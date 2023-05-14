Hope can be a fleeting thing. Supporters of the Portland Timbers certainly know that.
But, dare we hope that the Timbers can entertain us for the remainder of 2023 after the show they put on in a 3-1 home victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on May 13 at Providence Park?
There were multiple reasons to feel good about what feels like a significant step forward for a club that has been playing under an injury-driven cloud for much of a season that is now more than one-third over:
A second home triumph over a Cascadia rival.
Strengthening bonds around the field.
A striker’s goal from Franck Boli.
Another confident, impactful match from Santiago Moreno, whose talent on the ball is emerging as the lineup around him gets stronger
A soccer-tennis inspired goal that will be one of the best of the season.
Oh, and that Evander dude.
The 24-year-old Brazilian brought to Portland to spearhead the attack now has five goal contributions over three matches. Nice numbers, for sure. But it’s the spring in his step, the freedom to roam about the field and the connections forming with fellow attacking players that are worth getting excited about.
“I think it just shows us how good we are when we play together, when we play as a team,” Evander said. “We know it's very long season and hard competition (in) MLA. We know how we don't have to play out a lot against good teams and once a day again, but it shows when we play together when we are compact, when we play soccer, enjoying the game, that things become much, much easier. And the win today just give us much more confidence to for the rest of the season.”
Evander wasn’t completely satisfied.
“I wanted one more opportunity to score the third goal,” he said. “I knew that nobody has scored a hat trick (for the Timbers) in MLS competition. So, I wanted to be the first. But I'll have to wait until the next opportunity.”
Taking a corner kick in the 71st minute, he nearly got his third goal when his delivery spun toward the far post and forced Vancouver goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka tip the ball safely away. Evander said he scored such a goal as a youth player, but never as a pro.
It’s something he said he aspires to do, and said that when he saw Takaoka slightly off the goal-line, he had to try for goal.
“I'm always looking,” Evander said. “I’m a player that, I'm going to look at everything, what's going on around the field. And if you're not ready I can surprise you.”
Evander’s first goal against the Whitecaps came at the end of a stunning bit of one-touch soccer. It started with Evander and Moreno exchanging on-touch passes near the top of the box. A defender’s deflection appeared to halt the buildup, but that’s when the skills developed playing soccer tennis came into play as Juan Mosquera and Moreno exchanged looped passes in close quarters, Moreno’s chip over a defender’s head finding Mosquera in deep, then Mosquera hitting a volley not at the goal but back to Evander for a point-blank finish.
“Good vision from Mosquera to find me in that spot,” Evander said. “As a midfielder, I always try to be in the box to try to score a goal (or) at least do something to move around there. But the goal shows how good the team is.”
Evander’s next goal was about how good Evander is as he spun off of overzealous Andres Cubas and drove the ball off the inside of his right foot just inside the post from 22 yards. On a night when Evander covered a lot of ground searching for opportunities, that shot was the play that will enhance Evander’s reputation as a game-changer.
Whether or not a performance and result like the one against the Whitecaps can be a season changer remains to be seen. There’s a busy, hot summer ahead. And this remains a fragile roster, with depth lacking at centerback and in the midfield because of those season-ending injuries to Eryk Williamson and David Ayala.
Those injuries, as Savarese noted, make 37-year-old Diego Chara that much more indispensable. The match against the Whitecaps was MLS regular-season match 350 for the Timbers captain.
The win against the Whitecaps felt important in part because of the way the Timbers flamed out of the U.S. Open Cup on May 10, losing 4-3 at home to Real Salt Lake. Portland sees RSL again on May 17, visiting Utah for a midweek MLS match before being back at Providence Park on Saturday, May 20, to take on Minnesota.
It’s a challenging stretch for a club trying to make up for a dreary first two months of the season. The show the Timbers put on against Vancouver wasn’t perfect by any means. But, for a team that had seen second-half leads evaporate twice in the week before Vancouver came to town, this one felt good.
Thorns back at home
Speaking of fun, the Thorns will try to rediscover their joy when they host the struggling Chicago Red Stars for a 2 p.m. match on Sunday, May 21. Portland left Houston last week frustrated after a strong first half performance became a disjointed second half and a 2-1 loss.
Coach Mike Norris said his priority is to help his team rediscover the confident soccer it played for the first month of the season.
Or, as midfielder Sam Coffey put it after the Houston loss: “We’re a top team. Teams are going to play the game of their life against us. We have to be ready for everything. But, this isn't us. We're not a team that hangs on by a thread or equalizes at the last minute. We are a dominant team and we need to use this (loss) to get back to that.”