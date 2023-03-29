Franck Boli during his first Portland Timbers training session on March 28, 2023

Newly arrived forward Franck Boli joined the Portland Timbers in training this week at the team's training center in Beaverton.

 Courtesy Photo: Craig Mitchelldyer/Portland Timbers

Describing what Franck Boli brings to the Portland Timbers, mobility was one of the first attributes mentioned by Coach Giovanni Savarese.

The Timbers certainly hope the move to MLS from Hungary’s top flight is smooth and productive for the 29-year-old striker who began training with the club on Tuesday, March 28.

Franck Boli speaks to media March 28, 2023

New Portland Timbers forward Franck Boli addresses media members following his first training session with the club on March 28 in Beaverton.

