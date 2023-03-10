Class 6A girls basketball, second round: No. 5 Clackamas 72, No. 12 Jefferson 42

Clackamas vs Jefferson High - Girls Basketball

 PMG Photo: Jonathan House

The postseason continues with the release of the Oregon high school girls basketball state brackets for Class 6A and 4A, with 5A still to come. The rankings froze the night of Feb. 25 to give us the final fields with 5A still to freeze on Feb. 28.

Jesuit comes in with the No. 1 seed in Class 6A looking to dethrone defending champions Beaverton, who are the No. 4 seed. But there's plenty of other contenders within the top 10 and beyond.

 

