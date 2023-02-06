Robert Ford III shoots a jumper on Jan. 26, 2023 at Portland State

Robert Ford III, a Jefferson High graduate playing for Montana State, takes a shot in a Jan. 26 game at Portland State.

 Courtesy photo: Latty Lawson/Portland State Athletics

Trust is a word that Robert Ford III uses often to describe his Montana State basketball team. He uses it to describe his role for the Bobcats, his relationship with first-year teammates, even the healing of his injured foot.

On Jan. 26, the Jefferson High grad was instrumental in a win for Montana State at Portland State. In 26 minutes off the bench, Ford had eight rebounds, five assists and often had the ball in his hands to break the Vikings’ full-court pressure. That he missed all four of his shots and finished with three points didn’t diminish the impact his hustle had on the momentum of the contest.

Robert Ford III as a redshirt junior in January 2023 at Montana State

Robert Ford III has become a key contributor off the bench in his first season at Montana State. 

