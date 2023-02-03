Portland State basketball — The Viking men eked out a much-needed 69-66 win over visiting Idaho on Thursday, Feb. 2. Cameron Parker (22 points), Jorell Saterfield (19) and Hunter Woods (15) produced all but 13 of the points for PSU (10-13, 4-6 Big Sky), but it was enough to survive 30 points from Vandals big man Isaac Jones. Next is a 7 p.m. Saturday home game against Eastern Washington, which is 11-0 in Big Sky play and on a 13-game winning streak.
The Viking women fell 77-70 at Idaho on Thursday. Esmeralda Morales led PSU with 26 points. Washougal, Washington native Beyonce Bea had 30 points and 10 rebounds for the Vandals. The PSU women are at Eastern Washington on Saturday.
Portland basketball — The Pilot women erased a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter and won in OT Thursday at San Francisco, 83-80. Alex Fowler had 23 points and Emme Shearer matched the career-high 21 points she scored against the Dons last month in Portland. Portland improved to 11-1 in WCC games, tied with Gonzaga in first place after Santa Clara knocked off Gonzaga on Thursday. The Pilots are at Santa Clara on Saturday.
The Pilot men won at San Diego 80-61 on Thursday, using a 19-point run early in the second half to pull away. Tyler Robertson had 219 points, six assists and two steals and Kristian Sjolund 17 points. The Pilots are at Pepperdine Saturday.
Pac-12 basketball — The Oregon men couldn’t slow down Arizona’s Azuolas Tubelis, who scored 40 points as the No. 5 Wildcats avenged their loss at Oregon with a 91-76 win at Tucson on Thursday. At Tempe, the Oregon State men went without a field goal over the last 4:43 of a 68-57 loss to the Sun Devils. The teams swap opponents Saturday, with Oregon State at Arizona at 6:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks) and Oregon at ASU at 7 p.m. (ESPN2).
It’s a big weekend for the women’s basketball teams at Oregon and Oregon State, welcoming the two ranked mountain schools to the Willamette Valley. Friday: Utah at Oregon State, 6 p.m.; Colorado at Oregon, 7 p.m. Sunday: Colorado at Oregon State, noon; Utah at Oregon, 2 p.m.
Jordan Poyer — Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer, the firmer Oregon State Beaver from Astoria, won the longest drive competition on Thursday as part of the NFL’s Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas. On his final swing, Poyer drove the golf ball 320 yards to win the competition.
Indoor track — Benson Tech grad and Oregon Ducks sprinter Micah Williams heads into the third weekend of indoor competition tied for the fastest time in the nation in the men’s 60-meter dash at 6.51 seconds, posted Jan. 27 at the Texas Tech Open. Williams was the NCAA Indoor champion in the 60-meter race as a freshman in 2021. The NCAA Indoor Championships take place March 10-11 in Indianapolis.
Thorns called up — Portland Thorns defender Becky Sauerbrunn and midfielder Crystal Dunn were named to the U.S. Women’s National Team for the She Believes Cup. The United States will face Canada at 4 p.m. Feb. 16 in Orlando, Japan at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 at Nashville and Brazil at 4 p.m. Feb. 22 in Frisco, Texas.
