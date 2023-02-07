Season over for Winterhawks Lucius — Chaz Lucius, the Winnipeg Jets forward prospect who started his Western Hockey League time with a bang, will not play again this season after undergoing shoulder surgery on Monday, Feb, 6.
The loss of Lucius is a blow to a Winterhawks team that has been among the best teams in the WHL all season. Portland enters a 7 p.m. Tuesday showdown with the Red Deer Rebels at Veterans Memorial Coliseum with a record of 35-10-2-1 for 73. That’s one point behind Western conference leader Seattle, though the Thunderbirds have added to their roster of NHL drafted players with the news that the Arizona Coyotes are sending Dylan Guenther, the No. 9 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, to Seattle for the remainder of this season.
After hosting Red Deer, a team with an almost identical record to Portland, on Tuesday, Seattle comes to the VMC at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 for what will be the Winterhawks last home game of February.
Vikings Parker honored — Portland State point guard Cameron Parker was named the men’s basketball Big Sky Conference Player of the Week for his performance last week as the Vikings split a pair of home games. A Portland native and Jesuit High grad, Parker averaged 25.5 points, 8.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals as the Vikings defeated Idaho then lost to first-place Eastern Washington. Against the Eagles, Parker had career-highs of 29 points and five steals to go with 10 assists. He shot 16-for-29 from the field (.552) and 18-21 at the free-throw line (.857).
Parker leads Portland State in scoring (16.4) and the Big Sky in assists (6.0) for the season. In Big Sky Conference games those numbers go up to 18.4 points and 6.8 assists per game. Parker ranks seventh nationally in assists. He ranks third in the nation in free throws made and fifth in attempts (143-172).
College men’s basketball — Here is the schedule this week for local Division I teams:
Thursday, Feb. 9: Portland State at Northern Colorado, 5 p.m. (ESPN+); UCLA at Oregon State, 6 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks); Pacific at Portland, 6 p.m. (KRCW); USC at Oregon, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)
Saturday, Feb. 11: Portland State at Northern Arizona, 1 p.m. (ESPN+); Saint Mary’s at Portland, 3 p.m. (CBS Sports Network); USC at Oregon State, 3 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks); UCLA at Oregon, 7 p.m. (ESPN).
College women’s basketball — Here is the schedule this week for local Division I teams:
Friday, Feb. 10: Oregon State at UCLA, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks); Oregon at USC, 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks).
Saturday, Feb. 11: Portland at Gonzaga, 1 p.m. (ROOT NW); Northern Arizona at Portland State, 2 p.m. (ESPN+).
Sunday, Feb. 12: Oregon at UCLA, noon (Pac-12 Oregon); Oregon State at USC, noon (Pac-12 NOW app/Pac-12 LA).
Ducks lose Klemm — After one season coaching the Oregon Ducks offensive line, Adrian Klemm is leaving to coach the offensive line for the New England Patriots. Klemm, who came to Oregon from the Pittsburgh. Steelers staff, was an impactful recruiter and helped Oregon’s veteran offensive line be one of the best units in the country. He is the third assistant coach to depart Eugene after Dan Lanning’s first season.
College softball — The season begins this week for college Division I softball.
Portland State is at Leesburg, Florida Feb. 10-12 for games against Colgate, Marshall, Minnesota, Butler and Michigan.
Oregon is at the Puerto Vallerta College Challenge Feb. 9-12 with games against Maryland, Wisconsin, Oklahoma State, Mississippi and North Dakota State. The Ducks rank 22nd in the ESPN/USA Softball preseason poll and 24th in the NFCA coaches’ preseason poll.
Oregon State opens at the LSU Invitational playing New Mexico twice, LSU twice and Nichols.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”