The postseason continues with the release of the Oregon high school boys basketball state brackets for Class 6A and 4A, with 5A still to come. The rankings froze the night of Feb. 25 to give us the final fields with 5A still to freeze on March 1.
West Linn headlines the 6A field as they've been the favorites all year and grabbed the No. 1 seed. However defending champions Tualatin hope to make it two in a row, entering as the No. 3 seed.
And in 4A, defending champions in Cascade are back as the No. 3 seed, but will face plenty of competition, including from fellow Oregon West foe and No. 1 seed Philomath.
The quarterfinals for 6A will be played March 9-11 at the Chiles Center in Portland, 5A will be March 8-10 at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis and 4A will be March 9-11 at Forest Grove High School.
We'll have all the latest times, scores and bracket updates here as the tournaments take place across the state.
Class 6A
Finals (March 11, Chiles Center)
No. 3 Tualatin 60, No. 1 West Linn 47
No. 4 Lincoln 94, No. 2 Barlow 74 (3rd/5th place game)
No. 5 Gresham 42, No. 6 Beaverton 39 (4th/6th place game)
Semifinals (March 10, Chiles Center)
No. 1 West Linn 89, No. 4 Lincoln 69
No. 3 Tualatin 68, No. 2 Barlow 55
No. 5 Gresham 56, No. 9 Central Catholic 49 (Consolation)
No. 6 Beaverton 52, No. 7 Mountainside 41 (Consolation)
Quarterfinals (March 9, Chiles Center)
No. 1 West Linn 49, No. 9 Central Catholic 45
No. 4 Lincoln 60, No. 5 Gresham 59
No. 3 Tualatin 63, No. 6 Beaverton 54
No. 2 Barlow 73, No. 7 Mountainside 72 (2OT)
Round two (March 4)
No. 1 West Linn 89, No. 16 Jesuit 64
No. 9 Central Catholic 56, No. 25 Nelson 33
No. 5 Gresham 62, No. 21 Benson 61
No. 4 Lincoln 73, No. 13 Cleveland 50
No. 3 Tualatin 67, No. 14 Tigard 63
No. 6 Beaverton 64, No. 11 West Salem 34
No. 7 Mountainside 70, No. 10 Clackamas 48
No. 2 Barlow 81, No. 15 Sherwood 73
Round one (March 1)
No. 1 West Linn 92, No. 32 Century 60
No. 16 Jesuit 79, No. 17 Roseburg 44
No. 25 Nelson 51, No. 8 South Medford 46
No. 21 Benson 58, No. 12 Southridge 52
No. 4 Lincoln 76, No. 29 David Douglas 47
No. 14 Tigard 73, No. 19 Grants Pass 53
No. 11 West Salem 82, No. 22 Oregon City 60
No. 6 Beaverton 65, No. 27 Sandy 39
No. 7 Mountainside 63, No. 26 Sheldon 38
No. 10 Clackamas 54, No. 23 McNary 48
No. 2 Barlow 89, No. 31 Sunset 56
Class 5A
Finals (March 10, Gill Coliseum)
No. 3 Wilsonville 43, No. 1 Summit 36
No. 15 Crescent Valley 52, No. 4 Redmond 50 (3rd/5th place game)
No. 8 North Eugene 64, No. 7 La Salle Prep 46 (4th/6th place game)
Semifinals (March 9, Gill Coliseum)
No. 1 Summit 79, No. 4 Redmond 66
No. 3 Wilsonville 34, No. 15 Crescent Valley 24
No. 8 North Eugene 61, No. 5 Mountain View 44 (Consolation)
No. 7 La Salle Prep 45, No. 6 Woodburn 43 (Consolation)
Quarterfinals (March 8, Gill Coliseum)
No. 1 Summit 75, No. 8 North Eugene 53
No. 4 Redmond 62, No. 5 Mountain View 49
No. 15 Crescent Valley 46, No. 7 La Salle Prep 42
Round one (March 4)
No. 1 Summit 75, No. 16 Canby 40
No. 8 North Eugene 67, No. 9 Bend 51
No. 5 Mountain View 65, No. 12 Ashland 51
No. 4 Redmond 63, No. 13 South Albany 53
No. 3 Wilsonville 52, No. 14 West Albany 34
No. 6 Woodburn 70, No. 11 Parkrose 52
No. 7 La Salle Prep 46, No. 10 Central 35
No. 15 Crescent Valley 59, No. 2 Churchill 57 (OT)
Class 4A
Finals (March 11, Forest Grove HS)
No. 3 Cascade 61, No. 1 Philomath 52
No. 2 Junction City 64, No. 5 Henley 56 (3rd/5th place game)
No. 8 Crook County 52, No. 11 Marist Catholic 47 (4th/6th place game)
Semifinals (March 10, Forest Grove HS)
No. 1 Philomath 45, No. 5 Henley 37
No. 3 Cascade 66, No. 2 Junction City 53
No. 8 Crook County 60, No. 4 Baker 52
No. 11 Marist Catholic 57, No. 10 Gladstone 49
Quarterfinals (March 9, Forest Grove HS)
No. 1 Philomath 54, No. 8 Crook County 43
No. 5 Henley 77, No. 4 Baker 61
No. 3 Cascade 74, No. 11 Marist Catholic 35
No. 2 Junction City 68, No. 10 Gladstone 37
Round one (March 4)
No. 1 Philomath 65, No. 16 Hidden Valley 40
No. 8 Crook County 56, No. 9 Stayton 52
No. 5 Henley 65, No. 12 Astoria 62
No. 4 Baker 90, No. 13 Madras 46
No. 3 Cascade 70, No. 14 The Dalles 31
No. 11 Marist Catholic 56, No. 6 Seaside 44
No. 10 Gladstone 54, No. 7 North Marion 43
No. 2 Junction City 74, No. 15 La Grande 50
Play-in games
Byes to state: Philomath, Junction City, Cascade, Baker, Henley, Seaside, Crook County, Gladstone
North Marion 87, Cottage Grove 55
Marist Catholic 60, Scappoose 39
Astoria 52, Mazama 42
Madras 64, North Bend 50
La Grande 60, Marshfield 46
Hidden Valley 45, Estacada 40
The Dalles 65, Pendleton 62
Stayton 50, Klamath Union 42