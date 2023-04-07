Everett Silvertips forward Jackson Berekowski didn't convert this chance from Game 3 on April 3, but scored a big goal on Friday to help his team beat Jan Spunar and the Portland Winterhawks to extend the WHL playoff series to a Game 5 on Saturday in Portland.
The Everett Silvertips jumped to a quick lead, frustrated the Portland Winterhawks and kept their season alive Friday with a 5-0 win at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett.
Portland leads the Western Hockey League playoff series 3-1 and will try to finish off Everett at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
The Silvertips stayed out of the penalty box for most of the night and kept the Winterhawks out of scoring areas in a complete effort from the home team. Five different players scored for an Everett team that scored more goals Friday than it had over the first three games combined.
“I don’t think it was anything different than the first couple of games. These are tight-checking games,” Winterhawks coach Mike Johnston said.
Johnston said scoring chances were pretty even through the first two periods, but the Portland coach felt that scoring goals on two of its first three shots in the game gave Everett momentum and helped the Silvertips ride the energy from their home crowd of 4,587.
The Winterhawks hung around for most of the first two periods, but Everett cashed in on the first power play for either team late in the second period for a three-goal lead.
Jackson Berezowski scored that one, camped in front of the crease to deflect a point shot from Raphael Pelletier.
That was only the second power-play goal in 15 opportunities in the series for Everett — but it gave the Tips a confidence boost and important breathing room. Everett added a goal early in the third to essentially end the suspense at 4-0.
The Hawks' big advantage coming into Friday was on the power play and penalty kill. But Portland's two power plays, while creating its best scoring chances of the night, came with the Tips already ahead by four. Everett was 1 for 2 on the power play and is 2 for 16 in the series.
Winterhawks goalie Jan Spunar finished with 31 saves as the Silvertips outshot Portland 36-27.
Portland had scored in each of the nine periods through three games in the series, but was blanked on Friday when the Silvertips kept the Hawks on the perimeter when Portland was able to gain the offensive zone.
The Winterhawks two best scoring chances came on third-period power plays but Silvertips goalie Tyler Palmer made top-notch saves to deny Ryan McCleary in close and later made a big save on a scramble in front.
Twelve of Portland’s 27 shots came in the third period.
Everett scored twice in the first 4:14 of the game.
Caden Zaplitny scored on a nice back-door feed from Jesse Heslop just 2:49 into the game.
The second goal was a fortunate bounce for the Tips. Matthew Paszkiewcz took a shot that was partially blocked and bounced perfectly to Beau Courtney who had an open net for the finish.
Roan Woodward and Austin Roest scored third-period goals for Everett.
Should Everett win on Saturday — something it hasn’t done this season in Portland — Game 6 would be Monday at Everett and a Game 7 would be on Tuesday back in Portland. If it were to go the distance, that would be four games in five days.
