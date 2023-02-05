Shaheeda Lowe Jefferson girls wrestling Districts 020423

Jefferson girls wrestling's Shaheeda Lowe celebrates after winning a consolation semifinals match at the Class 6A/5A Special District 1 tournament Feb. 4, 2023, at Century High School. 

 PMG Photo: Austin White

The first step for any winter sport toward state championships went down last weekend with girls wrestling districts taking place across the state.

For Portland proper schools, 11 girls are heading to state after taking either first, second or third place in the 6A/5A Special District 1 tournament held Feb. 3-4 at Century High School.

 

