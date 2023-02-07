Chaz Lucius in Jan. 29, 2023 Winterhawks game

Chaz Lucius put up five goals and 10 assists in only six games in January for the Portland Winterhawks. He underwent season-ending shoulder surgery on Monday, Feb. 6.

 Courtesy Photo: Keith Dwiggins/Portland Winterhawks

Season over for Winterhawks Lucius — Chaz Lucius, the Winnipeg Jets forward prospect who started his Western Hockey League time with a bang, will not play again this season after undergoing shoulder surgery on Monday, Feb, 6.

The loss of Lucius is a blow to a Winterhawks team that has been among the best teams in the WHL all season. Portland enters a 7 p.m. Tuesday showdown with the Red Deer Rebels at Veterans Memorial Coliseum with a record of 35-10-2-1 for 73. That’s one point behind Western conference leader Seattle, though the Thunderbirds have added to their roster of NHL drafted players with the news that the Arizona Coyotes are sending Dylan Guenther, the No. 9 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, to Seattle for the remainder of this season.

