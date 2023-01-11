Braeden Jockims’ first Western Hockey League goal and a stellar performance from goalie Dante Giannuzzi propelled the Portland Winterhawks to a 3-1 win over the host Saskatoon Blades on Wednesday.
Jockims, playing in his hometown and in only his second game with the Winterhawks, scored on an odd-man rush midway through the second period to break a 1-1 tie.
Robbie Fromm-Delorme scored on Portland’s first shot of the game and James Stefan walked home an empty-net goal with 11 seconds left as Portland won for the second night in a row to improve to 2-2 on its six-game swing through the East Division.
But Giannuzzi was the star. The 20-year-old goalie finished with 28 saves, several of them athletic stops.
Wednesday’s game featured two of the top teams in the WHL. Portland improved to 28-6-2-1 for 59 points. Saskatoon, down a couple injured forwards, is 26-7-2-1 for 55 points.
The Blades have allowed the fewest goals in the league and limited Portland’s time in the offensive zone. The Winterhawks were credited with only 20 shots on goal, but cashed in on their two best chances.
Jockim’s goal came on a two-on-one rush after Portland forced a turnover at its own blueline. Jockims carried the puck up the right wing and took a shot from near the right-wing faceoff dot that beat goalie Austin Elliott.
The only goal for Saskatoon came midway through the first period when Vaughn Watterodt put the puck into an open net after a Charlie Wright shot bounced hard off the end boards and into Watterodt’s path to the left of goal.
Fromm-Delorme’s 20th goal of the season came on a shot from the top of the left-wing circle off a drop pass from Gabe Klassen.
Portland closes its trip with a Friday stop at Moose Jaw and a Saturday visit to Regina and projected top NHL Draft pick Connor Bedard.
• Seattle emerged victorious in overtime at Winnipeg on Wednesday in the game between the top two ranked teams in the Canadian Hockey League. The 4-3 win keeps the Thunderbirds one point ahead of Portland in the Western Conference and the U.S. Division.