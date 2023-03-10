Lincoln - Beaverton BBall_06.jpg
Jonathan House

The postseason continues with the release of the Oregon high school boys basketball state brackets for Class 6A and 4A, with 5A still to come. The rankings froze the night of Feb. 25 to give us the final fields with 5A still to freeze on March 1.

West Linn headlines the 6A field as they've been the favorites all year and grabbed the No. 1 seed. However defending champions Tualatin hope to make it two in a row, entering as the No. 3 seed.

 

Tags

Managing sports editor

I'm Pamplin Media Group's managing sports editor, overseeing our sports sections across our entire network. On top of that, I help the Portland Tribune by covering the Portland Trail Blazers and local high school sports. From Colorado, I enjoy the lack of snow in Portland and enjoy a night out perusing the next big food truck.

Recommended for you