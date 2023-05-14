Hope can be a fleeting thing. Supporters of the Portland Timbers certainly know that.

But, dare we hope that the Timbers can entertain us for the remainder of 2023 after the show they put on in a 3-1 home victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on May 13 at Providence Park?

Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Locations

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

Recommended for you