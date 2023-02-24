Carl Orchard Corbett wrestling semifinals at state 022423

Corbett's Carl Orchard, back, looks to get the pin against Sutherlin's Maddox Griggs during the Class 3A 285 semifinals Feb. 24, 2023, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

 PMG Photo: Austin White

After a day delay due to the weather across Portland, the Oregon high school state wrestling tournaments are finally underway at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Friday will include the entirety of the Class 4A, 3A and 2A/1A boys tournaments, as well as the 4A/3A/2A/1A girls brackets. Team champs will be crowd at the end of the night.

Scappoose wrestling Ben Rintoul state semifinals 022423

Scappoose's Ben Rintoul checks the time while grappling with Madras' Cael White during the Class 4A 160 state semifinals Feb. 24, 2023, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Colton wrestling Roger Moore state semifinals 022423

Colton's Roger Moore gets his hand raised after winning his match in the Class 2A/1A 145 state semifinals Feb. 24, 2023, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

 

