Trust is a word that Robert Ford III uses often to describe his Montana State basketball team. He uses it to describe his role for the Bobcats, his relationship with first-year teammates, even the healing of his injured foot.
On Jan. 26, the Jefferson High grad was instrumental in a win for Montana State at Portland State. In 26 minutes off the bench, Ford had eight rebounds, five assists and often had the ball in his hands to break the Vikings’ full-court pressure. That he missed all four of his shots and finished with three points didn’t diminish the impact his hustle had on the momentum of the contest.
The effort was a prime example of Ford, the unsung member of Jefferson’s high-flying 2017 state championship team, doing his best to lift up his squad.
Because he’s not tall (listed at 6-foot) and doesn’t have the purest shot, Ford the player is easy to overlook and to underestimate.
While four of his teammates on that 2017 Demos championship squad went directly to Division I basketball, Ford’s first stop was Clackamas Community College in Oregon City.
It was there that Ford came out of the shadows, earning Northwest Athletic Association of Community Colleges MVP honors in his sophomore season and NWAACC Defensive Player of the Year honors both seasons.
In two seasons at Clackamas Community College, Ford averaged 23 points, 10.5 rebounds, eight assists and three steals.
His next stop was Idaho State, where in his traditional junior season Ford averaged 11.4 points and 7.2 rebounds to help the Bengals to a winning record. He played in nine games last season before a stress fracture in his left foot sidelined him.
Montana State coach Danny Springle was thrilled when Ford decided to enter the transfer portal. Springle recruited Ford aggressively when he was at Clackamas Community College.
“He brings toughness. He’s just a little bulldog, a pit bull on the floor and he’s just he’s a tremendous kid,” Springle said. “He’s fun to be around every day. He plays so hard.”
Ford said his familiarity with Springle and his staff from the recruiting process while at Clackamas made the shift to MSU comfortable. He noted that it’s a Montana State roster of experienced players and a program with high expectations.
Springle said Ford’s personality and toughness are significant for these Bobcats.
“He’s an unbelievable rebounder for his size, and he always has been. Springle said. “Defensively he’s just been a presence. ... He’s really helped us win a lot of games. And offensively, the games where he’s shooting the ball well, he’s a big-time threat.”
Ford said he expects to play one more season, taking advantage of the bonus season granted to college athletes.
The stress fracture that flared up before last season and didn’t improve meant sitting out what would have been his junior season at Idaho State. Through the slow healing process, Ford said he used a treadmill in water and cycling to keep fit in terms of cardio.
Ford said the most challenging part of coming back from a stress fracture has been trusting that his foot is healthy.
It seems like Ford’s focus on playing defense is a good fit at Montana State.
“I feel like this program they trust in us a lot. They want us to be a player-led team and we harp every day in practice and our scouts on coming in and binding on defense, then our offense will happen,” Ford said. “‘We’ve got a really good group here and we all come in night and night out, even in practice, challenging each other and harping on defense.”
The Bobcats sat second in the Big Sky standings through Feb. 4. Ford’s numbers — 4.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and one steal in just under 20 minutes a game — don’t jump off the page. But his ability to handle the ball under pressure, run down loose balls and go after rebounds mean he’s an important part of a team chasing a conference championship.
Ford said the Bobcats’ success in a conference where most games come down to the wire is the result of having experienced players who trust one another.
“Coach believes in me. He trusts me,” Ford said. “It’s just about going out there every night and giving them my all.”
College basketball notes
Might the state of Oregon not have any teams in the NCAA tournaments? The safe bet seemed to be the Oregon women, but the Ducks have only won two of their last seven and play their next four on the road starting Feb. 10 and 12 at the Los Angeles schools. West Linn’s Aaronette Vonleh had a career-high 22 points to lead Colorado to a win at Eugene on Feb. 3, a game the Ducks missed all 16 3-point attempts. Oregon State has pushed top-10 teams Stanford and Utah to the limit in recent weeks, but likely would need to win the Pac-12 tournament to qualify for the NCAAs.
The University of Portland women are making a push for the West Coast Conference title, tied for first place in the league at 12-1 with Gonzaga. The Pilots have one game this week, a big one at Gonzaga at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 (Root Sports).
Coming off a bizarre and crushing one-point loss on Feb. 4 in double overtime at Pepperdine, the Pilot men play their next three games at Chiles Center. Portland led Pepperdine by five points with 12.7 seconds left but missed free throws and lost on a buzzer-beating lob. Their final three home games of the season include Pacific visiting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, Saint Mary’s at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 and Santa Clara at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
The Portland State women are home for four of their last seven games starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb 9 vs. Northern Colorado and at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 against Northern Arizona.
After going 1-3 over a two-week homestead, the Portland State men play at Northern Colorado on Feb. 9 and at Northern Arizona on Feb. 11.