The first step for any winter sport toward state championships went down last weekend with girls wrestling districts taking place across the state.
For Portland proper schools, 11 girls are heading to state after taking either first, second or third place in the 6A/5A Special District 1 tournament held Feb. 3-4 at Century High School.
Leading the way is Cleveland senior Haley Vann at 130 pounds, who remains undefeated in her quest for another state title.
Dezire Solis out of McDaniel won the district title at 105 pounds, and Vida Boskovic from Roosevelt is a district champ at 170 to round out local school winners.
Lucia Kidoguchi (Ida B. Wells) took second at 100 to qualify for state, as well as Zorina Johnson (Wells) in second at 115, Fera Thomas (Lincoln) in third at 115, Maya Kruger (Cleveland) in second at 135, Isabel Herring (Cleveland) in second at 155, Onastacia Boling (Roosevelt) in third at 170 and Shaheeda Lowe (Jefferson) in third at 235.
David Douglas competed in the 6A/5A Special District 2 as well, qualifying McKenzie Mills at 190 after she took third place.
The 4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament is scheduled for Feb. 23-24 while the 6A/5A state championship is slated for Feb. 24-25, both at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
6A/5A Special District 1
100: Nina DeLeon (Hillsboro), Lucia Kidoguchi (Wells), Maria Siquina Can (Hillsboro)
105: Dezire Solis (McDaniel), Sara Pipinich (Beaverton), Julianne Daniel (Beaverton)
110: Karen Nava (Century), Yamilet Castillo Marquez (Glencoe), Aliviah West (Beaverton)
115: Natalie DeLeon (Hillsboro), Zorina Johnson (Wells), Fera Thomas (Lincoln)
120: Layla Morris (Mountainside), Paige Carrier (Westview), Addison Burleigh (Mountainside)
125: Kailea Takahashi (Forest Grove), Gracee Grenfell (Liberty), Namulondo O’Donnell (Hillsboro)
130: Haley Vann (Cleveland), Renae Cook (Forest Grove), Kyla Badua (Hillsboro)
135: Annalis Ortez-Pierce (Westview), Maya Kruger (Cleveland), Carley Ocampo (Liberty)
140: Kennedy Blanton (Forest Grove), Azrin Edwards (Century), Rebecca McGee (Hillsboro)
145: Jasmine Hopkins (Forest Grove), Katelyn Davis (Southridge), Kriztina Wright (Century)
155: Lauraine Smith (Hood River Valley), Isabel Herring (Cleveland), Shreya Prasad (Southridge)
170: Vida Boskovic (Roosevelt), Arianna Boyd (Sunset), Onastacia Boling (Roosevelt)
190: Meleane Liu (Southridge), Daniela Gregorio (Liberty), Natalia Solorio Campos (Hood River Valley)
235: Marilyn Ramirez-Carmon (Southridge), Bianca Miranda (Liberty), Shaheeda Lowe (Jefferson)
Team scores: 1, Hillsboro 224; 2, Forest Grove 164; 3, Liberty 140; 4, Southridge 132; 5, Beaverton 112
6A/5A Special District 2
100: Sarahi Chavez (McKay), Lilana Ponce (North Salem), Sharleen Gonzales (McKay)
105: Angelina Paniagua (McKay), Telsarina Walker (North Salem), Sharnel Gonzales (McKay)
110: Mia Pedersen (Redmond), Emily Rayburn (West Salem), Lizeth Chavez (McKay)
115: Ariana Martinez (West Albany), Arianne Korish (Mountain View), Anabel Rivera (McKay)
120: Mariko Sonis (North Salem), Nadia Edmiston (West Albany), Rickie Dean (Bend)
125: Marilyn Mentado (McKay), Jazlin Zendejas (North Salem), McKayla Bonham (Silverton)
130: Venelle Imbi (Wilsonville), Julie Edwards (Centennial), Stephanie Valdovinos (McKay)
135: Maci Pearson (West Albany), Erika Petronilo (Woodburn), Kira Gregory (Ridgeview)
140: MacKenzie Shearon (Redmond), Brenda Ceja (McKay), Lilly Kamstra (Silverton)
145: Reese Lawson (West Salem), Madi Randels (Tualatin), Icela Sanchez Rodriguez (North Salem)
155: Destiny Rodriguez (West Linn), Jasmine Myers (Silverton), Aubrey Murphy (West Albany)
170: Jasmine Brown (Wilsonville), Maralise Benson (Redmond), Jasmine Lopez (Woodburn)
190: Ali Martinez (McKay), Sarah Witts (Bend), McKenzie Mills (David Douglas)
235: Rose Williams (Centennial), Areli Valtierra (Woodburn), Arleth Pacheco (Centennial)
Team scores: 1, McKay 288; 2, North Salem 195; 3, West Albany 154; 4, Redmond 132; 5, Woodburn 125
6A/5A Special District 3
100: Rubie Winterburn (Thurston) and Skyler Hall (North Medford)
105: Sienna Caruso (Crater) and Polly Olliff (Dallas)
110: Kaylee Annis (Thurston) and Jennifer Russell (Corvallis)
115: Ivy McIntosh (Dallas) and Odessa Gordon (South Albany)
120: Sadie Hall (North Medford) and Addison McGrady (Dallas)
125: Sophia Cellini (Ashland) and Rocio Perez (North Medford)
130: Kiana Patrick (North Medford) and Delila Tormis (Dallas)
135: Estella Gutches (North Medford) and Mildred Chhea (Grants Pass)
140: Kristal Zamora (Thurston) and Isabella Prinslow (North Medford)
145: Izabella Castleberry (Thurston) and Morgan Edwards (Grants Pass)
155: Isabella Jaime (North Medford) and Evie Olliff (Dallas)
170: Alixia Hernandez (Eagle Point) and Clara Fausett (South Eugene)
190: Georgia Buehler (Corvallis) and Lalaine Chan (North Medford)
235: Katelyn Klingler (Crater) and Alice Harward (Sheldon)
Team scores: 1, Thurston 201; 2, North Medford 178; 3, Dallas 152; 4, Corvallis 55; 5, South Albany 49.5
4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 1
100: Kiya Roe (Knappa), Kierstyn Azure (La Grande), Virginia Tolman (Adrian), Emmerson Jarman (Scappoose)
105: Lyndie Isaacson (La Grande), Olivia Farris (Elgin), Zoey Beam (Grant Union/Prairie City), Evelia Haines (Tillamook)
110: Katelynn Leonard (St. Helens), Florecita Villagomez (La Grande), Jaelyn Swyers (Scappoose), Bethany Dunn (North Marion)
115: Courtney Hall (Scappoose), Serenity Moody (Banks), Lily Key (Rainier), Audrey Miller (Tillamook)
120: Delia Gulzow (La Grande), Natalie Baker (Clatskanie), Claire Frugia (Scappoose), Kiara Rios (Dayton)
125: Joss Pember (Clatskanie), Kirsten DeLazerda (Estacada), Maddie Meeuwsen (Scappoose), Lillie Brooks (Dayton)
130: Alexandra Geschwill (Kennedy), Kallee Kester (St. Helens), Paige Allen (La Grande), Faith Steach (Molalla)
135: Sariah Zepeda (Gervais), Hannah Hernandez (Ontario), Faliscity Murphy Snider (Tillamook), McKay Anderson (Baker/Powder Valley)
140: Ava Collins (Vale), Kaci Anderson (Baker/Powder Valley), Madelyn Russell (Banks), Emily Werner (Tillamook)
145: Jessica Williams (Vale), Lilly Collins (Baker/Powder Valley), Ashley O’Tierney (Scappoose), Ivy Musch (St. Helens)
155: Marli Lind (Baker/Powder Valley), Kaitlin Brock (La Grande), Julianna Sandberg (Baker/Powder Valley), Summer Schellinger (Gilchrist)
170: Oakley Anderson (Baker/Powder Valley), Cambria Funk (St. Helens), Ambar Benito (North Marion), Rowena Yandell (Estacada)
190: Gracie Baker (Crane), Madison Meyer (Baker/Powder Valley), Mallory Lusco (Grant Union/Prairie City), Jenrose Ifenuk (Kennedy)
235: Stephanie Romero (Irrigon), Chloe Wilson-Claassen (Irrigon), Isabella Ramirez (Knappa), Macy Iramk (La Grande)
Team scores: 1, La Grande 254; 2, Baker/Powder Valley 168; 3, Scappoose 141; 4, Tillamook 124; 5, Vale 110
4A/3A/2A/1A Special District 2
100: Sarah Gonzales (North Valley), Chalis Buechart (Crook County), Vanessa Keller (Oakridge), Cortanie Hendry (La Pine)
105: Chelo Garcia (Siletz Valley), Kendra Jamison (Sweet Home), Zoe Brewer (Willamina), Elyssa Diego (Marshfield)
110: Macali Lade (Siuslaw), Julia Towers (Taft), Destiny Weaver (Glendale), Zoe Vickers (Oakland)
115: Allison Palluck (Cottage Grove), Kayla Hayes (North Bend), Bella Eyler (Oakland), Delanie Burton (North Valley)
120: MaKenna Duran (Crook County), Kaili Kirkhart (Lowell), Kali Williams (Oakridge), Zoey Erevia (Sweet Home)
125: Bailey Chafin (Sweet Home), Jade Seymour (La Pine), Gabby Torres (Culver), Arianna Flores (Sutherlin)
130: Julietta Leal (La Pine), Lillimae Brumble (Crook County), Aurianna Van Houten (Oakland), Hensley Wachter (Culver)
135: Katarina Jentzsch (Elmira), Lexie Newman (Brookings-Harbor), Aquela Hasty (Douglas), Danin Lacouture (Siuslaw)
140: Megan Peterson (Hidden Valley), Kaylene Zajic (Sweet Home), Chantell Noffsinger (Creswell), Keeley Guthrie (Sutherlin)
145: Riley Allison (La Pine), Yaneli Hermosillo-Carr (Taft), Riley McCalmant (Stayton), Rebecca Patzke (Lakeview)
155: Kira Kerr (La Pine), Hannah Henderson (Harrisburg), Jane Lacouture (Siuslaw), Sydnee King (Junction City)
170: June Highburger (Elmira), Evelyn Wirfs (Cascade), Alyssa Peterson (Sweet Home), Quin Lewis (Toledo)
190: Lilliyan Jaramillo (Rogue River), Chelsie Howard (Cascade), Lexi Martin (Hidden Valley), Annie Featherston (Yamhill-Carlton)
235: Breanna Meek (North Valley), Ashlyn Dennis (Madras), Hannah Travis (Central Linn), Mariana Velasquez (Marshfield)
Team scores: 1, Sweet Home 168; 2, La Pine 160; 3, Crook County 96; T4, Hidden Valley 82; T4, Oakland 82