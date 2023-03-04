Class 3A, 2A and 1A 2022 Oregon high school basketball state brackets

Damascus Christian's Alysha Colburn (4) shoots against Southwest Christian at Damascus Christian School. Photo by Jaime Valdez

 PMG PHOTO: JAIME VALDEZ

The postseason is finally upon us with the release of the Oregon high school girls basketball state brackets for Class 3A, 2A and 1A. The rankings froze the night of Feb. 18 to give us the final fields.

Banks headlines Class 3A as the No. 1 seed after dropping down this season from 4A. However, defending champions Nyssa hope to end up as the ones on top out of the No. 6 spot.

 

