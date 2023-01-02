Blazers_Pistons_010223_D5S7554.jpg

Portland Trailblazer vs Detroit Pistons NBA Basketball Moda Center - Portland, Oregon - January 2, 2023 - Guard Gary Payton II (00) of the Portland Trailblazers hits a short jumper.

The Portland Trail Blazers (19-17) took care of the Detroit Pistons 135-106 thanks to a big turn around to end the first half that continued into the second. Portland went on a 20-0 run between the second third that turned the game on its head.

More importantly, Gary Payton II made his season debut for the Blazers after missing all 35 games this season. He was recovering from abdominal surgery that he underwent back in the summer.

Blazers_Pistons_010223_D5S7111.jpg

Portland Trailblazer vs Detroit Pistons NBA Basketball Moda Center - Portland, Oregon - January 2, 2023 - Forward Jerami Grant (9) of the Portland Trailblazers
Blazers_Pistons_010223_D5S7446.jpg

Portland Trailblazer vs Detroit Pistons NBA Basketball Moda Center - Portland, Oregon - January 2, 2023 - Guard Gary Payton II (00) of the Portland Trailblazers pushes the ball up-court on a fast break.

You can follow Austin for the latest updates on Twitter at twitter.com/ajw_sports.

Tags

Managing sports editor

I'm Pamplin Media Group's managing sports editor, overseeing our sports sections across our entire network. On top of that, I help the Portland Tribune by covering the Portland Trail Blazers and local high school sports. From Colorado, I enjoy the lack of snow in Portland and enjoy a night out perusing the next big food truck.

Recommended for you