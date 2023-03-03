A new month did not improve things for the Portland Winterhawks.
The Everett Silvertips throttled visiting Portland 10-3 on Friday, send the spiraling Hawks to their eighth consecutive loss.
A new month did not improve things for the Portland Winterhawks.
The Everett Silvertips throttled visiting Portland 10-3 on Friday, send the spiraling Hawks to their eighth consecutive loss.
Gabe Klassen scored twice as Portland scored more than two goals for the first time during the eight-game skid but Everett used a six-goal second period to blow open the Western Hockey League game.
The Winterhawks are still solidly third in the Western Conference with a record of 36-17-2-3 for 77 points. The Silvertips won their third in a row and improved to 30-24-2-1 for 63 points.
Caden Zapliyny and Raphael Pelletier each scored twice for Everett and Austin Roest had a goal and three assists. The Silvertips were 4 for 6 on the power play, Portland was 1 for 2.
Klassen’s 31st goal of the season pulled Portland within 2-1 midway through the first period, but things unraveled for Portland in the second period as Everett scored six times. The Silvertips scored on three consecutive power plays in the second and pumped home three goals over the last four minutes of that period.
Klassen scored a power-play goal and defenseman Ryan McCleary scored his 12th of the season late in the game.
The good news for the Winterhawks is they’ll play their first home game in three weeks at 6 p.m. Saturday against Tri-City then get a shot to avenge Friday’s embarrassment with a 5 p.m. Sunday game against Everett at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Paul Danzer is a sports reporter based in Portland, Ore.
Sports Reporter
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.