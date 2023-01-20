It's a good bet that Portland Winterhawks captain Gabe Klassen (16) and teammates Kyle Chyzowski (19) and Dante Giannuzzi (right) are happy to be home for three games this weekend after an extended road trip.
As we await this weekend’s sports servings — including Friday’s 8 p.m. women’s basketball rivalry matchup between Oregon and Oregon State, three Portland Winterhawks home games and several intriguing pro football playoff games — let’s catchup on a few local sports news items:
Timbers Leagues Cup opponents — Portland is grouped with the San Jose Earthquakes and Tigres UANL in the group phase of the Leagues Cup, a new tournament featuring MLS teams and Mexico’s Liga MX. The tournament runs July 21 to Aug. 19. Specific dates for Portland’s two group stage matches (one at home) will be announced later.
All 47 clubs from the two leagues will participate. MLS Cup champion LAFC and LIGA MX champion Pachua get byes into the round of 32, where they will be joined by the top two teams from each of 15 groups in the first knockout round.
Timbers players receive national-team call-ups — Timbers midfielder Eryk Williamson has been called into the U.S. Men’s National Team January camp. Williamson will join the team in Los Angeles for matches at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 against Serbia (Peacock, HBO Max) and at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 28 against Colombia (TNT, Peacock).
Colombia has called Timbers Santiago Moreno and Juan David Mosquera into its January camp, so they might play against the United States on Jan. 28.
All three players will leave the Timbers training camp in Arizona following the Saturday, Jan. 21 friendly preseason match against Sporting Kansas City.
College hoops rewind — The Portland State women scored a dramatic win over visiting Weber State Thursday, Jan. 19 when Esmeralda Morales, the top 3-point shooter in the Big Sky Conference, mailed a trey from the corner with 1.9 seconds left to give the Vikings (8-8, 3-3 Big Sky) a 65-64 win. ….
The Portland women — in their first game without point guard Haylee Andrews, who for the second year in a row suffered a torn ACL — rolled to a 64-41 win at Saint Mary’s. Alex Fowler had 18 points, six rebounds, three blocks and two steals in just 23 minutes. The Pilots (13-6, 7-1 WCC) are at Pacific at 2 p.m. Saturday. …
The Oregon State men fell into a tie with Stanford at the bottom of the Pac-12 with their 67-41 Thursday loss to the Cardinal. Both teams are 1-7 in conference play. A 16-1 Stanford burst early in the second half put away the game. OSU (7-12, 0-6 on the road) will try to end a six-game skid at noon on Sunday in a visit to Cal. ...
The Portland State men fell 84-61 on Thursday at Weber State. Weber scored 51 points in the first half. The Vikings are at Idaho State at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Other weekend games: Oregon men at Stanford, 8 p.m. Saturday (FS1); Pepperdine men at Portland, 3 p.m. Saturday.
Winterhawks welcome Chaz Lucius — Winnipeg Jets forward prospect Chaz Luciuc is expected to make his Portland debut on Friday, when the Winterhawks host Victoria at 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Portland also is home at 6 p.m. Saturday against Lethbridge and for a special noon Monday game against Spokane.
PSU women’s tennis — After going 2-0 in Portland State’s Jan. 14 win at UC Davis, Makoto Ohara was named the women’s tennis player of the week for the Big Sky Conference.
PSU administrative moves — Portland State has named Christopher Carey, an associate professor in criminology, as its Faculty Athletics Representative. The FAR at each NCAA institution is to make sure the university has “appropriate balance between academics and intercollegiate athletics.”
Portland State also announced thay Matt Billings is returning to the athletic department as Deputy Athletics Director, a post he held previously and had filled in an interim capacity since the fall of 2022.
"As a sports fan, working in sports journalism and telling the stories of athletes and teams from the school level to the elite/professional level is rewarding. Games are fun! So is meeting and introducing readers to driven, uniquely talented and often just plain fun humans. Sports bring together communities. Often, unexpected or unique connections are made through sports. To witness and to recount myriad dramas of human competition is a hoot.”