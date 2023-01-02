The Portland Trail Blazers (19-17) took care of the Detroit Pistons 135-106 thanks to a big turn around to end the first half that continued into the second. Portland went on a 20-0 run between the second third that turned the game on its head.
More importantly, Gary Payton II made his season debut for the Blazers after missing all 35 games this season. He was recovering from abdominal surgery that he underwent back in the summer.
Payton finished with seven points, four assists, two rebounds and a steal in 13.5 minutes of action. Billups said pregame that Payton was on a minutes restriction.
Payton made his season debut with 3:17 left in the first quarter. He turned the ball over on his first offensive possession, but quickly made up for it with a corner 3-pointer the next time down.
The rest of the first half was a bit of a back and forth affair with some questionable calls going against the Blazers, three of which went against Jusuf Nurkic who returned after missing last game with a non-COVID illness.
Despite the early miscues with eight turnovers and all the fouls, Portland finished the first half on a 15-0 run to take a 61-52 lead into halftime.
Jerami Grant was 3 for 4 from 3-point range against his former team, posting 19 points in the first half to lead the Blazers.
Portland blew it up in the third, out scoring Detroit 40-31 and taking a 102-82 lead into the final frame. Anfernee Simons found his rhythm, scoring 14 points in the quarter while Grant stayed hot with another 13.
Payton made his presence felt early in the fourth when he stayed with a screen and forced a steal. He fell to the floor with the ball, but snuck a pass up ahead to Shaedon Sharpe who was fouled going in for a layup.
The crowd noticed the effort and gave Payton a little extra love on the hustle play. On a night full of highlights, that’s the one that’ll stand out with Payton getting back on the floor.
The fourth didn’t provide much drama as the Blazers stayed in front by about 20 the rest of the way. Grant finished with 36 points to lead Portland while Simons got up to 30. Lillard went 3 for 6 from deep to score 19 while also handing out 10 assists and grabbing five rebounds.
It was an all around solid performance despite Jusuf Nurkic exiting twice, once with a nasal contusion and the next was permanent with his non-COVID illness.
Portland will be back on the road next at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Minnesota. That game opens a 3-game road trip that will put the Blazers at 24 road games on the year already.
What they said
Gary Payton II: “Feels good to get out there with the guys and get accustomed to everybody and see how they move and what they like to do. I feel good, extremely good … I was tired of watching all my guys out there. I think the only way I can play and help is by going out there and just playing, so I think that was my biggest frustration was I can’t be out there at the moment to help my team. Now that I’m here, we had a hell of a game, especially in the second half, we were just flying everywhere. I think that energy is contagious and got everybody going.”
Chauncey Billups: “I thought he looked great. Like I told y’all before the game, he was going to be impactful on both sides of the ball, just kind of what he does. He’s disruptive defensively and and offensively he’s really unique because he plays in the dunker spots and all these other spots little guys don’t play in. He causes a problem, I thought he did a really good job in his minutes today.”
Jerami Grant: “Extremely excited. When I heard (Payton) was playing tonight, I was excited, one of my best friends on the team. Just being able to see him get out there after being injured for so long is exciting for me, he adds another dynamic to our team on the defensive end and on the offensive end because he knows how to play the game.”
Standout stats
Getting out: Portland got out and ran against the younger Pistons, often with success. The Blazers finished the night with a 34-17 advantage on the fast break points despite Jaden Ivey on the Detroit end.
Make it hurt: Portland also dominated when it caused turnovers, out scoring Detroit 35-17 in points off turnovers. The Blazers still turned it over 18 times, but they were able to come up with the needed stops in transition and in the half court.
From deep: Portland finished with 14 made 3-pointers and shot 50% from deep as a team. That could be the effect of Payton helping ease the life of Grant, who went 5 for 8 from deep to help reach his 36 points on the night.
Game grade: A
Fans got a taste of what it’s like with Payton in the rotation, and it was nothing but positives. Grant had a great night on offense while Payton showed flashes of exactly why he was brought to Portland: play tenacious defense. It doesn’t help every single defensive hole the Blazers have had the past couple of months, but having a guy who can lock down someone on the other side is a big component. Just ask Pistons coach Dwane Casey, who said pregame he thinks Payton was a big reason Golden State won the title last season. There’s plenty of room to grow and time for Payton to learn, but one game in, he seems worth every penny.