Goalie Dante Giannuzzi, pictured in a December 2022 home game, was the first star for The Portland Winterhawks in their 3-1 win at Saskatoon on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

 Courtesy Photo: Keith Dwiggins/Portland Winterhawks

Braeden Jockims’ first Western Hockey League goal and a stellar performance from goalie Dante Giannuzzi propelled the Portland Winterhawks to a 3-1 win over the host Saskatoon Blades on Wednesday.

Jockims, playing in his hometown and in only his second game with the Winterhawks, scored on an odd-man rush midway through the second period to break a 1-1 tie.