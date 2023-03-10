The postseason continues with the release of the Oregon high school girls basketball state brackets for Class 6A and 4A, with 5A still to come. The rankings froze the night of Feb. 25 to give us the final fields with 5A still to freeze on Feb. 28.
Jesuit comes in with the No. 1 seed in Class 6A looking to dethrone defending champions Beaverton, who are the No. 4 seed. But there's plenty of other contenders within the top 10 and beyond.
Philomath returns in Class 4A as the defending champions, but the rest of the field will look a little different from 2022 potentially. Baker nabbed the No. 1 overall seed and could be the favorites.
The quarterfinals for 6A will be played March 8-11 at the Chiles Center in Portland, 5A will be March 7-10 at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis and 4A will be March 9-11 at Forest Grove High School.
We'll have all the latest times, scores and bracket updates here as the tournaments take place across the state.
Class 6A
Finals (March 11, Chiles Center)
No. 5 Clackamas 56, No. 2 South Medford 46
No. 1 Jesuit 61, No. 6 Barlow 50 (3rd/5th place game)
No. 8 Willamette 60, No. 10 West Salem 45 (4th/6th place game)
Semifinals (March 9-10, Chiles Center)
No. 5 Clackamas 39, No. 1 Jesuit 34
No. 2 South Medford 71, No. 6 Barlow 33
No. 8 Willamette 47, No. 4 Beaverton 41 (Consolation)
No. 10 West Salem 40, No. 3 Tualatin 37 (Consolation)
Quarterfinals (March 8, Chiles Center)
No. 2 South Medford 65, No. 10 West Salem 35
Round two (March 3)
No. 1 Jesuit 54, No. 17 West Linn 17
No. 8 Willamette 54, No. 9 Oregon City 43
No. 5 Clackamas 72, No. 12 Jefferson 42
No. 4 Beaverton 51, No. 13 Lakeridge 37
No. 3 Tualatin 40, No. 14 Sheldon 24
No. 6 Barlow 60, No. 11 Benson 56
No. 10 West Salem 45, No. 7 Grants Pass 41
No. 2 South Medford 75, No. 15 McMinnville 39
Round one (Feb. 28)
No. 1 Jesuit 72, No. 32 Sandy 29
No. 17 West Linn 46, No. 16 Newberg 32
No. 8 Willamette 66, No. 25 Westview 35
No. 5 Clackamas 84, No. 28 Sunset 26
No. 13 Lakeridge 53, No. 20 Nelson 46
No. 3 Tualatin 57, No. 30 Forest Grove 21
No. 14 Sheldon 57, No. 19 Cleveland 49
No. 11 Benson 65, No. 22 Liberty 43
No. 7 Grants Pass 38, No. 26 Mountainside 19
No. 10 West Salem 45, No. 23 Tigard 42
No. 15 McMinnville 65, No. 18 Southridge 48
No. 2 South Medford 74, No. 31 Ida B. Wells 31
Class 5A
Finals (March 10, Gill Coliseum)
No. 1 Springfield 44, No. 6 Crescent Valley 29
No. 7 La Salle Prep 55, No. 5 Crater 50 (3rd/5th place game)
No. 2 Silverton 40, No. 4 Putnam 34 (4th/6th place game)
Semifinals (March 8-9, Gill Coliseum)
No. 1 Springfield 70, No. 5 Crater 55
No. 6 Crescent Valley 45, No. 7 La Salle Prep 33
No. 2 Silverton 45, No. 3 South Albany 35 (Consolation)
Quarterfinals (March 7, Gill Coliseum)
No. 1 Springfield 45, No. 8 Mountain View 26
No. 5 Crater 81, No. 4 Putnam 60
No. 6 Crescent Valley 44, No. 3 South Albany 38
No. 7 La Salle Prep 38, No. 2 Silverton 36
Round one (March 3)
No. 1 Springfield 50, No. 16 Ridgeview 34
No. 8 Mountain View 53, No. 9 Lebanon 48
No. 5 Crater 81, No. 12 Wilsonville 45
No. 4 Putnam 56, No. 13 North Eugene 51
No. 3 South Albany 54, No. 14 Eagle Point 30
No. 6 Crescent Valley 50, No. 11 Summit 19
No. 7 La Salle Prep 52, No. 10 Corvallis 40
No. 2 Silverton 63, No. 15 Canby 39
Class 4A
Finals (March 11, Forest Grove HS)
No. 1 Baker 60, No. 2 Gladstone 56
No. 3 Astoria 51, No. 4 Marshfield 34 (3rd/5th place game)
No. 10 Philomath 54, No. 5 Henley 50 (4th/6th place game)
Semifinals (March 10, Forest Grove HS)
No. 1 Baker 45, No. 4 Marshfield 27
No. 2 Gladstone 52, No. 3 Astoria 42
No. 5 Henley 81, No. 9 Madras 77 (Consolation)
No. 10 Philomath 57, No. 11 Crook County 37 (Consolation)
Quarterfinals (March 9, Forest Grove HS)
No. 1 Baker 50, No. 9 Madras 33
No. 4 Marshfield 57, No. 5 Henley 48
No. 3 Astoria 50, No. 11 Crook County 37
No. 2 Gladstone 59, No. 10 Philomath 38
Round one (March 3)
No. 1 Baker 56, No. 16 Klamath Union 36
No. 9 Madras 50, No. 8 Cascade 41
No. 5 Henley 61, No. 12 Scappoose 53
No. 4 Marshfield 48, No. 13 Molalla 37
No. 3 Astoria 69, No. 14 Mazama 39
No. 11 Crook County 39, No. 6 La Grande 38
No. 10 Philomath 46, No. 7 Marist Catholic 39
No. 2 Gladstone 69, No. 15 Junction City 36
Play-in games
Byes to state: Baker, Gladstone, Astoria, Marshfield, Henley, La Grande, Marist Catholic, Cascade
Madras 55, Hidden Valley 23
Philomath 59, St. Helens 27
Crook County 53, Phoenix 38
Scappoose 35, Newport 32
Klamath Union 52, Stayton 40
Mazama 48, Seaside 42
Junction City 63, The Dalles 38
Molalla 54, Pendleton 43