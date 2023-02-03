Portland State men's basketball's Mikal Starks vs. Montana State

Mikal Starks had a huge defensive play down the stretch on Feb. 2 to help Portland State beat Idaho at the Viking Pavilion. Here he is pictured in a Jan. 26 game against Montana State.

 Courtesy Photo: Larry Lawson/PSU Athletics

Portland State basketball — The Viking men eked out a much-needed 69-66 win over visiting Idaho on Thursday, Feb. 2. Cameron Parker (22 points), Jorell Saterfield (19) and Hunter Woods (15) produced all but 13 of the points for PSU (10-13, 4-6 Big Sky), but it was enough to survive 30 points from Vandals big man Isaac Jones. Next is a 7 p.m. Saturday home game against Eastern Washington, which is 11-0 in Big Sky play and on a 13-game winning streak.

The Viking women fell 77-70 at Idaho on Thursday. Esmeralda Morales led PSU with 26 points. Washougal, Washington native Beyonce Bea had 30 points and 10 rebounds for the Vandals. The PSU women are at Eastern Washington on Saturday.

Tags

Sports Reporter

"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”

Recommended for you