The postseason is finally upon us with the release of the Oregon high school boys basketball state brackets for Class 3A, 2A and 1A. The rankings froze the night of Feb. 18 to give us the final fields.
Cascade Christian is back in the 3A field as defending champions, and it is the No. 6 seed. Local squad and last season's runnerup De La Salle North Catholic returns as well as the No. 2 seed.
Class 2A's defending champion also returns in Western Christian as the No. 5 seed, part of strong showing from the Tri-River Conference. However local team Mannahouse Christian Academy grabbed the No. 1 seed.
And in Class 1A, Crane is back once again after going undefeated last season and only has one loss on its resume going into state as the No. 1 seed. Troutdale's Open Door Christian Academy is in the state field for the first time in program history and nabbed the No. 3 seed.
The quarterfinals for 3A will be played March 2-4 at Marshfield and North Bend High School, 2A will be March 2-4 at the Pendleton Convention Center and Pendleton High School, and 1A will be March 2-4 at Baker High School.
We'll have all the latest times, scores and bracket updates here as the tournaments take place across the state.
Class 3A
Finals (March 4, Marshfield HS)
No. 6 Cascade Christian 76, No. 1 Westside Christian 54
No. 5 OES 78, No. 2 De La Salle North Catholic 71 (3rd/5th place game)
No. 7 Creswell 64, No. 4 Banks 51 (4th/6th place game)
Semifinals (March 3, Marshfield/North Bend HS)
No. 1 Westside Christian 62, No. 5 OES 55
No. 6 Cascade Christian 52, No. 2 De La Salle North Catholic 51
No. 4 Banks 63, No. 8 Pleasant Hill 50 (Consolation)
No. 7 Creswell 60, No. 3 Dayton 37 (Consolation)
Quarterfinals (March 2, Marshfield HS)
No. 1 Westside Christian 72, No. 8 Pleasant Hill 56
No. 5 Oregon Episcopal 61, No. 4 Banks 47
No. 6 Cascade Christian 65, No. 3 Dayton 48
No. 2 De La Salle North Catholic 63, No. 7 Creswell 51
Round two (Feb. 25)
No. 1 Westside Christian 62, No. 17 Sisters 43
No. 8 Pleasant Hill 70, No. 9 Burns 27
No. 4 Banks 61, No. 20 St. Mary's Medford 41
No. 5 OES 66, No. 12 Santiam Christian 51
No. 2 De La Salle North Catholic 80, No. 15 Harrisburg 26
No. 7 Creswell 68, No. 10 Riverdale 16
No. 3 Dayton 58, No. 19 Umatilla 35
No. 6 Cascade Christian 85, No. 11 Amity 36
Round one (Feb. 22)
No. 17 Sisters 41, No. 16 Neah-Kah-Nie 37
No. 20 St. Mary's Medford 54, No. 13 Vale 46
No. 15 Harrisburg 45, No. 18 Coquille 32
No. 19 Umatilla 48, No. 14 Douglas 46
Class 2A
Finals (March 4, Pendleton Convention Center)
No. 3 Salem Academy 51, No. 5 Western Christian 37
No. 2 Kennedy 65, No. 9 Heppner 30 (3rd/5th place game)
No. 1 Mannahouse Christian 67, No. 11 Regis 54 (4th/6th place game)
Semifinals (March 3, Pendleton Convention Center/Pendleton HS)
No. 5 Western Christian 43, No. 9 Heppner 38
No. 3 Salem Academy 38, No. 2 Kennedy 35 (OT)
No. 1 Mannahouse Christian 62, No. 4 East Linn Christian 46 (Consolation)
No. 11 Regis 67, No. 10 Santiam 60 (OT) (Consolation)
Quarterfinals (March 2, Pendleton Convention Center)
No. 9 Heppner 41, No. 1 Mannahouse Christian Academy 34
No. 5 Western Christian 40, No. 4 East Linn Christian 37
No. 3 Salem Academy 53, No. 11 Regis 44
No. 2 Kennedy 56, No. 10 Santiam 46
Round one (Feb. 25)
No. 1 Mannahouse Christian Academy 56, No. 16 Bandon 44
No. 9 Heppner 52, No. 8 Oakland 43
No. 5 Western Christian 68, No. 12 Knappa 53
No. 4 East Linn Christian 51, No. 13 Willamina 47 (OT)
No. 3 Salem Academy 52, No. 14 Central Linn 31
No. 11 Regis 93, No. 6 Stanfield 81
No. 10 Santiam 81, No. 7 Gold Beach 64
No. 2 Kennedy 75, No. 15 Portland Christian 33
Class 1A
Finals (March 4, Baker HS)
No. 1 Crane 58, No. 10 Crosshill Christian 26
No. 5 North Douglas 70, No. 3 Open Door Christian 57 (3rd/5th place game)
No. 4 Adrian 80, No. 2 Nixyaawii 60 (4th/6th place game)
Semifinals (March 3, Baker HS)
No. 1 Crane 60, No. 5 North Douglas 57
No. 10 Crosshill Christian 51, No. 3 Open Door Christian 48
No. 4 Adrian 56, No. 8 Trinity Lutheran 50 (Consolation)
No. 2 Nixyaawii 61, No. 11 Union 56 (Consolation)
Quarterfinals (March 2, Baker HS)
No. 1 Crane 68, No. 8 Trinity Lutheran 54
No. 5 North Douglas 65, No. 4 Adrian 48
No. 3 Open Door Christian 59, No. 11 Union 55 (OT)
No. 10 Crosshill Christian 53, No. 2 Nixyaawii 49
Round two (Feb. 25)
No. 1 Crane 65, No. 16 Alsea 35
No. 8 Trinity Lutheran 49, No. 9 Rogue Valley Adventist 47
No. 5 North Douglas 54, No. 12 Lost River 48
No. 4 Adrian 60, No. 20 Myrtle Point 54
No. 3 Open Door Christian 71, No. 14 Bonanza 46
No. 11 Union 83, No. 6 South Wasco County 65
No. 10 Crosshill Christian 54, No. 7 Cove 41
No. 2 Nixyaawii 69, No. 15 Country Christian 51
Round one (Feb. 22)
No. 1 Crane 64, No. 32 Mapleton 9
No. 16 Alsea 50, No. 17 Elkton 47
No. 8 Trinity Lutheran 68, No. 25 St. Paul 39
No. 9 Rogue Valley Adventist 65, No. 24 Columbia Christian 36
No. 5 North Douglas 64, No. 28 Ione/Arlington 28
No. 12 Lost River 57, No. 21 Prairie City 52
No. 20 Myrtle Point 67, No. 13 Willamette Valley Christian 61
No. 4 Adrian 67, No. 29 Triangle Lake 25
No. 3 Open Door Christian 75, No. 30 Four Rivers 42
No. 14 Bonanza 44, No. 19 Imbler 29
No. 11 Union 58, No. 22 Perrydale 41
No. 6 South Wasco County 58, No. 27 Days Creek 54 (OT)
No. 7 Cove 52, No. 26 Portland Waldorf 34
No. 10 Crosshill Christian 38, No. 23 Mohawk 34
No. 15 Country Christian 70, No. 18 Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler 49
No. 2 Nixyaawii 95, No. 31 Sherman 65