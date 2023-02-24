After a day delay due to the weather across Portland, the Oregon high school state wrestling tournaments are finally underway at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Friday will include the entirety of the Class 4A, 3A and 2A/1A boys tournaments, as well as the 4A/3A/2A/1A girls brackets. Team champs will be crowd at the end of the night.
We'll have updates from the VMC throughout the day on the small school wrestlers, including Pamplin Media-area schools like Banks, Scappoose, St. Helens, Estacada, Corbett, Molalla, Kennedy, North Marion, Colton, Gervais, Culver and Crook County.
Last update: 11:30 p.m.
Final team scores
Class 4A boys
1. La Grande, 299
2. Sweet Home, 253.5
3. Crook County, 230
4. Scappoose, 157
5. Tillamook, 119.5
6. Cascade, 111
7. Mazama, 88
8. Henley, 81
9. Philomath, 67
10. Astoria, 50
Class 3A boys
1. La Pine, 195
2. Burns, 175.5
3. Harrisburg, 156
4. Banks, 142.5
5. Siuslaw, 83
6. Glide, 79
7. Elmira, 77.5
8. Santiam Christian, 57.5
9. Douglas, 52
10. Nyssa, 46
Class 2A/1A boys
1. Illinois Valley, 154
2. Culver, 149.5
3. Toledo, 111.5
4. Elgin, 99
5. Willamina, 79.5
6. Grant Union/Prairie City, 56
7. Colton, 55
T8. Lowell, 53
T8. Regis, 53
10. Enterprise/Wallowa, 43
Class 4A/3A/2A/1A girls
1. La Pine, 77
T2. Baker/Powder Valley, 71
T2. Sweet Home, 71
4. La Grande, 63
5. Vale, 46
6. Siuslaw, 38
7. St. Helens, 37
8. North Valley, 33
9. Taft, 30
10. Scappoose, 28
Boys finals are set for locals
The Central Oregon schools are leading the way still heading to the finals.
Culver in Class 2A/1A is sending five wrestlers to the finals. Debren Sanabria (106) won by fall at 3:10 in the semis to advance, and Derek Torres (132) followed suit with a pin at 3:04. Reeden Arsenault (145) won by 5-3 decision and Kelin Abbas (152) won by a 1-0 decision. Wylie Johnson (285) brought it home with a pin at 2:00.
Colton is also sending a pair to the finals at the 2A/1A level. Roger Moore (145) scratched out a 3-2 decision while Nolan Earls (182) got a late pin at 5:43.
In Class 3A, Banks leads the way for local teams with three finalists. Jack Vandehey (132) won a 4-2 decision in the semifinals to advance. Daevon Vereen (182) picked up another pin at 2:37 and Mishael Mauck (220) got a pin at 2:44.
Corbett will also have representation in the 3A finals thanks to freshman Carl Orchard (285) and his pin at 1:56 in the semifinals.
Crook County is sending five grapplers to the finals at Class 4A. Chance Yancey (106) won a 6-1 decision to advance, followed by Alberto Flores (113) getting a pin at 3:23. Cash Wells (132) continues to dominate with a pin at 0:26 in the semis. Unseeded Cutter Marsh (145) won a 5-4 decision to make the finals and Gavin Sandoval (152) picked up a pin at 3:03.
Scappoose has a strong showing in the finals too with four wrestlers. Anthony Comer (126) won a 3-0 decision and Ben Rintoul (160) survived with a 10-8 decision in overtime. Trey Dieringer (170) won a 10-5 decision and Wyatt Anicker (195) grabbed a pin at 2:17.
Five locals head to girls finals
Five different areas will be represented in the finals coming up today at 7:45 p.m. for the 4A/3A/2A/1A girls.
Scappoose's Courtney Hall made it through at 115 thanks to a 7-5 decision over North Bend's Kayla Hayes.
MaKenna Duran will also be wrestling for a title for Crook County after grabbing a 7-5 decision in overtime over Kali Williams of Oakridge at 120. Chalis Buechart (Crook County) dropped a 13-6 decision in her semifinals match at 100.
Alexandra Geschwill will represent Kennedy in the finals at 130 thanks to a 5-3 decision to beat La Grande's Paige Allen.
Sariah Zepeda has Gervais in the finals after winning by injury in the semifinals. And Madras' Ashlyn Dennis is off to the finals at 235 after picking up a pin in 2:29 over Irrigon's Stephanie Romero.
St. Helens two girls semifinalists both lost. Katelynn Leonard dropped a 5-3 decision to Julia Towers (Taft) at 110, and Kallee Kester dropped a 5-4 decision to Julietta Leal (La Pine) at 130.
Estacada also had a pair in the semifinals both fall. Kirsten DeLazerda dropped a 15-5 major decision to Bailey Chafin of Sweet Home at 125, and Rowena Yandell was pinned at 3:37 by Alyssa Peterson from Sweet Home at 170.
North Marion's Ambar Benito made the semis, but was pinned at 2:51 by Oakley Anderson (Baker/Powder Valley) at 170.
Boys semifinals set
In Class 2A/1A action, Culver is toward the top of the standings thanks to eight semifinalists. Cole Roff (106), Debren Sanabria (113), Cole Rahi (120), Derek Torres (132), Reeden Arsenault (145), Kelin Abbas (152), Clancy Rutledge (195) and Wylie Johnson (285) are all still alive for individual titles for the Bulldogs.
Colton has a couple of wrestlers into semifinals as well with Roger Moore (145) and Nolan Earls (182) advancing.
Class 3A is led by Banks with six wrestlers still on the winning side of the brackets. Tresten Buchanan (113), Owen Turner (126), Jack Vandehey (132), Daevon Vereen (182). Mishael Mauck (220) and Luke Bigsby (285) are all vying for titles still for the Braves.
Corbett is the other local school with a wrestler still alive, and that’s Carl Orchard at 285.
And in Class 4A, Crook County is in play for the team title thanks to nine semifinalists, and they are Chance Yancey (106), Duke Wentzel (113), Alberto Flores (113), Landon Lavey (126), Cash Wells (132), Cutter Marsh (145), Gavin Sandoval (152), Jesse Wood (220) and Jubal Brumble (220).
Scappoose is having a strong showing as well with five semifinalists. They are Anthony Comer (126), Ben Rintoul (160), Trey Dieringer (170), Elijah Ritter (182) and Wyatt Anicker (195).
St. Helens is next with two semifinalists in Carson Jackson (113) and Greg Hall (132). Estacada has one through to the final four in Cohen Schleich (138) while Madras has Cael White (160) in the semis.
Girls semifinals set
After the first round of the 8-person brackets for the girls, 11 local wrestlers are still alive for a state title.
Crook County has Chalis Buechart and MaKenna Duran heading to the semifinals at 100 and 120, respectively. St. Helens also has two semifinalists in Katelynn Leonard (110) and Kallee Kester (130). Estacada is the last local school with a couple through to the semis in Kirsten DeLazerda (125) and Rowena Yandell (170), the latter of which upset the No. 1 seed in round one.
Scappoose is still alive behind Courtney Hall at 115, Kennedy has Alexandra Geschwill at 130, Gervais has Sariah Zepeda at 135, North Marion has Ambar Benito at 170 and Madras has Ashlyn Dennis at 235.
Semifinals are getting underway soon from the VMC for the girls.