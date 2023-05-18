Team USA announced the rosters for the upcoming 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Cup in Vienna, Austria, on Thursday, and there is a familiar name on the women's side.

Former Southridge and Mountainside High School star Cameron Brink, who's been excelling at Stanford, is one of the four players who will represent Team USA May 30-June 4 overseas.

Homecoming for Stanford women's basketball star Cameron Brink

 

