Former Southridge and Mountainside High School star Cameron Brink, who's been excelling at Stanford, is one of the four players who will represent Team USA May 30-June 4 overseas.
Brink is joined by a fellow college star in Hailey Van Lith, who recently announced she'll be transferring from Louisville to LSU. Cierra Burdick and Linnae Harper fill out the rest of the four-woman roster with the team coached by Jen Rizzotti.
The World Cup marks Brink's 3x3 debut, but it isn't her first experience with USA Basketball. She won 5-on-5 gold medals in 2018 on the U17 team and in 2019 on the U19 team at the women's world cups.
Brink also won two state basketball titles with Southridge in 2017 and 2018, and nearly won a third in 2019, falling in the title game to Benson.
Brink is also an NCAA champion after the Cardinal won the 2021 title her freshman year. In 2022, she was named the Co-Player of the Year in the Pac-12.
The World Cup is an important first step for the USA women to take in hopes of defending their gold medal from the 2020 Olympics, a team that included four WNBA players who aren't eligible to play in the FIBA World Cup. The World Cup could help USA secure an automatic qualifying spot for the 2024 Olympics, which is given to the top three teams in the FIBA world rankings on Nov. 1 later this year.
The four players on the men's side are Jimmer Fredette, Canyon Barry, Kareem Maddox and Dylan Travis. The team is coached by Joe Lewandowski.
The American women will play in Pool C and begin at 4 a.m. Tuesday, May 30 against Canada, followed by a 6 a.m. tip against Hungary the same day. The last two pool play games begin at 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 1 against Mongolia and 4:25 a.m. against Czech Republic.
The play-in round and quarterfinals are scheduled for Saturday, June 3 and the semifinals and championship will be played June 4. Every game from the World Cup will be streamed live on YouTube at www.youtube.com/fiba3x3.
