WHL: Everett Silvertips vs Portland Winterhawks, Round 1

Everett Silvertips forward Jackson Berekowski didn't convert this chance from Game 3 on April 3, but scored a big goal on Friday to help his team beat Jan Spunar and the Portland Winterhawks to extend the WHL playoff series to a Game 5 on Saturday in Portland.

The Everett Silvertips jumped to a quick lead, frustrated the Portland Winterhawks and kept their season alive Friday with a 5-0 win at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett.

Portland leads the Western Hockey League playoff series 3-1 and will try to finish off Everett at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

