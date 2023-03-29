Describing what Franck Boli brings to the Portland Timbers, mobility was one of the first attributes mentioned by Coach Giovanni Savarese.
The Timbers certainly hope the move to MLS from Hungary’s top flight is smooth and productive for the 29-year-old striker who began training with the club on Tuesday, March 28.
Five games into the Major League Soccer Season, Portland has one win and has scored five goals. Only one of those, from rookie Tega Ikoba, has been scored by a forward and Timbers forwards have attempted only 15 shots.
Injuries, particularly to Dairon Asprilla, who returned this week to training, are part of the story. But clearly, the hope is that the 5-foot-11 Boli can add some quality to the striker position.
With only a couple training opportunities behind him, it’s unlikely Boli makes his MLS debut when the Timbers play on Saturday, April 1 at FC Dallas. Then again, the state of the Timbers roster means any healthy attacker might be in line for playing time.
After Boli’s first training session on March 28, Savarese was positive speaking about the skills that Boli brings to the club.
“I think his mobility is very, very good. His instincts as an attacking player to get in good areas and then execute in those areas, from what I've seen today, was very, very good,” Savarese said. “He has played in different places. So he has that experience. You get the feeling that he understands and will adapt very quickly. And then he he scored goals (in training). For a forward, at the end of the day, you need to score goals. Right from the get-go in practice, that's what he did.”
Boli last played a competitive match about a month ago, but was training with his team in Hungary until the move to Portland was finalized. On March 13, the Timbers signed the native of Ivory Coast to a one-year contract with a team option for 2024.
A player who’s made transitions throughout his career, Boli said the only way to develop comfort with a new club is through training sessions.
Boli comes to Portland from Ferencvaros Torna Club in Hungary, where he scored 42 goals in 126 matches in all competitions over three-plus years.
Before joining Ferencvaros for the 2019-29 season, Boli spent the majority of his career with Stabaek in Norway, scoring 61 goals in 157 appearances across all competitions. In 2015-16 he played 20 games in the Chinese Super League, but did not score.
Boli said that in discussions with management, the vision for his role in Portland aligned with his vision for his next career step.
“I just got to bring my experience. I like the (style) the team is playing. Good quality football, short, short passes and everything,” Boli said.
Boli, who watched the Timbers' March 25 match with the LA Galaxy in person, said he’d studied video of the Timbers leading up to the move to Portland and liked what he saw. He also noted the injuries that have impacted the start of this season.
“I think it’s the right place for me,” Boli said.
Savarese used the word “excited” several times to describe Boli’s reaction to starting training with the Timbers, emphasizing that Boli seems to be enjoying meeting his new teammates and to have experienced his first match in Portland.
“You can see, first of all, the desire, the motivation, the excitement of him being here,” Savarese said after Boli’s first training session.
Savarese said the staff will be patient in bringing Boli up to match speed.
“He's shows good signs. He's excited. We have to … make sure that he can get to a good stage physically,” the coach said. “But from what I saw (in his first practice session) he's going to contribute a lot of good things.”
Savarese said Boli’s arrival and the return to training this week of Evander, Asprilla and David Ayala raised the competitive intensity in training, calling it “a very good thing.”
Boli chose No. 7 for his Timbers jersey, calling it a lucky number because he was born on December 7, 1993.