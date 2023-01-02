Gary Payton II

Gary Payton II will return tonight for the Portland Trail Blazers. The guard has missed all of 2022 due to recovery from an abdominal surgery he underwent over the summer.

Head coach Chauncey Billups confirmed that Payton will make his season debut against Detroit with tip off slated for 7 p.m., and the guard will be on an undisclosed minute restriction.

