374 with six home runs, 11 doubles and 36 RBI through April 21. With four games left in the regular season, including the home finale on Saturday, April 22, Johansen leads the Big Sky in conference play in eight offensive categories including batting average, RBIs, runs scored and slugging percentage.
She earned her third Big Sky Player of the Week honor of this season — and fourth of her career — after going 5 for 10 with two home runs, six RBIs and 11 total bases April 14-15 over three games against Idaho State.
A two-time honorable mention all-conference selection, Johansen has twice made the all-tournament team at the Big Sky Championships. She helped the Viks win that tournament two years ago and reach the semifinals last season. In the 2021 conference tournament, she hit a game-tying home run in the bottom of the eighth to keep her team’s championship run alive.
This year’s Vikings finish the regular season April 28-29 with three games at Northern Colorado, then prepare for the Big Sky Conference Tournament. They likely will be the No. 2 seed behind Sacramento State for that event, which takes place May 10-13 at Weber State in Ogden, Utah.
Johansen believes this year’s Vikings have a championship spirit. “We know what it takes to get that championship,” she said.
As her vlogs show, these Vikings know how to have fun, too.
“We’re a team that thrives on keeping things light,” Johansen said.
Along those lines, Johansen doesn’t dwell on her statistics, which reflect things she’s done in the past but not in the present. She said that too much thought about stats can detract from playing her best. She uses the phrase “being in the flow” to describe what she strives for on the field.
“I’ve learned to play for the love of the game,” she said.
“I’m focused a lot on the mental aspects of the game,” she said. “To be successful, you’re going to have to grow between the ears.”
That growth will continue beyond the end of this season for Johansen, who plans to return in 2024 for her COVID-19 bonus season. The extra year will mean more softball fun, and give her time to complete a second minor in art. Johansen, who has twice made the Big Sky’s all-academic team, hasn’t decided on a focus for her art studies but might work her love of photography into her program.
Johansen gives credit for her success at the plate to PSU assistant coach Kellie Wilkerson, who from 2001 to 2005 played on the United States National Team.
“She speaks to hitters in a way that allows you to learn quickly,” Johansen said.
Johansen was an accomplished hitter when she arrived at PSU following a memorable career at Tualatin High that included winning the 6A state title in her junior year thanks in part to a game-tying home run by Johansen in the championship game.
Mark Johansen, Emily’s father, played baseball at Portland State in the 1990s. Johansen remembers from a young age wanting to follow in her father’s footsteps, and being disappointed to learn that girls didn’t play baseball. Her dad convinced her to play softball. Being tall and left-handed, she’s always played first base, including with the Tigard Blast ASA team, then with the Northwest Bullets traveling club while in high school.
Johansen planned to move away for college. But, after Bullets assistant coach Ali Hooks recommended Johansen meet with Portland State’s coaches, she changed her plans.
“I didn’t want to stay close to home,” Johansen said. “It’s kind of funny that I chose Portland State.”
Seventh-year Vikings coach Meadow McWhorter is glad it turned out that way. She calls Johansen a game changer for the Vikings’ program and one of the best players she has coached.
“She is a force to be reckoned with at the plate. She is a wall at first base” who gives teammates the confidence to make any necessary throw, McWhorter said via text message.
McWhorter said Johansen’s impact off the field is significant, too.
“Emily’s character is top-notch. She cares deeply about her teammates, shows up for them, motivates them and leads them,” the coach said.
Johansen said Portland State’s “short-term memory” mantra on the field means letting go of a last at-bat or play, whether it was positive or not, and has helped her live in the moment while being able to learn and adjust in games, and throughout a three-game weekend series where hitters see the same pitcher multiple times.
Johansen loves working out. In the summer, with no summer-league option, she will do regular calisthenics and strength-based workouts between shifts making sandwiches at a Tigard deli. When she does work on her hitting over the summer she’ll use a baseball bat.
But the tool she looks forward to using beyond college is a video camera, perhaps in the world of documentary films.
“I’ve always enjoyed listening to other people’s stories and being able to tell them in a way that’s authentic to them,” Johansen said. “The vlogs are my own little way of contributing that to the team. I love how comfortable they feel showing off who they really are in those videos.”