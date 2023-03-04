Mannahouse Portland Christian boys basketball 15.jpg

The postseason is finally upon us with the release of the Oregon high school boys basketball state brackets for Class 3A, 2A and 1A. The rankings froze the night of Feb. 18 to give us the final fields.

Cascade Christian is back in the 3A field as defending champions, and it is the No. 6 seed. Local squad and last season's runnerup De La Salle North Catholic returns as well as the No. 2 seed.

 

Managing sports editor

I'm Pamplin Media Group's managing sports editor, overseeing our sports sections across our entire network. On top of that, I help the Portland Tribune by covering the Portland Trail Blazers and local high school sports. From Colorado, I enjoy the lack of snow in Portland and enjoy a night out perusing the next big food truck.

