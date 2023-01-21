Portland Trail Blazers longtime on-air broadcaster Bill Schonely has died at age 93.
Schonely, or “The Schonz” as many called him, famously came up with the “Rip City” moniker that has become one with the Blazers organization. That’s just one of the many highlights from a career that spanned from 1970 to 1998 as the Blazers’ voice, then from 2002 to 2022 as a team ambassador.
Legendary broadcaster Bill Schonely has died.He was 93.A great friend, a great person.R.I.P. City, Schonz.#RipCity
Schonely was on the mic for the Blazers’ only NBA title, which came in 1977 when the Bill Walton-led Blazers took down the Philadelphia 76ers in six games.
Whether it was a “bingo, bango, bongo,” or “lickety brindle up the middle,” Schonely certainly left his mark on multiple generations of Blazers fans listening at home to his broadcast. And they were sure to hear about a missed free throw as long as the Schonz was on the call.
