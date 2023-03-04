The postseason is finally upon us with the release of the Oregon high school girls basketball state brackets for Class 3A, 2A and 1A. The rankings froze the night of Feb. 18 to give us the final fields.
Banks headlines Class 3A as the No. 1 seed after dropping down this season from 4A. However, defending champions Nyssa hope to end up as the ones on top out of the No. 6 spot.
After finishing in second last season, Salem Academy returns as the No. 1 seed in hopes of getting over the hump. Defending champions Union are now in 1A.
And speaking of 1A, Crane sits atop the bracket for the girls as defending champions. Damascus Christian, last year's runnerup to Crane, is right behind as the No. 2 seed and hopes to end 2023 a little differently.
The quarterfinals for 3A will be played March 2-4 at Marshfield and North Bend High School, 2A will be March 2-4 at the Pendleton Convention Center and Pendleton High School, and 1A will be March 1-4 at Baker High School.
We'll have all the latest times, scores and bracket updates here as the tournaments take place across the state.
Class 3A
Finals (March 4, Marshfield HS)
No. 1 Banks 47, No. 3 Corbett 38
No. 2 Sutherlin 46, No. 5 Santiam Christian 31 (3rd/5th place game)
No. 4 Amity 42, No. 7 Pleasant Hill 27 (4th/6th place game)
Semifinals (March 3, Marshfield HS)
No. 1 Banks 47, No. 5 Santiam Christian 31
No. 3 Corbett 50, No. 2 Sutherlin 40
No. 4 Amity 49, No. 9 Lakeview 46 (Consolation)
No. 7 Pleasant Hill 49, No. 6 Nyssa 42 (OT) (Consolation)
Quarterfinals (March 2, North Bend HS)
No. 1 Banks 36, No. 9 Lakeview 34
No. 5 Santiam Christian 36, No. 4 Amity 35
No. 3 Corbett 47, No. 6 Nyssa 41
No. 2 Sutherlin 52, No. 7 Pleasant Hill 34
Round two (Feb. 25)
No. 1 Banks 45, No. 17 Burns 37
No. 9 Lakeview 58, No. 8 De La Salle North Catholic 43
No. 4 Amity 49, No. 13 Valley Catholic 31
No. 5 Santiam Christian 46, No. 12 Vale 42
No. 2 Sutherlin 52, No. 18 Jefferson 36
No. 7 Pleasant Hill 59, No. 10 Riverdale 35
No. 6 Nyssa 65, No. 11 Westside Christian 48
Round one (Feb. 21)
No. 17 Burns 43, No. 16 Brookings-Harbor 35
No. 13 Valley Catholic 50, No. 20 Harrisburg 25
No. 18 Jefferson 47, No. 15 Creswell 44
No. 14 Coquille 59, No. 19 Horizon Christian 44
Class 2A
Finals (March 4, Pendleton Convention Center)
No. 4 Gervais 37, No. 3 Stanfield 21
No. 2 Central Linn 48, No. 9 Monroe/Alsea 31 (3rd/5th place game)
No. 1 Salem Academy 40, No. 7 Colton 35 (4th/6th place game)
Semifinals (March 3, Pendleton Convention Center)
No. 4 Gervais 46, No. 9 Monroe/Alsea 17
No. 3 Stanfield 38, No. 2 Central Linn 28
No. 1 Salem Academy 45, No. 5 Western Christian 31 (Consolation)
No. 7 Colton 32, No. 6 Bandon 28 (Consolation)
Quarterfinals (March 2, Pendleton HS)
No. 9 Monroe/Alsea 43, No. 1 Salem Academy 38
No. 4 Gervais 38, No. 5 Western Christian 28
No. 3 Stanfield 43, No. 6 Bandon 34
No. 2 Central Linn 32, No. 7 Colton 22
Round one (Feb. 24)
No. 1 Salem Academy 65, No. 16 Clatskanie 34
No. 9 Monroe/Alsea 36, No. 8 Knappa 26
No. 5 Western Christian 57, No. 12 Oakridge 44
No. 4 Gervais 63, No. 13 Enterprise 32
No. 3 Stanfield 60, No. 14 Oakland 22
No. 6 Bandon 60, No. 11 Regis 56
No. 7 Colton 39, No. 10 Nestucca 31
No. 2 Central Linn 50, No. 15 Weston-McEwen 29
Class 1A
Finals (March 4, Baker HS)
No. 2 Damascus Christian 35, No. 1 Crane 33
No. 11 Rogue Valley Adventist vs. No. 4 Nixyaawii, 6:30 p.m. (Powder Valley HS, 3rd/5th place game)
No. 8 Jordan Valley 43, No. 3 North Douglas 41 (4th/6th place game)
Semifinals (March 2-3, Baker HS)
No. 1 Crane 46, No. 4 Nixyaawii 45
No. 2 Damascus Christian 42, No. 11 Rogue Valley Adventist 36
No. 8 Jordan Valley 61, No. 5 Country Christian 56 (Consolation)
No. 3 North Douglas 53, No. 7 St. Paul 31 (Consolation)
Quarterfinals (March 1, Baker HS)
No. 1 Crane 43, No. 8 Jordan Valley 26
No. 4 Nixyaawii 58, No. 5 Country Christian 35
No. 11 Rogue Valley Adventist 37, No. 3 North Douglas 34
Round two (Feb. 24)
No. 1 Crane 61, No. 16 Eddyville Charter 25
No. 8 Jordan Valley 72, No. 9 South Wasco County 53
No. 5 Country Christian 55, No. 12 Powder Valley 52
No. 4 Nixyaawii 65, No. 20 Bonanza 41
No. 3 North Douglas 64, No. 14 Trinity Lutheran 43
No. 11 Rogue Valley Adventist 41, No. 6 Echo 33
No. 7 St. Paul 48, No. 10 Prairie City 44
No. 2 Damascus Christian 64, No. 15 Trout Lake 38
Round one (Feb. 21)
No. 1 Crane 62, No. 32 CS Lewis Academy 18
No. 16 Eddyville Charter 64, No. 17 Umpqua Valley Christian 56
No. 8 Jordan Valley 54, No. 25 Ione/Arlington 25
No. 9 South Wasco County 81, No. 24 Adrian 58
No. 5 Country Christian 71, No. 28 Crosshill Christain 41
No. 12 Powder Valley 24, No. 21 North Lake/Paisley 22
No. 20 Bonanza 53, No. 13 Southwest Christian 44
No. 4 Nixyaawii 66, No. 29 Mohawk 15
No. 3 North Douglas 75, No. 30 Triangle Lake 29
No. 14 Trinity Lutheran 54, No. 19 Myrtle Point 31
No. 11 Rogue Valley Adventist 41, No. 22 North Clackamas Christian 30
No. 6 Echo 61, No. 27 New Hope Christian 30
No. 7 St. Paul 71, No. 26 Crow 36
No. 10 Prairie City 58, No. 23 Sherman 35
No. 15 Trout Lake 41, No. 18 Union 40